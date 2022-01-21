Roker Riches 2021-22: Hot tips from the RR betting posse as we aim to resume winning ways

Welcome to this week's edition of Roker Riches 2021/22.

SAFC’s next Saturday tie sees the first eleven take on Portsmouth on our own patch.

After that game (which would have been abandoned in every other parallel universe) which played out in a not very shallow pool down south, the lads surely have all the inspiration required to go out on our hallowed yet slightly rough-looking turf, and get the best possible return from this match.

The two teams are in similarly variable league form across the last 5 form stats, though seven places and 13 points separate them, albeit Portsmouth have two games in hand.

Apart from in the EFL Trophy, our visitors haven’t managed to score more than one goal all of this month, and they only scored two goals across their two league games in December.

This is arguably an ideal game to go out there with our revised defensive setup, show how we can express ourselves up front, and show them a clean sheet to back it up then, eh?!

Let’s hope new signing Danny Batth and any other signings we manage to get done before the cut-off for the weekend games get out of the blocks fast, and that we gather no more bloody injuries.

Only 3 points will do for most. Let’s do this.

The Roker Riches table...

Not a single winner in the last round, due in part to another late and avoidable goal we let in. Both Bomber and Gair may have had returns if we had held on to that 1-0 lead for another 5 minutes.

Nothing major to report other than losses across the board, and the table is as was.

Malc is crawling slowly back to his starting balance of 200 quid. Gair is starting to wish he could have a streak of wins as regular as his yellow cards, and Paul is hoping that one time, just one time, that glorious 4-0 win comes in.

Maybe today (which is a sure bet Paul won't back this now…)

Banker’s Bonus...

Even with an extra tenner last weekend, the Riches lads failed to make a cent of profit, so the banker is again taking pity on our bunch of betting losers by offering another chance to get extra investment for next time.

If our (yet again re-arranged) defence manages to keep a zero on the scoreboard against Pompey, the banker is going to award our punters a tenner for the next weekend tie.

If we get a goal or two and get a win, this will be DOUBLED to 20 notes.

If either Trai Hume or Danny Batth score and the above two also happen, the bonus will be double-doubled to FORTY QUID!

Come on lads, we poor punters clearly need all the help we can get.

This round’s bets!

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

BTTS Acca In a break from the norm, I’ve scoured the EFL to find matches that have the leakiest defences but can still put it in the net and see where they are matching up. With that, I’d back these four games to end up without a clean sheet between the 8 sides; - Sheffield Utd vs Luton, Bristol City vs Cardiff, Fleetwood vs Charlton, Bradford vs Rochdale all BTTS. £5 returns £43.50

SAFC Bet Builder Well, given the last three games that preceded the previous 10, who knows what the Portsmouth game will bring. With that, I’m playing safer with my bet builder this week and going slightly larger stake to make it worthwhile; Over 2.5 goals = Yes, BTTS = Yes, Double Chance = Sunderland / Draw £15 returns £42.65

Paul Fletcher says…

Sunderland to win 3-2 Defensively, we look like we could give away at least one goal every game. If we keep the same backline against Portsmouth, I can’t see us keeping a clean sheet. If Lee Johnson does make changes, it would be a lot to expect returning players or new signings to settle in straight away and keep Portsmouth at bay. I’d love to be proven wrong and see us win to nil, but I think it’s more likely we’ll have to do it the hard way and find the back of the net a few times. £5 returns £115

Bundesliga Away Treble Great odds when you combine three results that are by no means nailed on bankers but are certainly not beyond the realms of possibility. Dortmund to beat Hoffenheim, Mainz to beat Greuther Furth and Union Berlin to beat Borussia Monchengladbach. £5 returns £63.06

Danny Roberts says...

Sunderland to win 2-1 As always, my Sunderland bet will be a final score of 2-2, but this week I think the lads will get the job done against Pompey. £5 returns £40. League One 4-fold Despite a couple of key players leaving MK Dons, they face Doncaster this weekend and it’s the easiest fixture in the league, so I can’t see anything other than a hone win. On top of that, Wigan and Rotherham have winnable games, so, again, I hope me betting on them makes both drop points. Finally, I’ll go for a home win for Charlton. £10 returns £40.91.

Malc Dugdale says...

SAFC 2-0 win, Nessie netting. Pompey aren’t scoring many of late, and the Loch Ness Drogba is one part of the team who isn’t faltering from his duties. Stewart to score first, and Sunderland to win 2-0 would be a great, professional performance, and with odds of 22-1, worth a dabble. My fiver returns £115 if this romps in.

Table topper treble If you back teams who are flying, you don’t get top odds, but they make ok accumulators. I’m backing Man City to beat the Saints away, Fulham to win away at Stoke, and Forest Green to take all three points hosting Carlisle. Tenner returns £38.50.

Michael Dunne says...

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Going for another score prediction here from big game of the weekend. These two have met each other frequently enough over the last few weeks. It has been advantage Chelsea thus far but I expect Tottenham to have their tails up after their late mid week antics. Chelsea have struggled for form lately and I expect them to drop more points here. An entertaining 2-2 draw. £5 @20/1 returns £105 Sunderland 1-0 Portsmouth I’m expecting a tight affair. They generally are tense enough between the two sides. Both teams have won games against each other in recent times, and it is hard to know what way will go. I’m giving a hesitant nod to our lads. A clean sheet and a scrappy win. £5 @7/1 returns £40

Please remember to gamble responsibly, and enjoy the footy!