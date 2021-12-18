Roker Riches 2021-22: Would you bet on Sunderland doing the double over the Tractor Boys?

Share All sharing options for: Roker Riches 2021-22: Would you bet on Sunderland doing the double over the Tractor Boys?

Welcome to another edition of Roker Riches, which sees our team prepare for another away game this Saturday afternoon, this time looking to complete a league double against Ipswich Town.

After cementing a run of 6 league matches without a loss and gathering 14 points from 18 along the way, the lads will surely be in high spirits against a team who haven’t won a match in any comp since 6 games ago (a narrow 2-1 home win against Crewe).

Ipswich also played in the week and lost away to Barrow in a cup replay, meaning fitness and recovery of players may be a key factor to the tie too. They did just appoint a new manager though, which is typical timing for our lot, ready to see the manager bounce…hopefully not.

With all the injuries in the SAFC squad, the red and white faithful will be hoping we can continue to defend well, winning more by attacking better than the opponents can than by any other means.

Goals are on order then, as well as a hopeful return (possibly from the bench) for a couple of our previously wounded. GAME ON!

The Roker Riches table...

Last week we only saw one winner, with Danny predicting the 3-1 win. Had a certain Mr O’Brien put that second half sitter of a ball into the open goal, Malc would have taken home a nice £75, but Aiden only seems to have an eye for goal in cup games this season.

Danny takes his kitty to a very impressive level, well over £500, while all the other punters lost their stakes.

Gair really needs a win, and needs to start getting his bets in on time, being the table leader in the yellow card race.

Banker’s Bonus...

We really need to get Ross scoring again, as if he and Nathan can both start bagging at will, we will be even more awesome than we already are.

If Ross Stewart manages to get one goal this week, the Banker will award the lads a bonus tenner for the next weekend game.

If the Loch Ness Drogba can get two or more, the generous Banker will give the Riches punters a lovely £20 to top up bets next time out.

This round’s bets!

Anthony Gair says...

Weekend Acca Aye, I’ve been throwing money away every week, so here we go again with this weeks fiver we don’t need… Arsenal, Man City, Blackpool and Sunderland - all to win and BTTS £5 returns £1146 Too Confident We’re mint, and always look like bagging when up the other end. Eventually the lads are going to paste someone properly and Ipswich look sh*te… So, Sunderland to score 3.5 goals is 16/1. £10 returns £170.

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

Sunderland Bet Builder Keeping it simple again with a Sunderland Bet Builder as it’s the only thing that has seen some success in recent weeks; Sunderland Win , Over 1.5 match goals, Broadhead anytime scorer £5 returns £33.25

Covid Trouble Treble With Covid playing havoc with the fixture list it’s more a case of gambling as to whether or not a game will go ahead come 3pm on Saturday! Assuming Omicron doesn’t spoil the party, expect these three wins; Hearts, Rotherham, Forest Green all to win. £10 returns £52.82

Paul Fletcher says…

Sunderland to win 3-0 Why not? From now on I’m going to be uncautiously optimistic and always back us to win with a scoreline that offers odds of 20/1 or better. If one or two of them come in before the end of the season I’ll be in profit. £5 returns £115

Bundesliga Big Winner I can’t win a bet when I pick teams to win matches. I also can’t win a bet when I go for both teams to score. So the chances of me pulling off a ‘Win and BTTS’ treble are very slim - in fact they’re better than 40/1. But that’s exactly what I’m going for! Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Mainz, Hoffenheim to beat Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund to beat Hertha Berlin and not a clean sheet in sight. £5 returns £220.50

Danny Roberts says...

Sunderland to win 2-1. It worked again last week so you best believe I’m doing it again. £5 returns £50.

Acca time It’s a difficult acca to pick this week due to all the postponements, however I’ll go for away wins for Arsenal, West Brom and Rotherham. £10 returns £57.

Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen Christmas Appeal 2021 This year Roker Report is once again working with our amazing charity partner the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen to ensure that the people with the greatest need in our community can access good quality, healthy food, warm clothing, and other support when they need it - no questions asked. Over the last three years, you have helped us to raise over £50,000 for this wonderful cause, which has allowed Andrea and her team to expand their work and ensure people did not go hungry during the pandemic. Please help us to continue to support them in the year ahead by donating what you can this Christmas. Times are tough, but together we can help ensure that people in Sunderland come together once more. CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW - THANK YOU!

Malc Dugdale says...

3-way Away-Day League One Punt I think as we press into the condensed part of the season (Covid allowing), the bigger squads with the better form and established players and tactics will prevail, and some of the nearby teams may drop away. I’m backing 3 form teams to get all three points this weekend - Sunderland, Rotherham and Pompey all to win away against Ipswich, Cambridge and AFC Wimbledon. Odds of over 8/1 return £46.55 for my fiver stake. Nice.

Sunderland to win away 3-1 We are at risk of letting in the odd goal against Ipswich — very few teams keep a lot of clean sheets in league one, and we are a league one team just now. I am backing the lads to out score Ipswich though and a 3-1 away win gives you decent odds of 18/1 on Sky Bet, so thats where my fiver is going. My £5 punt returns £95 if it comes in. I was one goal away last weekend, lets see it happen this time.

Michael Dunne says...

EPL Treble Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham are probably some of the most in form teams in the Premier League at the moment. I see nothing changing this weekend with these 3 teams picking up wins. EPL treble returns £22 from £5

Ipswich 2-2 Sunderland I expect goals. Sunderland have hit form but they are also liable to conceding goals away from home. With a packed Portman Road and a new manager, it will be tough game. 2-2 @12/1 returns £65 for my fiver.

Please remember to gamble responsibly, and enjoy the footy!