Editorial: Things are happening off the pitch at Sunderland — big changes are needed

Whilst not much of interest is happening on the pitch right now at Sunderland AFC, stuff seems to be bubbling away off it.

Last week we learned of the departure of Steve Davison. The club’s COO, who has come under fire repeatedly this season — perhaps harshly in some cases, but in others deservedly so — has decided to move on to pastures new at the end of the current campaign.

Let’s be honest, absolutely nobody is shocked to hear this news. Davison has been the one pushed front and centre whenever there’s been anything relatively controversial occurring at the club in recent years, and with many supporters baying for blood on the back of the Black Cats Bar scandal, it appears Davison is the one who has taken the bullet.

Ultimately, how nice a person is shouldn’t ultimately dictate how any business operates. I have friends who are close to Steve and speak highly about how much of a great bloke he is, so I imagine his departure will be a source of sadness to some, but the club constantly finds itself under scrutiny for the way it conducts itself on and off the pitch, and this year there have been one too many PR disasters. Something somewhere had to be done to make it clear that they were going to work hard to repair some of the damage, and whilst I could be wrong on this, it does feel like shuffling Davison along is a sign from the club that they’re listening to some of the biggest concerns that the fanbase has.

When David Bruce was brought in from the MLS last autumn I imagined it would only be a matter of time before Davison left, and even though it appears he’s gone of his own accord, this does all feel like it was the plan all along.

Again, people I know who know Bruce tell me only very good things about him, and given that he’s a born and raised Mackem with a life-long passion for the football club I trust he has the club’s best interests at heart. That doesn’t guarantee he’s good at his job, but his track record of working for the MLS would suggest he knows a thing or two about the importance of marketing and branding, so let’s see what he can do now he’s perhaps got a bit more of a say in things now.

We’re bang in the middle of season card renewal season, and given the profit and sustainability rules that the club (and all clubs) must abide by, retaining as many disgruntled supporters as they can this summer is huge.

Every penny that comes into the club matters, and if we’re losing what are essentially valuable customers because of PR cockups and supporter issues that just aren’t being addressed, the club needs to show they’re listening and taking it seriously.

It’s been said repeatedly in recent years that SAFC have made it incredibly difficult for fans to hand over their money to them. It took some serious campaigning just to get the club shop and ticket office staffed and open following the pandemic and that was a situation Davison was right in the thick of — he was also central to the quite frankly ridiculous decision by the club to go completely digital and cashless, which isolated a small but valuable portion of the fanbase to a degree which they just didn’t need to be. The kit deals the club have had have been a joke and over the last four or five years, getting your hands on a Sunderland strip has been far more difficult to do than it should have been. The Stadium has been dropping to bits for years with seemingly nobody (until recently) at the top of the food chain overly concerned about it, and the little details — like being able to buy a decent pint of beer without needing to leave your seat 15 minutes before half time, or having your eyes ripped out for a shite, overcooked Pukka pie — have been consistently overlooked.

The fiasco of the Black Cats Bar really did feel like the tipping point for fans who were just fed up and fucked off, sick of being taken for granted by a club hierarchy that really ought to have known better. The recent minutes from the supporters' collective meeting won’t have made anyone reading it feel any better about what went on, and now everything we see from the club from this point up until and then during the summer will be placed firmly under the microscope.

There’s also been the fall-out from the decision for a popular fan display group to disband due to a breakdown in communication with the club, and we’ve heard from several members of the international fan community in recent weeks who feel they’ve been left behind by people at the club due to poor communication. This stuff just makes us look bad, and a serious focus on fan engagement issues needs to be placed by the club’s owner and his executives that run the club on his behalf, because people will only tolerate being pissed off so many times before they turn their back on it all and walk away.

Hopefully, the decision to move on from Steve Davison, the recent announcement of multi-million pound investment in the stadium facilities and the impending Hummel kit deal announcement are the first big steps towards repairing some of the damage in the relationship between the club and its supporters. I, however, wait with bated breath.

You might be reading this and thinking “who honestly gives a fuck?”, but this stuff goes hand in hand with what happens on the pitch.

Getting this stuff right is just as important as not bollocksing up the appointment of the next head coach — if the club is dialled in and ahead of the curve (though just being level with the curve would be a start as we’ve fallen so far behind other clubs when it comes to fan engagement) then it projects the image of a progressive, forward thinking organisation that is something people should want to come and be a part of.