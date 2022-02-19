Roker Riches 2021-22: Alex Neil has had a week... are we betting on a win at home to MK Dons?

Welcome back to another edition of Roker Riches.

This week's betting round-robin sees the lads invite third place MK Dons to the Stadium of Light. The new gaffer has had a full week with the lads to get his ideas and hopes across, as well as to get a view of what he thinks is the best mix of youth and experience, overlaid with fitness and fatigue.

This is a stereotypical six-pointer, giving the lads a chance to overtake MK, shooting back into third place if they can get a win of any sort.

If they can do that and results don’t work out well for Rotherham and Wigan, who knows.

The Roker Riches table...

Another quiet week for RR winners last weekend, with the main news being our first bankruptcy of the season. Our Gair has wagered his last punt for now, until the Riches team decide whether to give him a top-up at some point in the near future.

No calls for income made as the lads drew 1-1, so the table stays pretty similar minus last week's stakes.

One slight change in Riches personnel to report - our marra Paul has decided to step down from Riches duties after a good stint in the team. We wish him well in all he does, and hopefully that 4-0 that he loved to back will come in for the lads, now he has stopped backing it!

His place is taken by the first RR team member on the subs bench, Will Jones. He takes over the purse that Paul left lying around the RR bookies shop, giving him a good chance of doing well before the end of the season from his present mid-table berth.

Banker’s Bonus...

No luck for the lads in the use of the bonus last weekend to boost their kitties.

This week we are giving the lads (including newly bankrupt Gair) the chance to win some extra lolly to bet on the lads, as we look to climb our way back up the table.

The banker is looking for another strong defensive showing this weekend, as the attacking prowess of MK Dons is likely to be way more of a test than the Wombles last week. Had we played a bit better (and had the ref not given a very iffy pen) we may have been welcoming three points last weekend, but hopefully we can defend well this weekend, and get a win under Neil.

The Banker will award all punters a tenner for their kitties this weekend if the lads manage to keep MK out.

The Banker will double that to 20 quid, if the lads manage to nick a win. Should we not win to nil, the RR punters will get a tenner return for a win of any sorts.

Get a win lads. We need the three.

This round’s bets

Anthony Gair says...

No bets, I’m skint. I’ll be back soon when the lads have worked out a very humiliating way for me to resume betting. Watch this space.

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

BTTS Acca This week I’m scrolling through the EFL tables to find matchups where I think both teams are as good going forward as they are leaky at the back. It’s 5 games across 3 leagues… and hopefully at least 10 goals across them - one for each team! BTTS - Luton vs West Brom, Charlton vs Oxford, Ipswich vs Burton, Newport vs Mansfield, Bristol City vs Middlesbrough. £5 returns £98.94

Sunderland Bet Builder The club are doing their best to dishearten me. They’re doing a good job but we’ve stopped the rotten run so to find balance (and perhaps getting real with myself!) I’m backing the following; BTTS = Yes, Jermain Defoe anytime scorer, Match Result = Draw £5 returns £42.30

Will “Newbie” Jones says…

Sunderland to lose I don’t doubt we will be better this weekend than usual, but I don’t believe we have what it takes to take on one of the best travelling teams in the league. - MK to win and over 1.5 goals £5 returns £22.50

Championship Treble Decided to start small and with games I have no bias on the result. - Coventry, West Brom and Preston to win. £5 returns 32.41

Danny Roberts says...

Sunderland to win 2-1: We desperately need to win on Saturday to get some momentum heading into the play-offs/actually make the play-offs. I’ll go with my tried and tested 2-1 win. £5 returns £40. EFL treble: Coventry to beat a struggling Barnsley side, Derby to pick up a massive, massive win at home against Peterborough and Portsmouth to make it three wins from three against a dire Crewe side. £10 returns £51.62.

Malc Dugdale says...

London 3-way Though I never wish good results on Mr Moyes, his Hammers side are playing well of late and they have the scum on their own patch this weekend, which means they will likely prevail. Chelsea will cross London and will be too much for Palace, and Man City will likely continue their one-horse race, with a win at the Etihad against faltering Spurs. Tenner attracts odds of almost 2.5-1 on Skybet, returning £33.70 for my tenner stake. SAFC to win 1-0, 2-0 or 2-1 MK have been quite steady in their last few games and have a strong away form we need to worry about, but they don’t score many. I am hopeful the coach has found a way to shore us up at the back and that we win by a narrow margin. This attracts odds of 9/4 on Skybet, returning a decent £16.25 for my fiver outlay. A great time to grab a 6 pointer. Lets do this lads.

Michael Dunne says...

Championship Treble I am backing Luton to overturn Steve Bruce’s West Brom, in form QPR to beat poor Hull and Derby County to beat Peterborough. The away sides are in a bit of a mess at present and can see the home team getting the 3 points in. £5 returns £55 @10/1

Sunderland 1-2 MK Dons I just can’t back Sunderland with any confidence anymore. MK Dons are flying and have gone past us in the league standings. I am backing them to turn us over on Saturday. I just can’t see us getting a win based on the contrasting forms. £5 @11/1 returns £60

Please remember to gamble responsibly, and enjoy the footy!