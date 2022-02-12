Roker Riches 2021-22: The wheels are wobbling, can we get a few bet wins to cheers us up?

Welcome back to another edition of Roker Riches.

Here we are then… another Saturday is coming around and another couple of very forgettable performances have passed us by, with losses against Doncaster at home (in front of a huge crowd - our fans are the best, don’t let anyone say otherwise), and away to Cheltenham.

The introduction of Jermain has been minimal and pretty ineffective up to now, and the romantic notions of Keane returning are over, with Alex Neil taking the reins.

Those bets (put on by idiots like me at the start of the season) that we would go up as champions are surely shot now, though there are still a lot of games to play and points to gun for.

Let's have a look at the standings since our continued horror show/mini collapse, and consider how the lads are betting their coppers as a result.

The Roker Riches table...

A bit like in league one, there isn’t much sign of people challenging top of the league this week. Our Danny had another win come in with his acca (wins for Charlton, Ipswich and Northampton) returning a nice £63 top up.

Our Malc’s FA cup acca ended up right, but as he backed the teams to BTTS and win in full time, so the fact that extra time and pens were involved in places voided his bet. A shame as that would have been over £120 in his kitty. No other claims for winners.

Danny pushes his kitty back over £500, while Gair is at risk of being the first Bankrupt RR team member of this season. No other changes in the table of note.

Banker’s Bonus...

While last weekend was a disaster in terms of results (which has carried on since), the Banker was kind enough to offer the lads a tenner if our Jermain got on for more than 15 mins.

He did that, so all our punters have an extra tenner to put on their bets this week.

Lets hope that helps us recover some finances even though we have lost all face in all other ways this last week or two.

This round’s bets

Anthony Gair says...

The ‘I have lost interest in all things SAFC’ special Sunderland to lose to AFC Wimbledon is 5/2 £20 returns £70 (Hate doing this, but I’m foaming) The ‘I hate football’ special double Wigan and Rotherham to win and BTTS is 19/1 £10 returns £200 Now sod off and leave me to weep.

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

Sunderland Bet Builder I mean who the f#%k knows with our mob any more! Judging by the way the club is heading it will likely end in disappointment, but I’ll never bet against the lads on this platform… not ever. So staying away from the match result… let’s go with; - BTTS = Yes, Over 2.5 Goals = Yes, Jack Clarke anytime scorer £5 returns £37.47 Bumper Banker’s Bonus Bet The most generous bankers bonus to date gives us the opportunity to “lump on” and start clawing back up to others higher in the Roker Riches table. FOUR games, all over 2.5 goals; Lincoln vs Wycombe, Wigan vs Charlton, Hull vs Fulham, Peterborough vs Preston. £15 returns £197.22 (including a fiver of my own money with Bankers tenner)

Paul Fletcher says…

Sunderland to win 2-1 and Defoe to score last: The season is a write off now. Play-offs at best right? Unless the impossible happens. Picture the scene: the game heading to a scrappy 1-1 draw, the new manager makes some bold changes with 20 minutes to go and they pay off. Defoe bags a late winner, the away fans go wild, SAFC fans around the world smile for the first time in a fortnight. It’s the start of a 10 match winning run... £5 returns £205

Madrid Double: Real to win a tough-looking away game at Villareal and maintain their six point lead at the top of La Liga. Athletico are having a very inconsistent season but they should still have enough to beat their visitors, a resurgent Getafe. £15 (£5 + £10 Banker’s Bonus) returns £58.72

Danny Roberts says...

Sunderland to win 2-1. I don’t think we will win but why the hell not. £5 returns £42.50. Tri league tri cast - I think Everton will pick up a massive win against Leeds, Nottingham Forest just keep winning and I fancy Portsmouth to pick up all three points against Doncaster. £20 returns £138.46 (using my Bankers tenner and one of my own)

Malc Dugdale says...

4 way acca Man Utd, their neighbours Man City, Notts Forest and Fulham all to win. My acca came in last week but I was robbed by the rules (not winning inside full time in the cup) so hopefully this one does the trick. Fiver plus my Bankers tenner returns £86.10

SAFC to win and more We have to stop this rot some time, why not when Alex is in the dug out for the first time. Sunderland to win, BTTS, 4+ corners each team and 20+ booking points each team A fiver returns a nice £75 if this comes in.

Michael Dunne says...

EPL Away treble I am backing away wins for Brighton, Leeds and West Ham. These teams are all coming up against teams whose form has not been great lately. I can see them going away from home and picking up the full three points. £5 @ 14/1 returns £75

AFC Wimbledon 1-2 Sunderland Deluded I may be but I am going to pick a Sunderland win here. With a new manager in charge, I am hoping for a bounce in performance and a better result. A win for the away side. £15 @ 8/1 returns £135 (including bankers tenner)

Please remember to gamble responsibly, and enjoy the footy!