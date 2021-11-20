Roker Riches 2021-22: Back in action versus the Tractor boys ... where’s your money going?

Welcome to another edition of Roker Riches, as the Lads return to league duties with a home tie against Ipswich Town.

Much has been said the last couple of weeks about the form of the team and alleged pressure building on the coach, but the truth is we have a hell of a lot of games between now and the end of the season. We went from legendary to lightweight at the drop of a hat, and now need to show how we can flip that back the other way (we all hope).

While our form resembles the edge of a cliff since Charlton at home, Ipswich’s form is up and down like a yoyo, so let’s hope they turn up on a low while we are heading back up the cliff face, and we get our playing confidence and winning ways back.

The Roker Riches table...

We had two winners in the last league game before the pause in general play for England to finish off a couple of minnows. Paul and Danny both made a profit, with Paul’s haul of over a ton taking his kitty back over the starting £200 mark. Danny won less than half of what Paul did, by predicting we would lose against Mansfield in the FA cup, the same as our table leader. That must have been a really lifting visit to the betting shop to collect eh!

Danny extends his lead closer to £400, and Paul overtakes Malc into the runners up spot, after predicting more misery for the lads, like his fellow betting victor.

Michael achieves the double figures we predicted a couple of weeks ago, and like the lads, he needs a win and a bit of a confidence boost to prevent the rot from becoming long term.

Banker’s Bonus...

The kids didn’t get as much of a run-out against the Stags in the cup as I hoped, and despite hitting the bar we didn’t score, hence my offer of extra cash for academy players pushing the onion bag around didn’t bear fruit.

This week's bonus bet is for Broadhead to get his chance, and for the lads to at least get a draw and stop the rot. If young Nathan gets at least 45 mins and we draw or win, the betting posse will get an extra tenner for the next weekend league outing, away to Cambridge.

Things need to change, and adding in Broadhead could be the catalyst we need. Let’s see if the coaching team agrees, as if the lad doesn't even get a half, we have fallen at the first fence.

This round’s bets!

Anthony Gair says...

Its the hope that kills us So, I was thinking, we haven’t won in a while, have we? There a bit pressure on, isn’t there? Ipswich are on a decent run, which has found them climbing the league to challenge at the top again. So let’s be contrarian about this, as everything Sunderland always goes against the grain, and have both teams to score in the first half, Ross Stewart to score anytime and Sunderland to win the match as a bet builder. £10 returns £190 and we’re all incredibly happy with that. Get it on! Weekender Love an ACCA. They never come in, but the excitement before they don’t come in is palpable. So, here’s a BTTS/Match Result Acca throughout the EFL for you to splooge your wages on. West Ham, West Brom, Middlesbrough , Portsmouth. All to win with both teams to score, £10 returns £4740. You’re welcome.

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

Sunderland Betbuilder Ipswich will be coming to the SoL fancying their chances given the current run of form. However… ever the optimist, I’m backing the lads to come good after a bit of a rest and a chance to reset. - Over 2.5 Goals, BTTS Yes, Sunderland or Draw (Double Chance), Half with most goals = 2nd. Fiver returns £37.50.

Double-Jabbed Trip Round Europe Trying a different tactic this week in a desperate attempt to get out of a losing streak worse than Sunderland’s. We are off round the continent to pick up four results that will hopefully put a much needed ‘W’ on the board! - Athletico Madrid to Win, Roma to Win, Lyon to Win, RB Leipzig to Win £5 returns £38.81

Paul Fletcher says…

Sunderland to Win 3-0: Last time out, I made a profit off the back of us losing but I can’t bring myself to bet against us again. In my defence, it was an FA Cup game, a distraction we could do without. Back in league action, I’m expecting us to return to winning ways in emphatic style. £5 returns £105 Premier League Away Treble: Chelsea to win the early kick-off at Leicester, followed by Southampton ending Norwich’s one game winning streak and Crystal Palace making it three wins in a row at Burnley. £5 returns £49.96

Danny Roberts says...

Sunderland to lose 2-0. Streaky Johnson’s losing run is here and who knows how long it’s here to stay. I can’t see, after watching far too many pathetic performances in a row, it ending on Saturday and I think it’ll be another frustrating day at the SOL. £5 returns £75.

PL away triple This one looks quite tasty, actually. Crystal Palace, Brentford and Southampton all to pick up away wins. £5 returns £80.61.

Malc Dugdale says...

New manager bounce treble - After taking on new gaffers I think results will be starting to improve for the Skunks, Villa and Norwich. I think Eddie will help grind out a draw for our black and white brethren at home to Brentford, a result I think the new Norwich coaching team will match at Carrow Rd versus the Saints. Despite Villa losing 5 in a row which puts them rock bottom of the recent games form table, I reckon Stevie G will get his first premier league point versus Brighton. Fiver returns £182.30 for draws in all 3.

Sunderland grinder We will have a test on our hands against Ipswich but the road to good form has to start some time, and I am backing the lads to nick a 1-0 at home. I dont care if it goes in off Broadheads left butt cheek, lets get a win and a clean sheet and get back on a run towards Xmas. Fiver returns £37.50.

Michael Dunne says...

Sunderland 1-0 Ipswich This is more in hope than expectation. I feel like the trajectory of these two teams are going in different directions at present. Ipswich, after a slow start to the season are gradually climbing up the table. Sunderland are the opposite. The lads need a win from somewhere, no matter what way it comes. I am expecting this to be a tough encounter and would gladly take narrow win. £5 returns £37.50 EPL Home Double Steven Gerrard’s first game in charge comes against Brighton at Villa Park. Whilst Brighton have been doing well, their form has dropped a little lately and one would assume Villa will be boosted by the appointment of such a legend to the club. Burnley are always good value at home and I can see them narrowly beating an in form Crystal Palace side. £5 returns £34.30

Please remember to gamble responsibly, and enjoy the footy!