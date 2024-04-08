Fan Letters: “The mistakes made by Kristjaan Speakman this season are indefensible”

Dear Roker Report,

I find it difficult to accept that one of your editors feels he can even begin to defend Kristjaan Speakman, because the position the club is in at present is entirely his fault.

He’s got Kyril Louis-Dreyfus in his pocket and appears to completely have his own way regarding ‘the model’, the recruitment of players and the of hiring head coaches.

He sacked Tony Mowbray because he seemed to be suggesting what most supporters saw as obvious, and then came the comments about excellence, progression, higher standards, and so on.

Following the appointment of Michael Beale, Speakman sat next to him and showered him with praise before a ball was even kicked. Then he went totally over the top after Beale’s first training session and twelve matches later, he sacked him!

Excellence? Progression? Higher standards?

Speakman is recognised for bringing in talented young players, but how many of those brought in have been farmed out to lesser clubs because they aren’t quite ready? How many of them stand next to the corner flag during matches, supposedly warming up but never actually getting onto the pitch?

Are we paying them £3000 or £4000 per week just to keep fit? They look as interested or committed to our club as a group of ne’er do wells standing on a street corner.

Remove Jobe and Dan Ballard, and discount Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese and Niall Huggins, who are always injured, and the remaining players are less than convincing.

I wonder whether Spurs, West Ham and Leeds were aware of the long term fitness prospects of Cirkin, Alese and Huggins and that’s why we’ve got them? At least eight of the players the man has recruited during the last three transfer windows could leave the club tomorrow and no one would know that they’d been and gone.

He’s either a joke or a blooming good con artist.

Alan Jackson

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Alan. Thank you for your letter. I don’t think there’s any real way of sugarcoating it: Kristjaan Speakman has had an absolutely dreadful past six months, and ever since Tony Mowbray’s sacking was announced, there’s been a litany of mistakes in various departments that have contributed towards what was once a promising season turning increasingly sour. I do think it’s important to remember that Speakman has done some impressive work as our sporting director, and the signings of players such as Jack Clarke, Alex Pritchard, Danny Batth and Trai Hume were hugely successful, but what’s happened recently has certainly damaged his standing in the eyes of many fans, and it’s not unreasonable to hold that opinion. Simply put, he really needs to pull an ace from inside his sleeve with our new head coach, and that needs to be followed by some much-improved transfer business this summer. Personally, I don’t think he’ll be going anywhere anytime soon, but I can certainly understand why he’s past the point of no return in many fans’ eyes.

Dear Roker Report,

With five games left to play, hopefully we can pick up a few more points to make things look more respectable, or season ticket sales for 2024/2025 will take a nosedive.

Remember the brilliant partnership between Kevin Phillips and Niall Quinn? I may have the answer for whoever picks the team: why not play Chris Rigg up front, partnered with Dan Neil?

That way, we won’t need Kristjaan Speakman to hunt around for another rubbish centre forward, and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus won’t need to spend money he hasn’t got, which will delight him.

Either get rid of the failed forwards Speakman brought in, or get rid of Speakman. Start the new season with a full house of fit players and we can beat anyone in this league.

Bill Calvert

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Bill. Thank you for getting in touch. The idea of a Chris Rigg and Dan Neil strike partnership is certainly one of the more novel ideas we’ve heard recently! I suspect they’ll be kept in their current positions, but I do take your point about the striker situation needing to be fixed as a top priority during the summer. As far as the rest of the season goes, I don’t see us finishing on a real high, to be perfectly honest, and I think we’ll continue to limp through to the end of the campaign, where the inquest will doubtless begin in earnest. 2023/2024 hasn’t been the campaign that anyone would’ve wanted, but hopefully we can head into the summer with optimism for the new campaign.

Dear Roker Report,

Why doesn’t Kristjaan Speakman make a move for ex-Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke?

After all, we couldn’t do any worse and given that he’s just been relegated with Rotherham, I bet he’d like to come back to the Stadium of Light.

Ian Frame

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Ian. Thank you for your letter. I don’t see Wyke making a return to Wearside next season but I do think that if he makes a permanent switch to Rotherham and keeps himself fit, he could easily score the goals to get them straight into the promotion mix for 2024/2025. His final season in red and white was quite remarkable, all things considered, and it’s also great to see him playing competitively again following his medical scare and subsequent recovery.

Dear Roker Report,

I wish I could address the author of the article about International Fans Day by name, but they’re obviously a member of the ‘Bilbao Black Cats’ branch.

First of all, thanks for mentioning our branch, the German Black Cats, as we thought our visit had slipped under the radar.

Although I appreciate that it’s a lot easier to cater for a lot of fans coming over at the same time on IFD (which we attended last year, and thank you to Cath Reid and Joanne Youngson for getting it organised) we couldn’t come over this year due to previous commitments such as birthdays and weddings, so we decided to come over on 6 March for the QPR game.

Our chairman Martin Steffner started to try and make contact with the club through Chris Waters before Christmas, but to date, Chris still hasn’t answered any of Martin’s emails.

