Share All sharing options for: Talking Points: Signs of improvement for Sunderland, but work to be done

Wearside comings and goings

The big news during the build up to the match was the confirmation that after months of rumours, Steve Davison will shortly be leaving his role as Sunderland’s Chief Operating Officer.

I don’t know enough about his remit or the restrictions imposed upon him to comment fairly about his performance in particular, but I’ve felt recently that the club needs a bit of an overhaul and this would appear to be part of that.

Although Davison was said to be a Sunderland fan, and in general terms we need more of those in senior positions where appropriate, a fresh pair of eyes may not be a bad thing, given how painfully clear it is that several aspects of the club aren’t being run as efficiently as possible.

For example, when walking into the Stadium of Light on Saturday, I was reminded just how many trip and other safety hazards there are in and around the ground.

It’s something I’ve noted before and I’m amazed there hasn’t been a raft of personal injury claims (that we know of), so although it’s pleasing that this is something the club has recently committed to improving, it’s frustrating to find that some of the quicker or more important fixes aren’t being done immediately.

Whether it’s down to a new chief operating officer directly or other members of staff with specific roles, supporter safety and satisfaction must be of paramount importance.

Elsewhere, a new head coach will make the most headlines and in the aftermath of the Davison announcement, two names with Sunderland connections seem to be getting a push.

Whether Paul Heckingbottom and Jermain Defoe are genuinely in the mix or are just easy links for the press remains to be seen, but the performance against the Robins has changed my mind slightly in terms of the immediate future.

Were Sunderland to install somebody not currently employed as a head coach, I’d started to think it would make sense to get them in right away.

I understand some may prefer to start with a clean slate over the summer rather than potentially getting off to a bad start now, but I was leaning into the idea that a new figurehead taking a close look at the squad in the final weeks of this season would provide a decent head start ahead of 2024/2025.

However, Mike Dodds has indicated that this is unlikely to happen, and having seen the reaction he got from the players on Saturday, I’m now leaning back towards keeping things as they are for the time being, rather than rushing into anything.

The heat is on

Easter Monday was another example of Sunderland’s amazing ability to hit the self destruct button.

Teams will always go behind at some stage, but for the Lads it seems to lead to panic stations, particularly at home, and often 0-1 suddenly spirals to ‘game over’. It also makes the first goal of the game even more important and with confidence so fragile right now, both on the pitch and in the stands, the nerves are becoming palpable.

We’ve seen it so many times before at Sunderland, where a run of form- whether good or bad- becomes almost impossible to stop when it picks up speed.

The recent cycle has been negative of course, but with a lack of composure and in some cases, mental strength, a lot of good work completed during recent seasons is now unravelling.

Without a great deal of experience within the squad, lifting the mood and keeping people on track is difficult, not to mention our propensity to give ailing opponents a helping hand.

Blackburn Rovers were the latest out-of-form team to be handed an easy win, and at times it appeared as if they couldn’t believe their luck.

Bristol City have also been aided and abetted by the Lads of late.

We knew full well that their long run without being awarded a penalty would come to an end against us last season, whereas earlier in this campaign, new manager Liam Manning achieved a win against Sunderland at Ashton Gate just as questions were starting to be asked.

At that stage, the hosts were fourteenth and we were seventh, and the subsequent switch in fortunes has been rapid. Simply put, when the heat is on, the club can’t always handle it and credit is due to those involved for reversing that trend yesterday.

It would’ve been easy to crumble once again, given recent results, and whilst it wasn’t exactly a stellar performance, there was definitely an element of resolve.

The final weeks of 2023/2024 could be tough viewing, but if one or two players use it as a chance to mature and start showing some mettle, they’ll be better for it in the long run.

Sunderland show plenty of effort and application

This was a rare 0-0 and with only fleeting glimpses of quality on show, your overall opinion of the final score will largely depend on whether you’re a ‘glass half empty’ or a ‘glass half full’-type of character.

For me, there were enough positive signs from which to take some heart, and whilst the wind didn’t help matters, I assume most of the international fans heading home after their big weekend will have appreciated the effort on display, if nothing else.

Of the two sides, Sunderland shaded the chances and arguably did enough to win, and the period during which Dan Neil and Aji Alese threw themselves into a load of tackles one after another was a fantastic spurt of an old-school ‘getting stuck in’ approach.

I’ll always be of the opinion that a bit of graft goes a long way. I’ll never underappreciate those who are up for the battle, and when we can’t win, I want them to at least make sure they put themselves about.

Trai Hume is another player who’ll never shirk a tackle, and he then put his body on the line when making a massive block at the end. It wasn’t always pretty against Bristol City but I’ll take it, given the circumstances.

Our injury crisis highlighted once again

There have been a whole host of reasons put forward for why a squad that for so long looked set for the playoffs has fallen away so dramatically, but injuries to key players is an undoubted factor.

This isn’t a new point by any stretch of the imagination, and nor is it an excuse on its own, but the difference in having somebody like Alese involved once more, and with Jack Clarke in front of him is significant.

You can overthink football sometimes but the basics are simple: get your better players out on the grass together and it’ll go a long way towards sorting things out.

Fingers crossed, therefore, that the remaining fixtures see us field something closer to our strongest line up, and that we make the most of those that may yet be prised away in the summer whilst we can.