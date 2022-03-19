Roker Riches 2021-22: After a heavy Cheltenham Festival week, can we find value in SAFC today?

Welcome back to another edition of Roker Riches.

This weekend’s fixture sees Alex Neil’s newly adorned “Yellow Army” travel to the LNER stadium, hoping to get revenge for the disappointing 1-3 loss at home to Chris Maguire’s Imps in January.

Last Saturday we yet again made hard work of a lower division team, with a 2-0 victory over Crewe only coming around after 2 very late goals from 2 subs, Dan Neil and Patrick Roberts. Large stretches of the game produced very little against a team determined to park the bus and share the spoils. We got there, but it was hard going.

Lincoln have won 2 and lost 3 of their last 5 matches, and it is a difficult one to call - if the team who beat Sheffield Weds 3-1 at the start of March turn out, we will no doubt have issues to deal with. If we see the team who lost the week before 0-2 at home to fellow bottom-7 side Gillingham, then maybe we will do OK.

One thing is for sure - we need 3 points more now than ever before. With Oxford playing an “unbeaten in 9 games (home or away)” Ipswich, if we do snatch all three we may well make inroads on solidifying our top 6 berth.

Most other teams around us aren’t playing top end sides, so we need to do our job, and hope others slip up. Would you bet on us though? We have to in the Riches team… will you?

The Roker Riches table...

Only one winner last weekend, with SAFC’s favourite West Country fan Bomber bringing home nearly 20 quid profit from his Sunderland BTTS bet.

Losses across the board for the rest of the lads mean no change in the table apart from Bomber pulling a little away from Gair, and a bit closer to Malc.

A few of the lads hit the post, including our Malc who backed the lads to win 3-0, 3-1 or 3-2, and saw several chances to grab a third goal not converted.

Danny is in a position where he could stake about 30 quid per Sunderland match from now till end of April and still win comfortably, but it only takes a couple of decent accas and the others can all reel him in.

Banker’s Bonus...

A new Bankers Bonus challenge this week, after both of our Banker’s predictions fell short last time out.

Dan Neil and Patrick Roberts really made a difference in the second half last weekend.

If either of these lads gets a start at LNER/Sincil Bank (which in many fans view they fully deserve especially over the likes of Evans) the Banker will give the lads a tenner bonus for our next weekend match against Gillingham at home (as the Rotherham game has been rearranged).

If Neil or Roberts gets another goal after that great introduction last weekend, the kind Banker will double the bonus loot to 20 quid.

This round’s bets

Anthony Gair says...

Sunderland to Win 2-1 Enhanced on Bet365, I foresee the lads coming back from Lincoln with all the spoils after a largely boring 1-1 game, until the last minute when Defoe pops up with one from 2 yards out. That’s what’s happening and it’s 11/1 with Bet365. £5 returns £60 MK Dons, Bolton and The Lads - Treble BTTS MK Dons are on a rich vein of form, and to kick us directly in the tits, they will win, but Cambridge will want to bounce back from their trouncing against Wednesday, so expect them to bag. Bolton are mental. And as I mentioned earlier, we’re going to win 2-1 because thats what we do these days. 73.1/1 = £5 returns £389. Thank me later.

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

Sunderland to win and over 2 goals The lads should have done better than 2 last time out but didnt start playing till the last ten mins. Im hoping they are starting to learn and will win, but over 2 goals in the match covers several options. 3-1 odds on Bet 365 Bet Builder returns £40 for my tenner stake. Three way acca Charlton, Plymouth and Sheff Utd all to win. Not sure why I have picked these, and I would rather Plymouth lose so the lads can shake them off, but this feels right for me as I hop on a plane on holiday. Fiver returns £28.02 with odds of 4.6/1 on Bet 365.

Will Jones says…

Sunderland bet builder 3 clean sheets in a row? Surely not. I believe that AN has wisely decided to shore up the defence ahead of the attack as he knows the quality we have. Sunderland to win to nil @11/4. £5 makes £18.75

A mad away day championship acca I feel the away teams are stronger in the championship this week, so I am going for the longest punt I’ve had in a while. Bournemouth, Luton, Birmingham, Blackburn and Millwall all to win @178.95/1 £5 returns £894.76 !!

Danny Roberts says....

Sunderland to win 2-1 This regular outcome for the lads is boosted on Bet 365 as I put it on, so I get a tasty 11-1 for my fiver if this is the result. £5 returns £60. Pompey, Rotherham and Oxford all to win. The Millers are off with the title so I dont care if they beat the Shrews. Pompey can do us a favour and beat Wycombe to stop any revival there. Oxford have Ipswich but are in good form and at home. 6.54 to 1 with a boost on Bet 365 brings in £79.20 for my £10 bet. Smashing.

Malc Dugdale says...

Sunderland to win with a goal from Defoe I quite like a bet I spotted with a boost on Bet 365 this week. Sunderland to win, more than 2 goals in the game, and Jermain to net at any time is a very attractive 7-1. Jermain is more of a super sub than a starter for me, especially if Broadhead is back in action. My fiver returns £40 if this comes in. Worth a dabble, and how nice would it be to show Maguire what an SAFC legend really looks like. Prem and League one Treble Not many games in the prem this weekend, but I fancy both Spurs and Leicester to get a win. In our own league, runaway leaders The Millers have Shrewsbury at home so will win without breaking a sweat. Fiver returns £29.19.

Michael Dunne says...

Lincoln 0-1 Sunderland Expecting a tough, tough encounter for Sunderland on Saturday. I feel like the last few games are going to be very tight affairs and Sunderland will depend on their solid defensive unit shown of late to ensure they get the points to make the play offs. I think they will get the win on Saturday. Just. 0-1 @13/2 returns £37.50 for my fiver.

PL Double - West Ham and Arsenal. Two teams who’ve had generally decent seasons this year, especially Arsenal. I’ve a feeling they’ll get the wins on the weekend away from home. They come up against Tottenham and Aston Villa respectively. West Ham v Tottenham will be a tough game but with Spurs, you don’t know what you will get. £5 on the away double at 10/1 returns £55

Please remember to gamble responsibly, and enjoy the footy!