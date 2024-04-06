Fan Focus: Bristol City fan Ben is backing a win for Liam Manning’s side against Sunderland!

We are now five months into Liam Manning’s tenure in charge - how would you summarise his tenure?

It started well, playing a lot more attacking, fast paced, modern football. However, we haven’t really got going on a run of good results or performances. I think after the controversial sacking of Nigel Pearson, Manning needed a good start to get the fans on board. He just about did that and I think fans are just waiting to see what he does in the summer and hopefully kick off next season better than where we are this season, stuck in the middle of the Championship for another year.

Bristol City overtook Sunderland in the table to break into the top half, should you finish there do you think fans will see that as a successful season?

Top 10 would be a successful season, we said that at the start of the year and when Manning joined. However, it won’t be that we’ll finish around 12th again, bang on midtable. I think fans have come to it that it will be another year as a midtable Championship club, but I think a few fans do worry about next season, with us having a mini scare of being dragged down the lower end of the table a few weeks back.

The club have only won once away from home in 2024 - what do you think are the key reasons behind your struggles on the road?

Until recently we haven’t had a plan B. Hence why we’d struggle against the majority of teams in the division, especially those who will sit back and let us have the ball. We’ve always been a side who prefer to counterattack and let the opposition have the ball. However, on Monday away at Plymouth, Manning came up with a plan B and made three substitutes at halftime and it worked so hopefully he’s worked out a plan b and maybe even a plan C that will hopefully see us end the season on a high.

Moving onto the players, Anis Mehmeti is someone who always catches my eye when I see him play, what do you think makes him so dangerous?

He’s had a mixed reaction from City fans over his time here, however, over the last few months, he has stood out as a dangerous player for us. We’ve been attacking via the wide positions a lot recently and that’s probably where he has been most dangerous. When he is able to get on the ball and drive at players is definitely when we see him at his best.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman was signed permanently in January, I’m guessing it was seen as a marquee deal to get a young and upcoming player with Championship experience signed permanently?

100%, he looked brilliant in his first couple of games and has continued to be a star player for us for the majority of this season. We just hope he can continue the form over, hopefully, his future years at the club.

Max Bird was also brought in from Derby, with Scott Twine joining on loan from Burnley - what have they brought to the table?

Max Bird was sent back on loan to Derby County, so we haven’t seen anything from him yet. Scott Twine again, we haven’t seen much of due to him picking up an injury after his first appearance for us. However, the little we have seen of him has been bright and he has looked very dangerous both as a wide player and as a number 10 - he’s definitely one of those players that could create a bit of magic out of nowhere!

Aside from the above-mentioned players, who do you think can cause problems against Sunderland?

It will be those mentioned players in all honesty. We will create most of our chances from the midfield, so the likes of Jason Knight, Anis Mehmeti and Scott Twine will all be the players to hopefully cause Sunderland a few problems on Saturday.

Manning is known for his attacking possession-based football - can we still expect that in an away fixture?

Yes definitely, like I said we saw for the first time a plan B on Monday. So, I expect we will come out trying to play that attacking football, creating chances from both the wide players and down the middle and hopefully it’ll work, and we can make the long trip worth it!

Who is missing and which eleven players do you think will start?

Rob Atkinson, Kal Naismith, Sam Bell and Ayman Benarous will definitely miss the game due to injury and Taylor Gardner-Hickman is a doubt after missing the two wins over the Easter weekend due to a calf injury. I doubt we’d change much from the win at Plymouth on Monday. However, the three changes made at halftime did make a big change in that game so we could see Sykes, Wells and Williams come into the starting XI. If it was up to me, I’d probably set out: O'Leary, Pring, Vyner, Dickie, Tanner, Sykes, Williams, Knight, Twine, Mehmeti and Wells. It would be between Conway and Wells to start up top, however, think Wells was slightly better when he came on, on Monday than Conway in the first half - but would expect to see them both feature at some point anyway!

Sunderland’s last home victory against Bristol City came back in 1994 - what is your prediction for the final score?