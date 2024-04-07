On This Day (7th April 1950): Bill Murray’s title challengers start Easter with a Friday flyer!

When you’re pushing to become champions of England, it doesn’t matter how you play as long as you get the result.

That’s just as well given the performance at home to Middlesbrough seventy four years ago, when depending on which newspaper and match report you read, Sunderland were short of their usual standards to varying degrees.

Unbeaten in the league since the back end of 1949, the Lads were within striking distance of top spot when we kicked off against our Teesside neighbours.

The side was set up to play an attractive style of football with the ethos seemingly being that attack was the best form of defence, but with danger men Len Shackleton and Tommy Wright reputedly looking out of sorts, Bill Murray’s team was hampered somewhat.

We were to have our wings further clipped just before half time, when top scorer Dickie Davis picked up an injury as he stretched for the ball before it reached the hands of visiting goalkeeper Rolando Ugolini.

With Davis forced to move out wide on the right for the second half and unable to offer anything other than nuisance value, there was a fear that our faltering forwards would continue to struggle, but in truth it wasn’t long before things clicked.

The Sunderland Daily Echo and Shipping Gazette’s main reporter ‘Argus’, who wasn’t nearly as critical as some of his press box colleagues in the following day’s editions, felt that Wright did well once drafted into the centre forward position vacated by Davis, and expressed his opinion that Shackleton, whilst at times behaving as if he was playing in an exhibition fixture, continued to be ‘the master in ball control’.

With the Lads looking more like our free flowing selves again, Ivor Broadis delivered a quickfire double. It was his second brace in two games having secured a 2-1 win against Aston Villa the previous weekend.

On this occasion, the first came via a swerving left foot shot and the second was down to great tenacity as the in-form Broadis forced the ball in after two attempts were blocked, with the pair of goals leading to a 2-0 victory.

Featuring for the visitors was Harry Bell, who’d played for Sunderland during the Second World War, although their star man Wilf Mannion was perhaps the most recognisable member of David Jack’s side.

Like another fan favourite Shackleton, the England cap was unable to hit his peak on the day, mainly down to the efforts of fellow international Willie Watson, who ensured a quiet afternoon for the home defence against a Middlesbrough team that was admittedly heavily depleted through injury.

Despite missing five regular starters, Boro were also the subject of some rather scathing comments in the papers, yet for many readers the column inches will have only affirmed or countered their own preformed opinions due to the action already being witnessed in person by a bumper crowd that’s still ranked as the tenth highest ever for a Sunderland home game.

The possibility of another league title was doubtless a major factor in the huge attendance of over 62,000, but with officials at Sunderland Central Railway Station suggesting that the harsh weather had put many families off the idea of going away for Easter, there were now more locals at a loose end and able to go through the turnstiles to consider as well.

Whilst outbound passenger numbers were down considerably on previous years, the records showed that around 9,000 travellers came into the main station, with a further 2,000 heading for Seaburn Station in the hours before kick off.

Many of these were of course heading for the town’s own twin resorts – a perennial choice for visitors near and far no matter what the conditions were like - but the majority were still thought to be bound for Roker’s football ground and not its beaches.

As it happened, the terraces were a popular attraction throughout the 1949/1950 season, with crowds remarkably topping one million during the campaign.

The Boro success was followed up with another at Fulham twenty four hours later that put the Lads into first place temporarily, but the hectic Easter schedule eventually caught up with the squad and when we lost at Middlesbrough in the reverse fixture on the Monday, it brought about a collapse that extinguished our hopes.

Although the home clash had seen a clean sheet it was defensive problems, and not any prolonged issues with the attack, that eventually undermined the title challenge in the final reckoning but the margins were slim and with champions Portsmouth only finishing a point ahead, the many Wearside regulars were agonisingly close to witnessing glory.