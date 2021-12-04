Share All sharing options for: Roker Riches 2021-22: Sunderland are favourites with the bookies to beat Oxford...

Welcome to another edition of Roker Riches, as we prepare to take on Oxford United at home this weekend in the first of a trilogy of home games. I am sure this sequence of matches is very welcome for all fans of SAFC, after so many away games preceding that, which as normal were very well attended by our horde of travelling faithful.

After a gutsy win last weekend in the wind and rain of Cambridgeshire, thanks to a belter from Broadhead and a goal from the corner flag from Pritch, a very changed XI then suffered a 1-0 loss in the Papa John’s Trophy against Oldham at home in the week.

While it is always good to win games, many including myself are of the view that all our focus should be on the league itself, hence were untroubled and in many ways slightly happy that our journey in the Pizza Cup is now over.

Our league action resumption is against an Oxford side who are unbeaten in the last 5 games, and who held Rotherham to a respectable 0-0 draw last time out at Oxford. They haven’t lost in the league for about 6 weeks actually, when they let in 3-1 at home to then high-flying Plymouth.

Not an easy task for the lads here then, but if we are to really make a move on the top two league slots, games like this need to be won, and home game runs need to build points and our form, as well as team and fan confidence.

The Roker Riches table...

Hopefully, you followed the lead of the RR lads last weekend, as no less than 4 of our 6 punters brought home a profit!

Top of the gains went to formerly bottom of the table Michael, who won £85 for predicting our 2-1 win and using his banker's bonus to boost his return.

Bomber came in next best with £55 profit from his SAFC bet. Lesser returns for both Danny and Malc kept them moving in the right direction as our top two, but a failure to notch a win like Broadhead helped the team to put losses onto Paul and Gair’s totals.

The results last weekend put Gair rock bottom after Michael’s change of fortunes. Bomber rises to mid table, and Paul is pushed down to 3rd place after the smaller wins for the top two.

Banker’s Bonus...

We need to set this three game home run off with a winning start.

If Sunderland get themselves to ten points from the last 12 available this weekend with a win, the banker will allocate an extra tenner to the betting pots of our riches boys.

If the fundraising total for our recently launched Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen appeal happens to hit £25k by the time we kick off on Saturday afternoon, the banker will double the bonus for punters next weekend to 20 quid!

It is a cracking cause, designed to help the most vulnerable in our community at a time of hope and kindness.

Please follow the link below and give whatever you can afford.

This round’s bets!

Anthony Gair says...

Return of the Mc…Well, he’s not McStewart, but he should be! He’s Scottish and that! Anyway. He’s going to score against Oxford, and I’m willing to back that. I also expect it to be an end to end spectacular and both teams will score, with over 10 corners. But we’ll win, won’t we? £10 returns £110! Get it on!

Weekend Special Aye, I know, these never come in - however, I’m still going to persist, because it will one week! Sunderland to win 2-1 and Newcastle to lose 2-1 £10 returns £1170

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

Keep it Simple SAFC bet I HAD A WIN!!!! So it seems that keeping things simple when it comes to the lads worked for me. Oxford will be a different proposition and given our injury tribulations I’m not all that confident of a clean sheet! With that we are going to roll with the same bet! Sunderland to win + BTTS. £5 returns £25 Never Bet On The FA Cup Treble In keeping with my principle of never betting on the FA Cup, I’m picking 3 results from the Premiership and Championship to tempt you this week. - BTTS : Newcastle v Burnley - BTTS : Leeds v Brentford - Derby Win (Draw No Bet) £5 returns £28.50 if Derby win / £14.25 if they draw

Paul Fletcher says…

Sunderland to win 3-1: My extensive research suggests that 2-1 Sunderland is the most likely result tomorrow / today. While I’d happily take a 2-1 win (or a win of any description), a fiver on 2-1 would only return £45 whereas the same stake on a 3-1 win would bring home almost double that. As I’m trailing Danny by nearly £200, I’ve decided to take the gamble on us to score that extra goal and deliver that extra profit. £5 returns £85 BTTS Fourfold: Backing teams to win hasn’t been working out too well for me of late, so I’m mixing it up and going for a Both Teams to Score bet instead. I’ve picked out four games across the ´big four’ leagues in Europe for tomorrow afternoon / this afternoon and I’m hoping that none of the following teams draw a blank; Wolves vs Liverpool, Hoffenheim vs Frankfurt, Roma vs Inter and Barcelona vs Real Betis. £5 returns £40.86

Danny Roberts says...

Sunderland to beat Oxford 2-1. It worked last week, and don’t Sunderland love a 2-1 this season. £5 returns £45 EFL triple. There’s not a lot to choose from this week and I don’t like betting on cup competitions because you never know what 11 you’re going to see. So I’ll pick wins for Nottingham Forest and Blackburn in the Championship, and Accrington Stanley to beat Fleetwood in League One. £10 returns £97.

Malc Dugdale says...

Away day 4-bagger I quite fancy a few away ties this weekend to go the way of the visitors, and as there are limited games to punt on due to it being a cup weekend mainly, these feel a more predictable option. Liverpool, Chelsea, Derby and West Brom all to win away gives me tasty odds of just under 15-1. My tenner says this will come in, returning £159.20 if it lands. Worth a couple of shillings in my book.

Half time draw, full time SAFC I think we may find it tough to break down the Oxford team this weekend, but our fitness and creativity will hopefully bear fruit in the second half. Draw then SAFC to win gives decent odds of 9/2, returning £27.50 for a fiver.

Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen Christmas Appeal 2021 This year Roker Report is once again working with our amazing charity partner the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen to ensure that the people with the greatest need in our community can access good quality, healthy food, warm clothing, and other support when they need it - no questions asked.

Michael Dunne says...

Sunderland 2-1 Oxford I am hoping (more than expecting) a 2-1 win for the lads on Saturday. Our games against Oxford have been tight enough over the last couple of years but I am hoping that the last few weeks results will give the lads a pep in their step. 2-1 win @8/1 with a fiver on returns £45 BTTS Double Two good games to look forward to in the premier league. Watford were fiercely unlucky to lose to Chelsea, and performed really well. I think they might get even more chances against a Man City team who always give you chances. West Ham are also playing really well and will put it to Chelsea. West Ham - Chelsea, and Watford - Man City = BTTS is @ 3/1 and returns £20 for a fiver

Please remember to gamble responsibly, and enjoy the footy!