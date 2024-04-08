Roker Rapport Podcast: Reaction to Sunderland AFC 0-0 Bristol City + looking at Leeds away!

What’s the crack?
- It wasn’t a win - we couldn’t get the ball to go in - but was it better?
- A far improved performance from Pierre Ekwah; Martin thinks he needs to get a bit of consistency going ahead of potential competition arriving for his place in that midfield.
- The lads just don’t rate Hjelde, so apologies to Hjelde fans out there;
- The tangents continue as is now tradition, as Gav and Martin try and dance around a lot of the actual football by getting lost in thoughts about the summer and next season;
- Are we looking to turn a quick profit on Jobe, hence his long run in the side this season? Should we be thinking more about any future deals with Rigg and prioritising his development in that area of the pitch?
- Would we rather give Watson (or anyone else at all who we currently own) a chance over the likes of Burstow? What’s occurring with Ba getting dropped from the bench?
- Against all Dodds; Leeds coming up next as Mike attempts to take points from Daniel Farke again this season but Gav is a little nervous. Could we “do a Sunlun” though?
- We may be back tomorrow with our bumper International Fans Day special recording from the Fans Museum on Friday, or we will catch you all on the other side of the Leeds result however that goes.
- Cheers for listening and ha’way the lads!
