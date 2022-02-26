Roker Riches 2021-22: You’d have to be mad to bet on a Sunderland win... wouldn’t you?!

Share All sharing options for: Roker Riches 2021-22: You’d have to be mad to bet on a Sunderland win... wouldn’t you?!

Welcome back to another edition of Roker Riches.

This week's fare for our punters to wager on features a trip to second place Wigan Athletic for the lads.

After gathering a miserly two points from the last available 15, our boys are going to be really up against it to come home with all three valuable league points. It is more with hope than expectation that we look to Alex to get a good tune out of the squad this weekend.

It is always hard to predict how the lads will do, now so even more than ever. Hopefully, we can resume an improved points return soon, to at least have a pop at playoff success.

The Roker Riches table...

Two of our miserable bunch backed the lads to lose 2-1 and got winnings for it last weekend. Shame on you Will and Michael!

Danny’s acca came in (well, 2 legs of 3 did after the Pompey game got canned).

No winnings for the rest of our punters.

Bottom of the table Gair is back in business this week, after the Banker sorted him out with a loan from top of the table Danny.

This is the reason for the asterisk - Danny would have been around £513 up, but he has loaned £50 to Gair. If Gair gets a good win and can settle, he owes Danny £65 back. If Gair goes under again, the Banker will return £25 to Danny. Real-time risk versus reward.

All us Roker Riches lads are crossing everything that our boys in red and white can rise from the ashes, just like our Gair has. We need something like a mini-miracle, and a lasting one.

Banker’s Bonus...

After losing (again) at home to MK Dons the lads didn’t enable the banker to be in any way generous. This week’s bonus call is about SAFC staying in the game.

Wigan haven't dropped points at home since the first of the month when they drew 1-1 with Oxford. The U’s scored first in the first half, with Wigan equalising 10 mins before half time.

The second half saw very little action, and by full time Wigan only recorded 3 shots on target, to Oxford’s one, which they clearly scored.

If the travelling Mackems can score first, they will have a great chance of kicking on and winning. If they can keep a clean sheet and stay in the game then nick a goal, we would all take it.

If Sunderland keep a clean sheet or score first, a tenner bonus will go to the lads for next weekend's match. If they do both, a whopping twenty sheets will go to all punters.

This round’s bets

Anthony Gair says...

I’m back! Thanks to the Banker and the lads for finding me a way back in. I’m going to limit my bets to a fiver a week till I build my kitty up (yeah right) to try and get to the end of the season without another insolvency. SAFC joy! Ross Stewart to score more than 1 is 9/1. Optimistic as ever, I’ll be throwing other peoples money on it. £2.50 returns £25

Double SAFC joy Sunderland to win is 14/5. £2.50 returns an eternally optimistic and rose tinted £9.50!

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

League Leader 5-fold Sure the odds might not be as great but I’m desperately in need of a win (of any sorts!) so take the easy way out and choose 5 league leaders who should run away with the points this weekend… Man City, Rotherham, Bayern, PSG, Union St Gilliose - all to win. £10 returns £38.70. Sunderland Bet Builder Staying well clear of any sort of match result with this week’s bet builder! Because I’m not confident of a result… but flat out refuse to back against the lads! BTTS = Yes, Over 2.5 Goals, James McClean anytime scorer (because it would be SO Sunderland). £5 returns £38.90.

Will “Newbie” Jones says…

EFL TREBLE: 3 teams that are doing alright are playing poor teams this weekend. Can’t see any losing so hoping they all do the job. Huddersfield, Cheltenham and Lincoln all to win @ 8.31/1 £10 returns £83.10

Sunderland to win and over 1.5 goals - 4/1 Least we say about this the better, but as I backed them to lose last week hopefully I will be right again, while not being a miserable sod by backing the opposition. £5 makes £20

Danny Roberts says...

Sunderland to lose and Max Power to score any time: Wa shit and Wigan should ease past a team who can’t even defend a through ball. £5 returns £37.50. EFL trio: My acca, albeit at a reduced selection, won last week thanks to two 90th minute winners. Let’s hope for more of the same sort of luck this week. I’ll go for Nottingham Forest, Lincoln and Cheltenham all to win on Saturday. £10 returns £54.70.

Malc Dugdale says...

2 home 2 away I can see a couple of strong home win chances in the top flight, and a couple of good away chances in the championship, so lets give that a pop. Man Utd and Brentford to win at home, Fulham and Hull to win away. With a combined odds of nearly 12-1, my fiver returns a respectable £64.30

Sunderland to win away 1-0 If we can keep Wigan out, we may well nick one late on, just like when Ross helped us to do midweek against Burton. Decent odds of 9-1 bring back a nice £50 for my fiver, so well worth a dabble.

Michael Dunne says...

Wigan 1–1 Sunderland @11/2 this returns £32.50 Can’t see it happening, probably won’t happen but our Malc has warned me that I will get a yellow if I back against us again. So praying for a Sunderland draw special of 1-1 Leeds 2-1 Spurs @14/1 Leeds and spurs. Two enigmas. Backing Leeds to put their Anfield nightmare behind them with a big win against Conte’s men. Elland Road should be hopping, and I can see Raphina providing the goods. Leeds 2-1 for me. Fiver returns £75

Please remember to gamble responsibly, and enjoy the footy!