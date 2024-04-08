Share All sharing options for: The enduring mystery of Pierre Ekwah is a source of real intrigue for Sunderland

One year ago, he was facing a great deal of flak after conceding a late penalty during that kamikaze 4-4 home draw against Hull City- a game during which it felt as though our playoff chances had taken a huge hit as the Tigers snatched a late point from the spot in a match that was as crazy as any in the history of the Stadium of Light.

In fairness to then-head coach Tony Mowbray, he resisted the urge to withdraw the player who’d made the error from the firing line and was rewarded as Ekwah started to show real promise, not least during our impressive performance away at Burnley.

Fast forward twelve months, and Pierre Ekwah and Sunderland are continuing to develop an interesting relationship, albeit under very different circumstances as a campaign that was once filled with genuine hope has gradually and often painfully faded into a season of general nothingness.

Ekwah is by no means the source of our problems but for some reason, he’s become emblematic of them and for small sample of the dilemma, you can break down his three most recent performances thus:

Cardiff City: promising

Blackburn Rovers: poor

Bristol City: encouraging, with room for improvement.

Up, down, and up again. Good performances often tempered by underwhelming ones, and consistency desperately hard to come by.

Extrapolate that kind of form over the course of the 2023/2024 season, during which he’s been afflicted by what could well be one of the most lingering ‘dead legs’ ever suffered by a Sunderland player, and the picture becomes clearer.

It’s certainly not been his season, but on the other hand, show me any member of our current squad who’s not experienced ups and downs in form at some stage. Everyone’s clearly been affected by the turbulence that’s engulfed Sunderland since Mowbray was sacked in November, and Ekwah is no different.

Of all the players signed in recent times, Ekwah arguably has the biggest capacity to leave you scratching your head and wondering how good he actually is.

When the midfielder plays well, he impacts games, poses a real threat and is a key member of the team, but when he’s not on form and his purposeful displays give way to languid performances that often hint at a player who’s not fully plugged in and switched on, frustration kicks in.

Watching Ekwah putting himself about, breaking up the play and generally doing everything we would’ve expected on Saturday, as the drizzle of Easter Monday gave way to glorious sunshine, put me in mind of his display against Southampton earlier in the season, but ever since that day, he’s seldom hit those heights and it’s made for a frustrating spectacle.

Is Ekwah simply an enigmatic player who we may never fully understand? Is there more going on beneath that jovial exterior than we can comprehend?

It’s easy for us to speculate and throw around accusations such as ‘he’s got a bad attitude’ or ‘he doesn’t care enough’, but the reality might be very different and all that really matters is how he’s viewed by his teammates and his coaches. Everything else is immaterial.

At this level, there’s no doubt that Ekwah has every attribute that a player needs in order to thrive.

His powerful, athletic frame should see him seldom lose a physical battle; his energy levels should enable him to sustain performances for the majority of games, and when his passing range is fully engaged, he’s exceptionally effective.

What he needs to grasp, however, is that switching it on and off like a lightbulb isn’t the way to make an impact, and that three 7/10 displays are worth far more to us than a four, and five and a six out of ten performance in succession.

It’s fair to say that Mowbray seemed to foster a very fruitful relationship with him (even if he often expressed consternation at the midfielder’s habit of occasionally drifting through games) and Ekwah certainly benefited from the fatherly style of management that got the best out of him and many of his teammates.

Perhaps as the club considers who to appoint next, they’d do a lot worse than ensuring that whoever gets the job can foster a similarly positive rapport with Ekwah ahead of next season.

Do that, and there’s no reason he can’t play a major role in our midfield for 2024/2025, but it’ll take plenty of hard work and application on his part, too.

As ever, talent needs to be augmented by the right mentality, and tomorrow night’s clash with Leeds United is the kind of game in which he should be doing everything in his power to make an impact. Let’s hope he does.