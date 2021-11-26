Share All sharing options for: Roker Riches 2021-22: Anyone brave enough to back a Sunderland win at evens?

Welcome to another edition of Roker Riches, as we prepare to take on another team further down the table and away from home, this time away at Cambridge United.

More than enough has been said about the poor second half at Shrewsbury, which is fair given we were against one less man. To be honest and balanced though, very little has been mentioned about some of the nice work shown in the first half. We were defensively shaky at times even in the first period, but had we played the second period like the first, that may have been a very different result for me, be that versus 10 or 11 opponents. Pritchard stepped up and scored a great goal too, so hopefully he at least got some positives from the away point.

This next game sees us play another team with mixed form. Cambridge haven’t wont in their last three, and they threw away a 2-0 advantage in the last ten minutes against Wigan last time out to only get a point, with an assist for a certain Max Power in the 87th securing the shared spoils. MK Dons put 4 goals past them 2 weeks ago, which we could do with emulating. With SAFC only recouping 4 points from 15, Cambridge are in better form across the last 5 matches, but we will be the bookies favourites, though at times we wonder why.

With the Abbey Stadium sold out, this will hopefully be a good game in front of a decent crowd, and a solid win for the lads would be excellent to steady the nerves of club and fans alike.

The Roker Riches table...

No wins for anyone last weekend. Had it not been for that questionable penna, which Geads dispatched well, Malc and Michael would have had a decent win. One more goal against the Tractor Boys, and Paul would have had over a ton. Fine margins everywhere.

No major changes in the table with losses top to bottom, plus a yellow for Gair. Only half of the punters over £200 now, and Michael could be bust by the time we play Accrington a couple of weeks into 2022 unless he bags some wins soon.

Banker’s Bonus...

Finally something came in! Broadhead played against the Tractor Boys and we won, albeit with 2 goals in the last ten mins, one from the 12 yard dot by Geads.

Thanks to that outcome, all punters have an extra tenner this week to boost their chances of climbing the Riches League table.

This round’s bets!

Anthony Gair says...

Big Ross to kickstart his season Ross Stewart to score and Sunderland to win both halves - 15/2. £20 returns £170 Weekend Acca BTTS and Result - Boro, Bolton, Charlton, Hartlepool £5 returns £5130. HAWAY!!!

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

Another lap of Europe After coming so close last week and only RB Leipzig letting us down, I’m taking all other trip round mainland Europe and rolling the dice with another 4-fold; - Valencia to win, Bordeaux and Draw (Double Chance), AC Milan to win, Dortmund and Draw ( Double Chance). £5 returns £31.51

NOT a Sunderland Bet Builder I really don’t know what to make of the lads at the moment, they really are taking me on a rollercoaster of emotions! With that, and armed with an extra tenner thanks to the generosity of our Banker…. We are going to keep it simple this week; Sunderland win + BTTS - Yes. £15 returns £60

Paul Fletcher says…

Sunderland to win 3-1: Cambridge don’t keep many clean sheets so if ever there was a time to get back into goal scoring form, it’s this afternoon. Last Saturday was a huge step forward followed by yet another step back on Tuesday night. I’d like to think the players will be motivated to get back to winning ways and cement our place in the top six, with an eye on the top two. £5 returns £75

Saturday Sixfold: For this bet, I’ve chosen six “favourites” who the bookies are expecting to win easily. There’s bound to be one or two that let me down but I’m going for it regardless. Liverpool, Forest Green and Yeovil in the English leagues plus Inter Milan, Almeria and Nice from further afield. £5 returns £54.14 Banker’s Bonus - Sunday Draw Treble: It’s a free bet so why not go big. I’m picking out three matches that could be too close to call and hoping that they all end all square - Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin, Austria Vienna vs Sturm Graz and Zurich vs Young Boys £10 returns £476.28

Danny Roberts says...

Sunderland to win 2-1. I’m going back to this old trusted bet, as it’s probably the most likely score. I think it’ll be another shaky game where little quality will be on show. I think we’ll squeeze a winner late on and get back to winning ways. £5 returns £42.50.

League Treble: Brighton to beat a struggling Leeds, Gillingham to beat defenderless Portsmouth and Tranmere to get three points against Stevenage. £10 plus £10 bankers bonus returns £378.84.

Malc Dugdale says...

Sunderland to edge it We need to nick this game and if we do, I doubt it will be by a landslide, more likely it will be 1 or 2-0. Sunderland to win and under 2.5 goals in the match offers a decent 3-1. A fiver plus my bankers bonus tenner means this returns £60 if it comes in. Deffo worth a dabble. 4 way prem punt These are all pretty short odds across Saturday and Sunday in the premier league, but this should mean they have a good chance of coming in. Arsenal and Liverpool to win on Saturday, and Spurs along with Man City to prevail on Sunday. £10 is worth a bet for this due to the lower risk (yeah right), and this returns £46.40 when this one crosses the line for me.

Michael Dunne says...

League 1 treble Three massive games in League one this weekend. Six teams with scoring ability. I can see goals galore in these games. BTTS Oxford V Rotherham, Plymouth v Wigan and Sheffield Wednesday V Wycombe. Odds are just under 4/1. Returns £52.50 from a tenner (a fiver from the banker)

Cambridge 1-2 Sunderland I just don’t know at this stage when it comes to my tips or with Sunderland’s form. There is more hope than expectation with this one. Sunderland need the win and we surely will get it. But really, who knows anymore ? A 1-2 away win is 7.5/1 and returns £85 from £10 (a fiver from the banker)

Please remember to gamble responsibly, and enjoy the footy!