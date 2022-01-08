Roker Riches 2021-22: This week's tips from the RR betting crew!

Happy New Year, and welcome to the first edition of Roker Riches of 2022.

This weekend’s tie sees our in-form Sunderland team travel for another away game, featuring in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off away to Wycombe Wanderers.

This will be our second Sky televised fixture in recent weeks, probably due to this being a 2nd versus 4th place battle up towards the top of the league. I really hope it lives up to the billing of a game between 2 teams who are in that upper position in the table, but only time will tell if that is the case.

History suggests that Wycombe will likely revert to type and do all they can to prevent football being played, by kicking both opponents and footballs long and high, and relying on the nonsensical judgement of league one refs to allow anything iffy to go unpunished, hoping to get something from the game.

Wanderers are in mixed form, with 8 points from the last available 15, courtesy of 2 wins, 2 draws and a loss. They did win 1-0 on New Year’s Day away to a presently-struggling Charlton, and they have decent home form. They haven’t lost on their own paddock since the middle of November, when both Hartlepool (cup) and Pompey (league) beat them 1-0 inside the space of a few days.

Sunderland are nothing short of flying right now, with 13 points from the recently available 15, and with good away form with their last away loss being even further back, against Sheffield Wednesday in early November. That loss has already been avenged though, as SAFC more than paid the Owls back with a 5-0 thumping at the end of December, a game which ended up being Sunderland’s last 2021 fixture, due to Covid impacting the scheduled Fleetwood home tie.

Some would take a point this Saturday, but most want a win. Lots of options for bets, which the Riches lads will be happy to get back into after a spell off.

The Roker Riches table...

In our last game before the Christmas pause, we only saw one winner for the second time in a row. Bomber had 2 legs of his treble come in, with the 3rd part of his bet being pulled due to game cancellation. He still pulled in a respectable profit of over £30 though.

Danny continues to lead the way with an impressive over £500 in funds. There’s less than a ton between 2nd and 5th, which can be easily eaten into if the lads get an acca to drop in.

Banker’s Bonus...

In our last Riches weekend item, we asked for Ross to get scoring again, but Nathan Broadhead was the only scorer in that away tie against Ipswich, gathering a valuable point on the road for the lads.

Had we issued the bonus for Ross Stewart's performance against the Owls, we would have all been putting a few extra bets on this time, but such is life.

This weekend, the banker is keeping the faith with Ross.

If the Hot Jock can hit at least one goal against Wycombe, the banker will award the Riches punters an extra tenner for their next weekend tie, away again at Accrington a week after the Wycombe game.

This round’s bets!

Anthony Gair says...

Skunks to lose at home in the cup. They may claim to have all the money in the world, but they are still a shower of sh*te. Cambridge to beat the Mags at Sid James’s park is great odds at 10-1. My fiver could make me very happy. Come on the U’s! Fiver returns £55. Rossie Double Hattie Ross is hot to trot, and Wycombe are dross. With odds of 80-1 on Sky Bet, I’m putting a wee bluey on Ross getting another match ball. £5 returns £405 if Stewart gets back to back match balls, and I shoot right up the Riches league table with a huge smirk.

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

Sunderland Bet Builder Having been present the last time Sunderland fans were allowed in Adams Park (a game we’d all sooner forget!) I can’t help but be brought back to that day whenever I try and think positive about the upcoming game! With that, my bet builder this week is a little more… balanced shall we say… - Over 1.5 goals, Sunderland / Draw Double Chance, Tom Flanagan anytime scorer £5 returns £116.79

Dont bet on the FA Cup Treble Actually sticking to my principle of not betting on the FA cup this time around and whilst it hugely diminishes the amount of games I can select from, I’ve fished out these three away wins giving us a near 11/1 return… Oxford to Win, Fleetwood to Win, Rochdale to Win £5 returns £59.34

Paul Fletcher says…

Sunderland to win 3-1: Odd of 20/1 you say? I can’t resist those. I’m expecting Wycombe to have learned some lessons from watching our last two performances. We won’t be afforded as much space and we’ll have to battle for a result but with the confidence that’s flowing through our squad at the moment, I’m backing us to come out on top. £5 returns £105 Spanish Fourfold: Don’t really fancy betting on the FA Cup so I’m looking to warmer climates this weekend. Osasuna and Barcelona to win in La Liga. Valladolid and Girona to win in La Liga 2. £5 returns £45.12

Danny Roberts says...

Sunderland to lose 2-1. Now I know, negative Danny. But they play awful football, we might be hit by Covid and it’s just one of those clubs and stadiums. I hope I lose this bet and we come away with a draw, at least. £5 returns £55.

EFL League Two treble: As always, I hate betting on cup games. You never know what teams will line-up with, especially when Covid is rife amongst clubs currently. So I’ll stick to league action and League Two is the best best to do that. I expect Tranmere and Northampton to pick up wins, while Sutton should beat Oldham, but they have stung me already this season. £10 returns £126.86.

Malc Dugdale says...

League one treble The cup means a lot of other action is limited, but I think three teams in league one look strong to get a result. Wins for all of Burton, Oxford and Fleetwood against struggling opponents in Cheltenham, Lincoln and Donnie gives worthwhile odds of nearly 14-1. Returns £73.10 for my fiver. SAFC to win, and Ross to score first Sky bet have offered boosted odds for this wager, and in the form Ross is, its worth a shot. Ross Stewart to score first, and either Sunderland to win 2-1 or Sunderland to win 2-0 offers odds of a huge 18-1! Fiver returns £95. Get your shirt on it.

Michael Dunne says...

Shock Treble FA Cup third round always brings up some shock and I am going for an ambitious one here. I am going for Huddersfield to win at Burnley, Kidderminster to beat Reading and Hull to beat Everton. Some of these teams are probably more focused on the league and could potentially be caught out here. £5 returns £716 @135/1.

Wycombe 1-1 Sunderland Nothing too exciting here. Expecting a right tussle between two contrasting styles but two effective styles. Wycombe will be looking for revenge after we played them off the park early in the season. They are expecting a big crowd and they will likely make it hostile. Sunderland of course are in good form, but I think this will a tough test especially if the Covid cases are to important players. A 1-1 draw @5/1 returns £30

Please remember to gamble responsibly, and enjoy the footy!