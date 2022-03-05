Roker Riches 2021-22: Sunderland are favourites with the bookies - is it that straightforward?

Roker Riches 2021-22: Sunderland are favourites with the bookies - is it that straightforward?

Welcome back to another edition of Roker Riches.

This week's Riches offering sees the Lads travel to East London, to take on Charlton Athletic.

After something of a surprise win over at Wigan last Saturday, the red and white fan base are back clutching at straws of optimism, and hoping we can build a winning run ideally lasting from now through to April.

Charlton are winless in the last 5, but four of those losses were against teams around SAFC in the league. They will be wanting to get something out of this to halt their decline, with them only 9 points above the drop zone.

Hopefully our lads can strike while Charlton are at a low ebb. We deserve to share the season’s spoils given how terrible the ref and the result were at home against the Addicks in October.

Let’s hope the upturn can continue.

The Roker Riches table...

We had a couple of decent winners in the Riches team last weekend, as well as a really good win and performance from the lads.

Will brought in a nice £20 winner by backing the lads to win with over 1.5 goals in the match.

Gair had a real “phoenix from the ashes” weekend, with both his bets romping in - he dared to dream that SAFC would win, and that big Ross would get more than one goal in the process. A tasty addition of over £34 to his borrowed kitty.

No other winners to speak of. Hopefully at least the team will win this weekend, and if we have any more bets roll in, double bubble.

Gair’s double lifts him above Bomber, who now props up the table. Will jumps above Michael, and Malc is mid table and mediocre. All can change in just one good weekend though, as Gair has shown.

Banker’s Bonus...

Last weeks bankers bonus offer came in big time, meaning all the lads get an extra 20 quid for their punts this weekend.

SAFC managed to both score first and keep a clean sheet, which gives all the RR punters a bumper bonus to grow their earnings with either a 3rd bet or a boost to investment in their usual 2 bets.

A new bonus challenge will be in place for next weekend to offer the lads another uplift in finances.

This round’s bets

Anthony Gair says...

Ok, here we go. Having bossed last week with my stolen funds, both bets come storming in and we’re now a little bit richer. Going through the stats and analysis (or gut feelings), I’ve gone for one SAFC Related and another ACCA that we can waste our money on! Let’s go! SAFC SPECIAL Pritchard to score anytime, BTTS, 10+ corners, Sunderland to win 22/1, £5 returns £115 Good luck! Saturdacca Result and Both Teams To Score Southampton, Derby, Sunderland - 118/1 £2.50 returns £297.50. HAWAAAAAAAAAAAY!!

Bankers bonus Gair forgot to nominate a bonus bet, so his punt goes on our black and white brethren up the road. His Bankers 20 quid says Newcastle will beat Brighton at home. At odds of 7/4 he gets £55 back if this comes in, and a sledging off all the lads at the bus depot for backing the skunks.

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

Sticking with two bets this week and splitting the ever-so generous £20 bonus across them… generating 2 x £15 bets. Banker-Boosted-BTTS-Bet Four games from the EFL that have a great chance of seeing a goal for each team. QPR v Cardiff, Fleetwood vs Ipswich, Rotherham vs MK Dons, Newport vs Bristol Rovers £15 returns £144.22 Sunderland Bet Builder - Over 2.5 goals, Sunderland / Draw Double Chance, Alex Pritchard anytime scorer £15 return £105.95

Will “Newbie” Jones says…

Having been pretty hit and miss so far, and being given an extra £20 from the gracious banker, I’ve decided to float it all on the same bet as last time. Sunderland to win and over 1.5 goals £20 @ 10/3 makes £86.67

Saturday to win Acca: Sheff Wed, Doncaster, Wycombe, Barnsley. £2.50 @ 68.31/1 makes £170.77 BTTS North East acca Newcastle v Brighton, Middlesbrough v Luton, Charlton v Sunderland, Hartlepool v Harrogate. £5 @10.02 to 1 makes £50.09

Danny Roberts says....

Sunderland to win 2-1. Go on then, I’m happy with Sunderland again so I’ll return to the good old 2-1 win bet. Charlton are out of form and we’ve finally won a game of football again, so I’ll stick a fiver on us leaving the Valley with a 2-1 win. £5 returns £42.50. EFL Treble: Derby need a win desperately and I fancy them to beat Barnsley, despite the Tykes’ upturn in form. Wigan have an easy game at home to Wimbledon and should win comfortably and Plymouth, rather annoyingly, should also pick up all three points against a poor Morecambe side. £10 returns £50.80.

Bankers Bonus. I love free money, and I want that free money to go into my coffers so I’m going to be a little snide here and go for a single bet on Manchester City to beat their nearest and dearest on Sunday. £20 returns £26.67.

Malc Dugdale says...

4 way banker’s biggun! I’m using my bankers bonus to see if I can really kick up the table this week. Brentford and Chelsea both have easy games on paper against Burnley and Norwich, and Fulham and Bournemouth should flourish against Blackburn and Preston. My bankers 20 quid used for this 4 way acca brings in a tasty £229.60, with odds of nearly 10.5 to 1. Noice. Sunderland to win 1-0, 2-0 or 2-1 We are 5/4 favourites to win versus Charlton at 2-1’s to win this weekend, but if you predict one of these 3 scores you can up the odds to 9/4. I’d prefer another clean sheet hence the middle option, but if we win with or goal in off Dajaku’s dongle, I truly dont give a monkeys. Fiver returns £16.25. Ross to get a double brace Odds for Ross to get another pair this weekend are a respectable 9-1. He has his shooting boots well and truly back on and is now clearly the penalty go-to for the lads, so hopefully he can repeat last weekend and bring me in £50 for my fiver bet.

Michael Dunne says...

Dan Burn to score first Newcastle play Brighton at home on Saturday. It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if ex-seagull Dan Burn scores against his old team. It happens so often and with both teams’ form going in opposite trajectory’s somewhat at present, I expect a home win and goal for their new defender. £5 @40/1 returns £205 Charlton 0-2 Sunderland Actually somewhat confident going into the game and I don’t know why. Of course, last weeks result at Wigan was fantastic. We certainly looked better and maybe the work Alex Neil is doing on the pitch is coming off. That being said, we just never ever do well against Charlton. Maybe things can change. I hope it will. 0-2 win @10/1 returns £55

Bankers Bonus Bet Burnley to beat Chelsea 1-0 @ 14/1 Go big or go home. £20 on this brings me back £300 quid and instant joy. Cheers banker, lets hope this one romps in.

Please remember to gamble responsibly, and enjoy the footy!