I know he’s on his own and it seems like everything lands on his desk, but I thought he could at least have the courtesy to get back to us, if only to say, ‘Sorry, but I’m snowed under and won’t be able to help”.

As vice chairman, I subsequently contacted Cath Reid as she was the only other person I could think of who was involved with the club in any way, and she at least had the courtesy to reply and said she would see Chris and ask him to contact us.

As I said earlier, we still haven’t heard from Chris, and as our friend from Bilbao mentioned in his piece, we’re receiving a lot of interest due to Sunderland ‘Til I Die, but it’s very difficult to further promote the interest without some sort of support from the club.

We brought over two new lads this time and it would’ve been nice to show them more of the Stadium of Light than just the outside and the reception area, and many thanks to the guy who let us in for a look round.

Whilst I realise that there are no stadium tours on a match weekend, I heard a whisper that there’s going to be one on IFD, and there’s going to be a hell of a lot more fans wandering around than the five we had.

Surely an exception could’ve been made for fans coming over from abroad, but to do that we have to find someone willing to talk to us. Thankfully, we’ve been over three times now and I’m a native of Seaham who’s been living in Germany for thirty five years, so we knew the lay of the land.

We managed to cobble together a halfway good programme for the weekend but it would’ve been so much better had the club showed even a modicum of interest in us.

Luckily, one of the lads is married to Steve Cram’s cousin, so Steve was able to join us for a couple of pints in the Dun Cow on Friday night, after dinner with Sir Bob Murray and spending the day with Rishi Sunak, who was in Sunderland to open the new film studios. He was a mine of information about the city and the club, and was great craic.

On Saturday, we visited the Fans Museum and then went up to the Beacon of Light to meet up with Cath.

Unfortunately, the Beacon was very busy with everything going on regarding the Foundation of Light day, so we only had five minutes with her before I was dragged off for an interview about racism on the terraces. By the time that was finished, the lads wanted to get into the stadium to soak up the atmosphere.

Unfortunately, that’s when the day started to go downhill.

As always, we had tickets for the Black Cats Bar, with instant access to the bar, free food, and warmth, but either I’m getting old or the stadium’s getting colder.

The first shock was that we were given our armbands and free programme before we entered the lift, instead of being greeted at the entrance to the bar by the nice ladies who seem to have been laid off. We were then told that we would have to pay extra if we wanted to eat.

Are they taking the p**s?

We paid £15 more than last season (£60), and £30 more than a seat three rows in front of us, and then had to pay extra to eat, which consisted of a steak pie you could’ve built a house with, and a few chips with some gravy.

Then, of course, came the game itself.

I’ve witnessed some dross in the six decades that I’ve followed the Lads but that was very close to the worst (although I didn’t see the Blackburn game, thank God), and it seems to me that the club are doing their best to turn fans away.

We’re spoilt here in Germany because the clubs bend over backwards to accommodate the fans, and thanks to the ‘50+1 rule’, there’s a fans’ representative who sits on the board, who makes the club very aware that without fans, the club is nothing.

Also, clubs actively help the fan displays, which are at least a couple of numbers bigger than anything the ‘Spirit of ‘37’ has been able to lay on, despite the club doing their best to prevent anything from happening.

Getting back to our visit, Sunday morning was rescued by Nick Barnes of BBC Radio Newcastle, and Phil Smith of The Sunderland Echo, who regaled us for a couple of hours with many stories and information about Sunderland AFC. Thanks a lot for that, lads. It was much appreciated!

To finish, I’d like to go back to the article from our friend in Bilbao, and especially how difficult it was for Ding from China.

We experienced the same difficulties as he did (away tickets are an absolute impossibility for foreign fans) and to receive no help from the club doesn’t make it any easier to promote or hold the interest of new fans who contact us.

I hope all the fans who attended International Fans Day had a great time.

I know we did last year, and maybe we’ll see you all next year, when hopefully fan liaison has been improved.

Ian McNee

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Ian. Thank you for getting in touch and for sharing your experience of arranging a trip to Sunderland to see the Lads in action. The many issues that you’ve raised in your letter regarding communication between the club and its fans are indicative of a long-standing problem; namely, that the connection between the club and the supporter base simply isn’t as strong as it should be and that as harsh as it might sound, we’re often taken for granted. The club likes to hail our worldwide support and the fact that we’re lucky enough to have supporters from South America to Germany, but judging by your experience as well as the article written by our friends in Bilbao, it doesn’t sound as though they’re truly showing due respect and courtesy when it comes to making things easier for overseas supporters. Frankly, the club needs to put in far more effort to engage with Sunderland fans at home and abroad, and to ensure that their dedication and commitment to the red and white cause is never overlooked. They need to listen, to take feedback (no matter how critical) on board, and take concrete steps to build bridges with the fans. With everyone onside, the potential of this club is enormous, but unless that happens, we won’t be able to harbour genuine ambitions of future success.