Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 0-0 Bristol City - Close, but no cigar from Mackems

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Very little to do with Bristol City barely threatening, got something on an attempt just before half-time with O’Nien then stopping the ball from going in.

Trai Hume: 6/10

A couple of good crosses and some link up play with Rigg, comfortable defensively other than a risky dribble in the second half that left the visitors 4-on-2 but thankfully they couldn’t capitalise. Blocked a dangerous shot in injury time to keep the score goalless.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

A much better display today, dominant in the air and cruised through the game defensively. Had a chance at the other end to score early on but the goalkeeper clawed his header out.

Luke O’Nien (C): 7/10

Like Ballard a much improved display, stopped City scoring just before the half-time whistle. Mopped up at the back whenever they punted any balls forward.

Leo Hjelde: 5/10

Was comfortable for most of the game but had a couple of instances of Bristol City getting in behind after he switched off, notably at the end of the first half. Still struggling with his passing as well.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Kept possession well and provided more cover to the back four. Got forward on occasion, with one shot well saved in the first half, another curled just wide after the break and a clever flick on for Dack’s chance.

Pierre Ekwah: 7/10

Played just further forward of Neil to good effect, driving us forward and winning the ball high up.

Chris Rigg: 6/10

Worked hard down the right hand side and showed a good passing range, not much creativity though and strayed offside on occasion.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Was much better in the first half but still caused City the most problems of any of our players. Unlucky not to score with the visiting goalkeeper in inspired form and should have had an assist or two after finding team-mates in the box.

Adil Aouchiche: 6/10

An erratic performance. Buzzed around in midfield linking up with Jobe and Clarke and constantly closed the visitors down but snatched at a really good chance and skewed it wide. Although he had some good bits of play, he was often very sloppy in possession.

Jobe Bellingham: 6/10

Played OK at the top of end of the pitch, just lacking a killer instinct. Had one gilt edged opportunity but wanted to take a touch when he had a sitter if he had shot first time, still tested the goalkeeper from it eventually.

Substitutes

Bradley Dack: 6/10

Hit the crossbar with a header at the back post and had some neat touches around the box.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Not as involved as we’d want after coming on but looked more lively than after his start last week.

Aji Alese: 6/10

Provided more drive down the left than Hjelde and comfortable defensively.

Man of the Match: Jack Clarke

His first start following his injury lay off and could and probably should have come away with a goal and an assists. Had a header tipped onto the cross bar in the first half, tested the goalkeeper with another effort before the break. Played a number of good balls for runners, with one great ball in behind giving Neil a chance that led to Clarke also getting his own shot off. Quieter after the break but had his moments, with one in particular where he burst forward and then played in Jobe in acres of space but the front man wanted to take a touch.