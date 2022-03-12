Roker Riches 2021-22: Sunderland play bottom of the league... would you bet on us to win?!

Welcome back to another edition of Roker Riches.

This Saturday’s betting bonanza sees SAFC face “The Railwaymen” of Crewe at the SOL.

Last Saturday’s frustrating draw away at Charlton took the shine off the Wigan away win the game before, though the performance deserved all 3 points down at The Valley.

Conversely, we played as rough as we have all season in the first half on Tuesday, but we managed to turn it around with a 3 goal second half, triggered by some previously unseen swap-outs after half time.

With a number of our close rivals playing each other this Saturday (MK v Wigan, Wycombe v Rotherham), we can gain some momentum on at least some sides with a win at our gaff.

Surely the lads can turn over Crewe? They beat Cheltenham away about 3 weeks ago, but are rooted to the foot of the table and 7 points from safety. Why does that make me so nervous!!

The Roker Riches table...

We had a couple of decent winners in the Riches team again last weekend, with top of the table Danny having a double win from his acca and his Bankers Bonus bet coming in. £77.47 added to his already substantial lead. Nice.

Gair lost both his own SAFC bets, but his Bankers bonus came in (which Malc picked for him due to him being late, namely an annoying Geordie win). Sadly for Gair, he failed to get his bets in on time this week, so his £55 return is reduced to £45 with another yellow card for poor discipline on the page.

Malc had yet another close shave, with only Bournemouth denying him well over £200 profit with his 4 way acca. Damn.

As a result of his win, Gair has now paid back Danny the loan plus the £15 interest, which means Danny is now approaching trebling his £200 starting kitty. Gair has dropped back to the bottom of the table but is now self funded and on a roll.

Will, Michael and Malc all had no wins, but all the lads are getting close at times.

Banker’s Bonus...

A new Bankers Bonus challenge this week, after only one of our lads converted his income into a minor profit last time out.

If Sunderland manage to get Nathan Broadhead back on the pitch for more than 60 minutes against Crewe, the lads will win a tenner bonus for next weekend.

If either Nathan or Jermain get back in the goals against Crewe, the very kind Banker will double the bonus for next weekends match to a tasty twenty notes.

This round’s bets

Anthony Gair says...

SAFC POSITIVITY FEST Stewart to consolidate his position as the greatest striker in League One - more than 3 goals in the game because we’re going to tonk them, and we cannot keep a clean sheet, and over 9 corners because we are going to attack like geniuses. All of this is 6/1 (SIX TO ONE!) like printing money, that! £5 returns £35

Similarly to Fleetwood, we’ll probably go 1 or 2 nil down at Half Time, but Alex Neil will have the boys ramping it up in the second half. Half time them, full time us, 20-1, £5 returns £105. Get it on!

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

Let’s face it, this losing streak is almost as bad as the one Sunderland have been on in recent months! With that I’m trying to not think about it too much, and just like the lads, keep it simple in the hope of building a little bit of confidence and momentum. With that, I’ve gone with two relatively short bets in the hope they’ll come in and I can start clawing back… Championship Treble - Fulham, Blackburn, Stoke all to win £10 returns £51.10 Sunderland Bet Builder Sunderland to win, BTTS = No, Under 3.5 Goals £10 returns £28.15

Will Jones says…

SAFC BET BUILDER Listening to the preview pod, I feel we could see some goals Saturday. Ross Stewart to score Anytime and over 2.5 goals @ 7.83 £5 returns £39.15 HOME TEAM BONANZA Blackburn,Bournemouth, Forest, Wolves, Bolton and Burton all to win on Saturday. Odds of 37.93/1, mean a £5 bet returns £189.63

Danny Roberts says....

Sunderland to win by 2+ goals. We have to turn a corner soon and our defensive side of our game is finally starting to look solid again. A bit of bravery and some much-needed quality in the final third has to come soon, and there’s not a better time for this to happen than against one of the poorest sides in the league in Crewe… so a Crewe win yeah? £5 returns £37.50. EFL treble: I’m going to pick two home bankers this week and couple it with a shock result. Fulham and Nottingham Forest should easily pick up three points in their games in the Championship, while I fancy MK Dons to really boost their automatic promotion chances by beating a Wigan side, who aren’t all that in my eyes. £10 returns £52.60.

Malc Dugdale says...

Away win Tricast: I quite fancy three teams to win away from home this weekend. Fulham are away to relegation threatened Barnsley in the second tier, while Liverpool are away to Brighton in the top league, a team who have lost the last 4 on the bounce. Stoke are away to Peterborough United (my local team) who haven’t won a single league game since 2 weeks before Xmas… and we think we have had a bad run! Tenner returns £42.80 with odds of almost three and a third to one on Sky Bet for these 3 away wins.

Sunderland to win 3-0, 3-1 or 3-2: Crewe have scored a single goal against Wycombe, Pompey and Plymouth in the last month or so, all of which are decent teams…though they did let in 10 the other way across those 3 games! We may let one in, but a 3-0 or 3-1 looks a good punt. Hopefully not a nervy 3-2! Fiver returns £25 at 5-1 on Sky Bet.

Michael Dunne says...

Man United 1-3 Tottenham Big game this weekend. United need to step up after the horrendous derby defeat last weekend. That being said, I don’t back them. Conte is getting a tune out of this Spurs team and players are stepping up to the mark. I can see Conte showing Man United what they are missing. 1-3 result. Returns £145 @ 28/1 for my fiver

Sunderland 3-0 Crewe After the win the other night, I am hoping it can be used as a springboard for the lads to grab another important win. As the table tightens up, Sunderland need to keep winning games to ensure they stay in the play off picture. There is no room for error. That being said, they are a playing a Crewe side. I expect them to win. 3-0 result, fiver @ 9/1 returns £50

Please remember to gamble responsibly, and enjoy the footy!