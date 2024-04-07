Do we want to know what happens behind the scenes?

Recently, the page received a letter that got me thinking. The letter talked about fans demanding to know the ins and outs of the club and discussed whether fans had the right to know these things.

I find this an interesting, yet somewhat frightening, concept. In an age where social media exists for all to enjoy, information is, quite literally, on our doorstep. But where does this stand in relation to football? And, more specifically Sunderland AFC?

You only need to look at X, the artist formerly known as Twitter, for an example for the constant information overload. It’s rare to see journalists like Fabrizio Romano with a lack of ‘news’ to share.

But the question at hand is... do we need to know?

And, going one further, do we have the right to know?

The news journos like Romano share is, in theory, business that has occurred behind closed doors away from the public eye. Yet it never turns out that way. Fans want to know what their team looks like, who they can look forward to watching play each weekend, the masterplan. I can see that, and I’m just as guilty as the next fan for wanting to know. But what about information pertaining to non-footballing business? Do the fans have a right to know?

Well, on one hand I think we do. As fans we love the club, we have a vested interest in a club close to our hearts and we want only the best for it. In a world where info is so readily available, it is therefore only natural for us to expect this information to be openly available to us. Furthermore, when you consider the frequency by which owners buy the club and then sell on (cough Stewart Donald), fans are the only constant and we’ll be there to bear the consequences regardless. After all, there’s nothing more painful than seeing your club in a position you know you shouldn’t be in.

Yet I think there is a joy in not knowing, or not having to know. Frankly, the comings and goings of the boardroom are not nearly as exciting as the actions on the pitch. You can be devoted to your club, but I suspect the machinations that occur behind the scenes would bore even the most loving fan. And, if it doesn’t put you off the sport, it’s bound to make you miserable.

I’m a big proponent of this way of thinking. I love the club but hearing about the masterplan (amongst other bits of non-footballing business) is tiring, especially when you fail to see it being replicated on the pitch. The issue is, in my opinion, that when we think we have all the facts the football almost feels like a side piece. A bad run on the pitch feels worse because of a leak you’ve read on X that allegedly plots KLD and Speakman’s next move. A good run on the pitch feels less enjoyable for that very same reason.

Knowing too much is a curse. So often I find myself in autopilot, googling “Sunderland AFC transfer news” into google in the vain hope of discovering something when there is nothing. That makes it more depressing and frustrating.

I admit this will sound potentially naïve but also as if I don’t care about the club beyond the football. But I think the truth is that fans shouldn’t have to care about the business of the club beyond the football. A fan who is kept well in the loop by their club’s ownership is likely to be a happy one, they’ll feel involved and confident.

This is where the club comes in, it is their duty to maintain a reasonable amount of dialogue with the fans. Issues like the scandal with the Black Cat’s Bar could have been avoided through communication, giving the fans the relevant information and allowing them to communicate back and issues like this would never have become as controversial as it did.

This is where KLD probably has something to learn, better comms with the fans wouldn’t go amiss. It would also make his job easier, honesty with the fans will not leave them wanting and they’ll appreciate it. Instead, we currently have a system where fans are told some things but not others which leads to misinformation and potentially misguided finger-pointing at club officials.

I genuinely believe that there is an amount of knowledge that is ‘just enough’ when it comes to loving your football club. Fans should be allowed to love their team without feeling the need to pore the internet for every morsel of information to scrutinise.

A good owner will keep them informed. It is of course our job to hold the failings of the club’s management to account, but a well organised business allows for that kind of collaboration. KLD would be good to learn from that.

Sunderland fans are the best in the world, they don’t just quit, and this is clearly something he saw when he bought the club. But they do deserve honesty.

The lack of honesty and openness leads to this endless speculation and reaching for information that just isn’t there. It leads to incessant guesswork on social media and with it an endless misery.

Engage at your own risk…