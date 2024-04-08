 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Roker Rapport Podcast: Reaction to Sunderland AFC 0-0 Bristol City + looking at Leeds away!

Gav welcomes Martin to the pod as the lads look back on Sunderland’s goalless draw against Bristol City and ahead to Tuesday night against Leeds at Elland Road, and grab a few listener thoughts on all things SAFC!

By Editor Gav
/ new

What’s the crack?

  • It wasn’t a win - we couldn’t get the ball to go in - but was it better?
  • A far improved performance from Pierre Ekwah; Martin thinks he needs to get a bit of consistency going ahead of potential competition arriving for his place in that midfield.
  • The lads just don’t rate Hjelde, so apologies to Hjelde fans out there;
  • The tangents continue as is now tradition, as Gav and Martin try and dance around a lot of the actual football by getting lost in thoughts about the summer and next season;
  • Are we looking to turn a quick profit on Jobe, hence his long run in the side this season? Should we be thinking more about any future deals with Rigg and prioritising his development in that area of the pitch?
  • Would we rather give Watson (or anyone else at all who we currently own) a chance over the likes of Burstow? What’s occurring with Ba getting dropped from the bench?
  • Against all Dodds; Leeds coming up next as Mike attempts to take points from Daniel Farke again this season but Gav is a little nervous. Could we “do a Sunlun” though?
  • We may be back tomorrow with our bumper International Fans Day special recording from the Fans Museum on Friday, or we will catch you all on the other side of the Leeds result however that goes.
  • Cheers for listening and ha’way the lads!

How To Listen

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

YouTube

FEATURES!

On This Day (8 April 1995): Bally inspires Sunderland to a vital win at Derby

OPINION!

Editorial: Things are happening off the pitch at Sunderland — big changes are needed

FAN LETTERS!

Fan Letters: “The mistakes made by Kristjaan Speakman this season are indefensible”

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report