Roker Riches 2021-22: Do you fancy favourites Sunderland against Plymouth, or not?

Welcome to another edition of Roker Riches, as we prepare to tackle “the Argyle” at home this Saturday afternoon.

The lads have really hit form in the last game and a half, and they have reaped the benefits with a five-goal walloping of the Shrimps helping us get closer to two points per game again.

With goals for both our strikers and two of our attacking midfielders, the supporting masses are very much hoping this form can carry on.

With three losses and a draw in the last four for Plymouth, this is arguably a better time to play them than while they were amidst their lengthy unbeaten run, which saw them top the table for a spell.

Form aside, the main thing is the lads get all three points, to pull away from the likes of opponents Plymouth, Oxford and MK Dons.

All going well, we can potentially top the league if results go our way too. Ha’way!

The Roker Riches table...

There were only a couple of winners last weekend in parallel to the lads being held 1-1 vs Oxford, though Danny had another strong profit.

Michael had another smallish win, but it was enough to take him above Bomber in the table. Danny is getting close to the £500 mark, while our Gair has dropped into double figures. Long way to go though, just like the league we are fighting to get out of.

Banker’s Bonus...

While SAFC didn’t quite win last weekend, despite leaving a couple of cracks in the woodwork in the second spell, we did get cracking support for the soup kitchen appeal.

As followers of the Lads and Roker Report managed to get our appeal above £25k before the Oxford kick off, all punters have an extra tenner to back their bets with this time around.

This round’s bets!

Anthony Gair says...

North East Special: I hate Newcastle, I love Sunderland. 2-1 is a favourite. Thus: 2-1 Sunderland win, 2-1 Newcastle loss. £5 returns £382.50 And the weekend loser ACCA this week is a match result BTTS. Bolton, Sheff Wed, Wycombe - all to win and both teams to score is almost 75/1. £20 returns £1520 (including bankers tenner) and saves Xmas.

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

Sunderland to Win + Stewart to score 2 or more. Our Bomber was on the way back from a weekend in Europe so couldn’t be arsed with any words this week. Suffice to say he wants to win, but the rest of the Riches lads want him to lose as the spawny git has had a weekend out of the UK! £5 returns £78.22

Pick three winners as you walk up the steps to the plane. Sheff Weds, Bournemouth, Forest Green all to win £20 returns £107.64 (including bonus tenner)

Paul Fletcher says…

Sunderland to win 3-0: Plymouth have only lost two away games this season so this game is not going to be easy but I’m backing us to put in another convincing performance. A few weeks ago, we were wondering where the goals would come from. Now I feel like we have a number of players who are capable of finding the back of the net on a regular basis. If we can manage to do just that three times and keep another clean sheet, then I’ll be quids in. £5 returns £75

League One Treble: While I’m backing us to win, I don’t think that three points will make much of a difference to our league position as I think the three teams currently above us, Rotherham, Wigan and Wycombe, will all win their home fixtures. If they don’t, that’s good news for Sunderland. If they do, then it’ll be a small win to top up my kitty. £5 returns £32.04 Banker’s Bonus - Sunday Sixfold I’m going for a straightforward six team accumulator to potentially double my kitty. Wins for Atalanta, Rennes, Vitesse, Union St Gilliose, Hamburg and Porto would do the trick. £10 returns £235.91

Danny Roberts says...

Sunderland to win 2-1. The Oxford bet last week was so close to being a winner, and Sunderland love a 2-1 this season, so we’ll go for it again. £5 returns £42.50. EFL treble: Charlton to continue their good recent form with a home win against Cambridge, Portsmouth to beat a downbeat Morecambe and Swindon to beat Barrow. After last weeks big acca win, I’m also going to double up and use my £10 bankers bonus on this too so let’s hope for another big win. £20 returns £144.91.

Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen Christmas Appeal 2021 This year Roker Report is once again working with our amazing charity partner the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen to ensure that the people with the greatest need in our community can access good quality, healthy food, warm clothing, and other support when they need it - no questions asked. Over the last three years, you have helped us to raise over £50,000 for this wonderful cause, which has allowed Andrea and her team to expand their work and ensure people did not go hungry during the pandemic. Please help us to continue to support them in the year ahead by donating what you can this Christmas. Times are tough, but together we can help ensure that people in Sunderland come together once more. CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW - THANK YOU!

Malc Dugdale says...

Sunderland to win and over 3.5 goals We are scoring well of late, and there is every chance they may get one too as they did against MK Dons last game. Good odds of 4/1 returns £75 for my fiver bet, boosted to £15 with my bankers bonus tenner.

5 way acca These 5 games have a strong favourite, and I need a win so I’m going for the closest thing to a banker I can. Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd and Fulham all to win. 3.5/1 returns £45 for my tenner bet. Surely this one has to come in?

Michael Dunne says...

Sunderland 2-0 Plymouth My confidence in this team has sky-rocketed lately. Whether it should or not remains to be seen. However, I think we are catching Plymouth at a good time and with some our attackers hitting form, I am predicting a 2-0 win for the lads! 2-0 @ 8/1 returns £135 for my fiver plus bonus tenner. EPL Away Double Can’t believe I am doing this but I’m backing Eddie Howes men to get their second win of the season against Leicester. Man United look somewhat revitalised and I can see them beating Norwich away. £5 returns £34.43

Please remember to gamble responsibly, and enjoy the footy!