Roker Riches 2021-22: More bookie-bashing ideas from the RR betting crew

The Roker Riches table...

Only one winner last weekend, with our Michael correctly predicting the 1-0 home win for our boys.

This brought him in a nice £40 win, jumping him over Bomber into 3rd place. No other wins to speak of… Malc hit the post again, denied a win through Man City only drawing away at Southampton.

Thanks to the champions elect, Malc drops below the starting balance of £200 for the first time in a while. Bomber’s bigger bet gamble didn’t pay off, meaning he dropped further behind Michael than otherwise would have been the case thanks to the win for our resident Irish punter.

Gair returns to betting ways this weekend after a week off due to work, and is no doubt hoping to bring in a few winners soon to get back into 3 digit land.

Banker's Bonus...

This week the lads have an extra 20 quid to put on their bets, as the lads both won and kept a clean sheet at home to Denver’s new team, Pompey. (Good luck Denver lad, we all wish you well.)

Can the Riches collective reap big rewards with the extra cash from the generous banker, or will it simply be more coinage down the toilet?

Time will tell, but a new banker’s bonus will be set next time out, though if the lads do too well, the banker may well plead poverty and leave them to it.

This round’s bets

Anthony Gair says...

Let’s all lose money together. SAFC to win by more than 1 goal. At 5/2, £10 returns £35. Easy trebling of coin, when Stewart needs goals to assert his dominance at the top of the tree, and Roberts/Clarke desperate to impress. Next up, a bet builder with bet365 - Sunderland to win, more than 3.5 goals, Stewart to bag and more than 9 corners. At 16/1, £30 (including my £20 bankers bonus) returns £510, and saves me from total embarrassment. HAWAY THE LADS!

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

Pot of gold bankers’ bonus The banker has hit his head and given us a £20 bonus to play with this week! It’s money for nothing so why not shoot for the moon a bit and go for a result and BTTS treble! - Preston to win + BTTS, Oxford to win + BTTS, Bristol Rovers to win + BTTS £20 returns £1350 SAFC Scorecast The Lochness Drogba hasn’t scored in the last two matches, but SEVEN in the four preceding games tells me one is very much overdue! The inclusion of Danny Batth and the return of The Hoff has dramatically enhanced my confidence of a clean sheet in any given game so with that… try this double out; - Ross Stewart anytime goalscorer, Sunderland to win 2-0 £5 returns £126.88

League One Treble It’s the time of the season where my bets try to give everyone a win/win. If I back three of Sunderland’s main rivals, we either take the cash - or one of our rivals drop points. Fully prepared to sacrifice a fiver this week to help further the lads’ cause! - Rotherham, Wycombe, Wigan all to win. £5 returns £29.56

Paul Fletcher says…

Sunderland to win 2-0: Bolton have a decent home record this season, having only lost to Wigan, Wycombe and Rotherham so far. If we’re to keep pace with the rest of the top four, then we have to match their results at Bolton’s Stadium - only a win will do. I would love a comfortable 2-0 win to give us back to back wins for the first time in 2022. £5 returns £50

Speculative Treble: For this treble, I’ve looked at teams who are priced at better than evens. If all three can claim somewhat unlikely but not impossible victories, then I’ll be looking at a very healthy return indeed. In the Championship, if Blackburn want to claim an automatic promotion spot they’ll need to improve their away form. There’s no time like the present so I’m taking them to win away at Luton. In League Two, in-form Mansfield are generously priced to win their home fixture against Leyton Orient. Finally, in the Scottish Premiership, I’m backing St Mirren to make it three away wins on the bounce when they visit a struggling Dundee FC side who have only claimed a single point from their last seven matches. £5 returns £96.67 Banker’s Bonus - Sensible Treble: After a winless run, I’ve slipped out of profit for the first time in ages and find myself £10 down. A win of any description to get me back in black is the order of the day. With this in mind, I’m going for three ‘bankers’ and hoping for no major upsets. For this treble, I need Fulham to beat Blackpool, Port Vale to beat Scunthorpe and Cove Rangers to beat Dumbarton. £20 returns £65.37

Danny Roberts says...

Sunderland to win 2-1. This strategy hasn’t worked for me in recent weeks, but a tough away day gives me hope that this will be the week! £5 returns £40. EFL treble There’s no Premier League this week, so I get to stay in the EFL for my treble and there’s a few tasty games with good odds. To start, QPR to beat Reading looks a great bet, with the hosts bang in form and the Royal’s looking awful in recent weeks. Lincoln look a team with confidence again and should squeak past Burton. To finish, I’ll go with a home win for Wycombe in a tough game against MK Dons. £30 returns £195.66 (including my Bankers £20)

Malc Dugdale says...

Away treble There are a few fixtures where I think away wins will be the outcome this weekend, and they are always decent odds for an acca. Sheff Utd, Plymouth and West Brom all to win away from home in the EFL this Saturday brings decent odds of almost 6-1. Fiver returns £34.50. Narrow win for the lads If we do win, it could go either way for me - an odd 1-0 or 2-1 is as likely as a total romp, like the 4-0 thumping Wigan gave Bolton mid October last year. In the interests of getting back over £200, I’m going on a 1-0, 2-0 or 2-1 win for the lads. 9-4 odds returns a modest but welcome £16.25 if it comes in.

Bankers bonus - Championship BTTS treble I can see goals being scored in all of these games, and if they all go as I predict, my bankers bonus will make me a very happy man. Fulham, Middlesbrough and Sheff Utd all to win and BTTS gathers an impressive 53-1. My bankers twenty notes will therefore be worth a lovely £1080 if these results come in. Easy money eh! Get it on.

Michael Dunne says...

Bolton 0-2 Sunderland With a massive away crowd and a big win last weekend, I think Sunderland will be buoyed going into this game. I am expecting a better performance and a better win. We have brought in some reinforcements and are looking strong. 0-2 returns £150 @ 9/1, with a tenner of my Bankers Bonus added to my own fiver for this bet.

Will Keane first goalscorer for Wigan This man cannot stop scoring at the moment and is proving to be a big asset for Wigan. They play Cheltenham this weekend and I expect an easy win for the Latics. £15 @5/1 returns £90, using the other tenner from our generous Banker to boost my own fiver again.

Please remember to gamble responsibly, and enjoy the footy!