Score Predictions: How do our writers think we will do away at Leeds this evening?

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score prediction: Leeds Utd 1 Sunderland 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: No scorer

While we were very unlucky to not get all three points at home at the weekend, I cannot see the same situation being the case tonight.

Leeds are deeply entrenched in the promotion race, and slipped up in their last game, losing 2-1 away to Ellis Simms’ Coventry.

They will be determined to get back into the top two, and with our form being about as solid as jelly on a plate and theirs being impeccable at home, I cannot see us winning or even scoring.

I would love to be proved wrong, and even a draw would be ace, but what my heart would like, my brain cannot see happening.

Dodds did the magic once, but I really cannot see it repeating tonight. Do it Magic Mike, prove me very wrong.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score prediction: Leeds Utd 3 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

We face a Leeds side who, before their Coventry defeat, had been unbeaten in fifteen games.

If that wasn’t a daunting enough fact, their home form is impeccable.

Twenty games, sixteen wins, and ZERO defeats. No other Championship club can boast such a record.

Knowing Sunderland as well as we do, this is the sort of game where we go and upset the apple cart.

Do I think we will? Absolutely not. Leeds will be frustrated at missing a gilt-edged opportunity to move back into the top two.

I think they’ll be baying for blood, and we will offer little resistance.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score prediction: Leeds Utd 2 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

I’ll rarely predict a defeat but even the optimist in me cannot see any points from this game. Leeds are just too good at home with everything on the line for them still, while we are just waiting impatiently for the season to end.

That said, there is a reason I’m languishing at the bottom of the table so I’ll happily be wrong once again if it means much needed win.

Jack Clarke - the only man who is a genuine threat for us is back in the team so let’s just all appreciate him these last 5 times before his inevitable move to bigger and better things, and hope he can get on the scoresheet at Elland Road

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score prediction: Leeds Utd 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Dack

9 times out of 10 we win that game against Bristol 3 or 4 nil, and we go into this game with a bit of a bounce.

Leeds need to win, so the pressure is all on them, and for some reason I quite fancy us tonight.

I think Bradley Dack will start so after hitting the bar on Saturday, I’m backing him to go one better tonight.

Will Jones predicts...

Score prediction: Leeds Utd 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

With Clarkey back we look a threat, don’t get me wrong, but we just don’t seem to have that edge. That edge is something you need at Elland Road.

We are going somewhere that has been made into a fortress where they are unbeaten and have only dropped points 4 times.

I think I’m being optimistic with a draw, but I think we have the fight to prove we can be better, even if it means nothing for the season as a whole.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score prediction: Leeds Utd 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Luke O’Nien

Shouldn’t even be possible but I’m going for a classic Sunderland response.

After what should have been an easy win after our first half against Bristol City, we unsurprisingly descended into a dull 0-0. Our attacking play was better but the same problems are evident and it remains a race to get the season finished.

Leeds on paper should beat us comfortably but it would be typical for us to go in poor form and beat a team challenging for the top two.

I’ll have likely now condemned us to a mauling, but you have to keep hoping otherwise I’d never watch again!

Predictions League - latest result

The forecasted outcomes for the home tie against The Robins were pretty optimistic, with four lads calling a win and two a score draw.

On another day most of the below views would have got a few points for a very solid victory, but some epic saves by the City keeper and some bad luck/not quite good enough finishing denied us all three points on Saturday.

With only two calling a share of the spoils and none of them a nil-nil, there was only a single point taken post Brizzle on Saturday, by both Matty and Will.

Both Adil Aouchiche and Bradley Dack hit the bar, and it was one of the biggest 0-0 batterings I have seen in some time, but we did not quite get the ball over the line.

Tonight, it will no doubt be even harder to get something from the game, but we have a habit of performing when nobody expects us to, so who knows what we will see via Sky TV in Yorkshire tonight.

League Table

Predictions points made very little difference post Saturday.

Bomber has dropped to sole 6th, after Matty nicked one point.

Martin has a ten point lead over second place Jack, and with only five games to go he can surely smell the silver polish on the imaginary cup he could well pretend to lift.

How the points are awarded

Just a quick reminder of how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions: