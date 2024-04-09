Fan Focus: Leeds fan Adonis ‘absolutely loved’ Jack Clarke at Elland Road!

Leeds lost their first league match of 2024 against Coventry City on Saturday. Are we playing you at the best time with the pressure on more than ever?

I’m not really sure there is a best time to play this Leeds team. The scheduling has been difficult and the doubt over Ethan Ampadu’s involvement is a worry as he’d been key to our excellent form this year, but no side has won at Elland Road this season and this team tends to play particularly well under the lights at home. Also, I’m expecting a big reaction to that defeat and should they start Tuesday’s game as they finished against Coventry, it’ll be very tough to see anything other than a Leeds win.

As things stand, Leeds could finish with 101 points and still not go up, showing how ridiculously good the standard at the top has been this season.

Which two teams do you think will go up automatically?

I think Leeds and Leicester will fill the top two spots, as I have to believe Leeds will be up there. I think we’ve all been waiting for Ipswich’s form to fall off and the times I’ve watched them play I thought they got very lucky to get the positive results they have done. I think of any of those top three, it’s Ipswich who may be most likely to drop off.

Last time we spoke, you heavily praised Daniel Farke’s work both on and off the pitch.

What are the key things he’s implemented to create such a fantastic team?

Togetherness, as any player not showing a positive ‘team-first’ attitude was taken out of consideration to play. Wilfried Gnonto was sent to train on his own at one point and Djed Spence’s loan was cancelled at the earliest opportunity. The second is personnel. This is his first season, so he didn’t know the strengths of each player in each position and getting the right combination. He knew what he wanted the team to look like, but how the players worked with each other was a mystery. However, he’s tinkered successfully and put players in positions that got the best out of the, and the team, particularly putting Georginio Rutter at ten and Ethan Ampadu at centre back.

Leeds have a plethora of attacking talent that I think every other Championship club is jealous of.

Who would you say has stood out during 2023/2024?

Crycensio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Dan James have all been consistent performers in attacking roles throughout the season.

On the other hand, Leeds have also conceded the least number of goals in the division.

Who are the unsung heroes at the back?

We’ve heard plenty about Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Archie Gray, so I’ll say Sam Byram is probably the most unsung hero. Brilliant at the start of the season, he’s struggled through this year with knocks and injuries, at one point telling Farke that he couldn’t sprint one half time, for example, yet going out week after week and emptying the tank. He’s a player it wouldn’t shock me to see retire in the summer- not because of his age, but because of his horrendous injury record and how much he’s battled for us this season.

Leo Hjelde joined Sunderland permanently from Leeds in January and has struggled at both centre back and left back.

Were you surprised at how good a fee your club got for him, considering how little he’d played?

You never know with young players exactly how they’ll turn out. They’re just potential until proven and Leif Davis is the example I’ll give again and again when it comes to the Leeds Academy. He’d never make it with us but he dropped down the divisions, eventually got a chance in a good team and found form and confidence. Hjelde always had potential, was a very decent prospect in youth football and certainly thought of highly in Norway. Perhaps the Championship and Sunderland in particular was too much too soon for him. I still think there’s a professional footballer there but maybe a League Two player- at least until he gets used to men's football. Regarding the fee, it’s always difficult to judge potential, as it’s a risk. Ipswich bought Davis for £1.2 million but he’s probably worth ten times that if West Ham or Newcastle United want him.

Joe Gelhardt has played just four minutes of league football for Leeds in 2024.

Given your depth of quality going forward, were you shocked that he didn’t leave in January?

No, because having small squads and lots of injuries is what got us relegated from the Premier League. If you’re Chelsea, you can afford a ‘loan army’, but had Leeds suffered a few injuries, we would’ve needed Gelhardt’s quality off the bench. Also, it wasn’t clear that Mateo Joseph would make the improvements he did during January, so it was assumed that Gelhardt was ahead of him.

Ex-Leeds left back Ian Harte has made it clear to the media that Jack Clarke won’t be staying at Sunderland beyond the summer.

Is he someone you could see Leeds going back in for?

I absolutely loved Clarke when he was with us- a brilliant, talented and exciting young player and someone who needed time and minutes at a lower level than neither we nor Spurs could offer him. He’s definitely someone I could see playing for Leeds again, but it would depend on what division we were in and the status of all the returning players who are out on loan this season.

Which players are missing for the match and which starting eleven do you think Farke will choose?

So far, Ethan Ampadu is the only player that’s doubtful over the squad that lost to Coventry, and I’d like to see Farke give Joel Piroe or Joseph a start over Patrick Bamford, as I think he’s been quite poor recently. I imagine that Farke will go with a more or less unchanged lineup to the one that started against Coventry. I doubt there’ll be too many surprises and if Ampadu trains this morning, I think he’ll start too. 4-2-3-1. Meslier (GK), Gray, Rodon; Ampadu, Firpo, Kamara; Gruev, James, Rutter; Summerville, Bamford.

Sunderland beat Leeds 1-0 back in December, but Farke’s side are unbeaten at Elland Road this season.

Can lightning strike twice?