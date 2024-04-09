Starting XI: Three changes predicted for Sunderland’s team versus Leeds tonight

Saturday was better than the game against Blackburn. Yes, it would have been difficult to have been much worse, but we saw – in the first half at least – something approaching what we know this team is capable of. We still didn’t win, but play that game 100 times, and we win 95, so we can take that as some form of consolation.

Tonight, however, is a different proposition altogether. Leeds are an excellent team, and haven’t lost at home all season. Can we upset the Elland Road faithful? Who knows. We certainly did at the Stadium of Light in early December...

Here’s how I think we might line up tonight.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

While he didn’t have much to do on Saturday, he did have to make a couple of saves to prevent Bristol City from claiming all three points. Patterson’s been linked with a Premier League move again in the past couple of days - no smoke without fire I suspect – so it’ll be interesting to see how he acquits himself in the season’s final five fixtures. I was about to say he’s probably easier to replace than most others who might be getting some attention, but then I remembered Jason Steele, Robin Ruitter and Lee Camp were the replacements for Jordan Pickford, and now I feel physically sick at the prospect of him moving on. Fortunately, we seem to have a stream of good young keepers at the academy!

Defenders: Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese

The defence was a bit lopsided on Saturday, with Hume pushing up to exploit space left by Rigg pushing inside, and Hjelde shuffling along to form a back three at times. I suspect Hjelde will miss out tonight – Alese came back in and looked the part, and Hjelde’s looked pretty ropey for a while. It’ll be a shame for the lad on a personal level to be dropped on his first return to his former club, but they’ll know his weaknesses better than we do, and at present he’s way off it.

Hume, Ballard and O’Nien should complete the defence, which will need to be in top form tonight if we’re going to get anything.

Midfield: Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah, Bradley Dack

I thought Ekwah was excellent on Saturday – he passed well, tackled well and looked to have a bit of fire in his belly, which we don’t often see. We need to see that every week from him, and he’ll surely keep his place alongside Dan Neil. In the number 10 position, I’d love to see Chris Rigg get a run there, but I think he’ll sit this one out, and we’ll go with the experience of Bradley Dack. I can’t see him getting another year here, but he’ll be wanting to prove he’s worth a contract somewhere other than Loose Women next season, so that might give him some motivation. To be fair, I think he’s looked decent off the bench recently, so he probably deserves a start.

Attack: Patrick Roberts, Jobe Bellingham, Jack Clarke

With Rusyn seemingly out for the season (it wouldn’t surprise me if that’s the last we’ve seen of him), Jobe will continue up front, and I expect Roberts and Clarke to line up from the start, too. It’ll be only the second time since the end of December that the two of them have started together, so hopefully, they’ll both come through unscathed. We’ve missed Clarke so badly – he’s clearly not fully fit, but made such a difference on Saturday. Somehow, we need to keep him this summer.