On This Day (9th April 1960): Scunny delight starts to lift the Roker gloom!

Sunday’s ‘On This Day’ feature focused on Sunderland’s push for another Football League title in 1950, but a decade later, there was a very different mood at the club.

In the intervening years, the once-proud institution had been implicated in an illegal payments scandal, and we’d been relegated from the top flight for the first time.

The decline had been brutal and by this stage in 1960, there was no sign of it abating, with a further drop into the third tier – once an unthinkable prospect – now very much a possibility.

Three defeats in a row had left Alan Brown’s squad hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone and in desperate need of a boost, so the manager felt the time was right to hand an exciting prospect his debut.

Forward Nick Sharkey had scored goals for fun at junior, youth, and reserve level, and so the teenager was tasked with adding some verve to our attack when he made his bow against Scunthorpe United on April 9.

At just sixteen years and 341 days, Sharkey became the youngest first team player in Sunderland history up to that point, and despite his tender age he looked a handful from the off.

Up against Irons centre half Tommy Passmore, who originally came from Chester-le-Street and had previously been on the books of both Sunderland and South Shields, the Scot looked well suited to senior football and was a live wire throughout the afternoon.

However, the early signs from his teammates weren’t so encouraging.

Scunthorpe’s Barrie Thomas was denied an opener in the first five minutes when Peter Wakeham was forced into a wonderful last ditch save, and with the hosts often under pressure, United continued to threaten.

The Lads had to clear three attempts off the line in what was proving to be a game of huff and puff rather than finesse, but we hung in valiantly and some desperate defending proved worthwhile after we’d scored the only goal of the game.

The breakthrough arrived in the forty fourth minute and unsurprisingly for such a tight contest, it came via a set piece.

Jimmy Davison played the ball into the box from a corner and Ambrose Fogarty fired a shot towards goal, which deflected off the outstretched boot of defender Len Sharpe to evade his unsighted teammate Ken Jones in the Scunthorpe net.

Nevertheless, ‘Amby’ didn’t seem to care a jot about the scrappy nature of the goal, as after starting the season in goalscoring form, he’d gone through a drought lasting almost five months and having been extremely unlucky in recent weeks, he jumped wildly into the air now he was back on the scoresheet.

We’d been one place above the relegation zone at kick off but with victory, we earned a bit of breathing space and moved up two spots.

The decision to include Sharkey had certainly paid off for Brown and was taken as another indication of how he saw things panning out during the coming years – something that was reinforced when the club released its retained list at the end of the month and the average age of the professionals included was a smidge over twenty years old.

However, it would prove to be a slow burn as the team grew with experience, not least for Sharkey himself who had to wait almost twelve months for another appearance.

A foot injury for the debutant meant top scorer Ian Lawther came straight back into the starting eleven for the next fixture against Portsmouth, after the Belfast-born forward had been allowed to rest due to making his international debut for Northern Ireland in the days leading up to the visit of the Irons.

Lawther got a brace over Pompey in a 2-0 win but when the 1959/1960 ended, we still finished in our lowest ever position.

That said, but for the upturn sparked by victory over Scunthorpe, it could’ve been a lot worse, and for now we were just grateful that the slide hadn’t ended up being even more damaging.