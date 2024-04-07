Share All sharing options for: Our writers react to Sunderland’s home stalemate with Bristol City

Jon Guy says...

A solid response to Monday’s loss

You have to give the team credit for the way they approached the game from the off.

We carved out chance after chance during the first half and kept pushing throughout. The Lads tried to get back to the kind of football we saw at the start of the season and gave us something to cheer.

Jack’s back!

It was great to see Jack Clarke back on the pitch, and we’re a different side when he has the ball.

He seemed to spark those around him and his willingness to beat a man creates things for us.

Chances go begging

We created a string of decent chances and we could and should’ve been out of sight by half time.

Instead, from maybe being two or three up, we were faced with some very nervy periods against a side who arrived in decent form.

A better performance, but we need to put chances away.

A lack of width hampers us

We have great wide players but when we had Bristol City on the back foot in the second half, we continued to play into packed areas rather than looking to spread the ball and with it the opposition.

Malc Dugdale says...

A strong home performance

Despite not grabbing a winner, we played very well in spells.

Pierre Ekwah was back to his confident and battling self in the middle, and was my man of the match in the first half. In addition, Jack Clarke looked sharper, as did Patrick Roberts when he came on.

Elsewhere, Aji Alese got some minutes and looked like he can really add quality to our defence for the remaining games.

A decent performance after an awful one. Not quite a win, but night and day compared to Monday.

Plenty of chances created

We hit the woodwork a couple of times and created several really good chances but we couldn’t quite force the ball over the line. However, if we continue to create attacking threats like that, we’ll be OK.

If we’d won 3-0, it wouldn’t have been unfair on either side.

Yes, we scrambled a couple of Bristol City chances away, but to generate the attacking pressure we did was encouraging.

What the Dack was that about?

I’ve no idea why we put Bradley Dack on for Adil Aouchiche in the second half, and he contributed very little in terms of changing the game.

With players like Romaine Mundle available, I don’t know why Dack was used at all, and anyone who expects him to be a game changer needs their head looking at.

Mundle might’ve done something to change the game but Dack just doesn’t have that, for me.

Another instance of a Mike Dodds decision baffling me.

A lack of cutting edge

The chances we worked hard to develop should’ve been converted, and the lack of a clinical finisher showed once again.

An in-form and fit Ross Stewart might’ve had a hat trick, and it’s days like these that frustrate the most, as it shows that the club has failed to find a player who can fill the void.

Bristol City were poor and we should’ve put them to the sword, and hopefully we’re already working on attacking options for the summer as we really need some firepower to turn games like this into wins rather than draws.