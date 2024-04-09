Andy’s Player Ratings: Leeds 0-0 Sunderland - Resilient mackems throw a spanner in the works

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Protected really well by the defence, leaving him with very little to do outside of defending set pieces which he did well. Came out quickly one to clear after an under-hit Hume pass.

Timothee Pembele: 7/10

Good game for Pembele, provided a little bit of thrust down the right hand side, with one great first half cross just too high for Clarke, and showed a good turn of speed in behind to get in front of Summerville when the winger had got past Ballard.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Defended well, leaving Summerville no room to work in but also had a couple of sloppy bits of play that could have cost us. An under-hit pass to Patterson that the goalkeeper had to be alert for and then dived in to intercept a pass but completely missed, leading to Ballard needing to block a shot.

Dan Ballard: 8/10

Had a really good battle with Bamford all night and didn’t give the striker a sniff, overly keen at times and got booked as a result but always in the right place.

Luke O’Nien (C): 8/10

Like Ballard didn’t give Leeds a chance and cleared anything that came his way, including a late flick over from a dangerous shot from range, did get away with a clear handball but who cares?

Callum Styles: 7/10

His best game in a Sunderland shirt, kept Dan James quiet and looked comfortable all game. Won the ball on the half way line at one point, played a one-two with Jobe and played in Clarke with a nice first time pass.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Not a game where he got the chance to impress on the ball but worked hard defensively to provide cover for the defence.

Pierre Ekwah: 7/10

Put in a shift in the middle of the park, closing down Leeds players constantly and giving them no room to work in.

Chris Rigg: 6/10

Neat on the ball but not many chances to impress in possession but did a good job for the team.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Headed just over from a Pembele cross in the first half and had a burst into the box to force the goalkeeper into a save, had one really good chance to cross for Roberts but was well blocked. Otherwise a quiet game as he did a job for the team.

Jobe Bellingham: 6/10

Kept the centre-halves occupied and dropped into midfield to provide cover but couldn’t make the ball stick up top.

Substitutes

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Came on for Rigg with plenty of time left on the clock but barely got a kick, did test the goalkeeper with a free kick though.

Aji Alese: 6/10

Came on for the tiring Pembele and looked comfortable on the left of a back three.

Luis Hemir: N/A

A very late substitute as we looked to waste time.

Man of the Match: Dan Ballard

He was a bit more erratic than you’d want from a centre-half, with his battles with Bamford risking a second yellow but he snuffed out the striker and barely gave him a kick.