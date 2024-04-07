Matchday Musings: A decent display but a frustrating result as Sunderland share the spoils

OK, it was a substantial improvement on the debacle of our last home outing against Blackburn Rovers, but it could scarcely have been any worse, could it?

As the Easter Monday drizzle was replaced by sunny skies and swirling winds on International Fans Day at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland couldn’t give the supporters who’d travelled from far and wide the perfect going home present with a victory over Bristol City.

On the other hand, after the alarming collapse against John Eustace’s side, it’s a sign of just how low the bar had been set that this felt like a solid enough response.

Nevertheless, it was another home game during which we failed to take advantage of our own opportunities against a dogged if reasonably limited opponent, and with daunting trips to Elland Road and The Hawthorns to come, it’s still hard to escape the feeling that the season is meandering aimlessly towards what for many will be a welcome ending.

After the shambles of Blackburn, Mike Dodds was as good as his word and duly rung the changes, with Chris Rigg brought into the fold, Jack Clarke returning to the team and Leo Hjelde earning a starting berth in defence with Callum Styles settling for a place on the bench.

The big loser as a result of Dodds’ tinkering was the unfortunate Abdoullah Ba.

He’d done little wrong in recent games and was even featured on the cover of the match programme, but he suddenly found himself out of the squad entirely, which felt harsh, even in spite of his somewhat erratic nature.

In terms of the nature of the performance, this game was an affair of real contrasts.

During the first half, we showed energy, determination and attacking intent aplenty, with Rigg driving us forward, Clarke providing some of his usual menace out wide and Pierre Ekwah looking far more composed and workmanlike in midfield.

After the break, however, we seemed to drop off and lose much of the spark that had helped us to gain the upper hand.

Chances, particularly during the first half, came and went like buses, with visiting goalkeeper Max O’Leary having one of those classic afternoons that opposing stoppers often seem to experience on Wearside, as he pulled off a number of impressive saves to keep the score at 0-0.

Additionally, the woodwork was rattled at both ends and balls were flashed into dangerous areas with regularity as we pressed hard without reward.

As the game wore on and City held firm, Dodds threw on Bradley Dack and Patrick Roberts (the former’s introduction apparently being greeted by boos, for some unknown reason) but even their presence couldn’t help us to unlock the door as City defended stoutly and rode their luck at times.

The ‘Jobe as a makeshift striker’ experiment might’ve paid dividends against Cardiff as he made a huge difference, but it’s fair to say that he's found the going tougher in his last two games.

However, with Nazariy Rusyn injured, Mason Burstow struggling and Hemir clearly not being called upon unless it’s necessary, it seems certain that Bellingham will be leading the line in Yorkshire on Tuesday.

One significant boost came as the returning Aji Alese was introduced for Hjelde in the second half, and even after his extended absence, the classy defender looked good, with some strong challenges and one or two enterprising runs forward as well.

Dennis Cirkin’s ongoing absence has robbed us of a true gem of a left back, but with Hjelde experiencing a shaky start to life on Wearside, Alese’s return bodes well- not just for the remainder of this season, but for 2024/2025, and perhaps the security of a new contract will give him the impetus to work even harder as he recovers and regains match fitness.

In the end, a point felt slightly underwhelming, particularly given the encouraging nature of our first half display, but as has been the case so often this season, we just couldn’t quite find the accurate final pass or the one moment of genuine quality to defy O’Leary and give ourselves something to build on.

Nonetheless, even in drawing a blank, we at least showed the kind of application that had been missing against Blackburn, which needed to happen at the bare minimum.

The turnaround ahead of Tuesday night is short, and the cauldron of Elland Road, in which the two biggest clubs in the division will meet (yes, I’ll stand by that declaration), could well be a daunting assignment for the Lads.

Let’s hope we can somehow keep Daniel Farke’s side at bay early doors and maybe- just maybe- sneak a goal that might give the promotion hopefuls something to think about on what’ll be a very tough evening.