On This Day (6th April 2012): Steve Bruce feels hard done by at Sunderland!

Steve Bruce was never in the wrong, was he?

The man always had an excuse for the series of unfortunate events that unfolded; in fact, he could’ve written a better book than Lemony Snickett.

During Bruce’s tenure from 2009 to late 2011, Sunderland went on lengthy winless runs that often spanned months, as well as suffering a constant stream of injury issues that appeared more than coincidental.

Additionally, his constant argument that he was somehow ‘mistreated’ by our fans couldn’t have been further from the truth for the most part.

During his time in charge of the club, I rarely heard anything about his Newcastle roots from anyone other than himself, and it felt like a narrative that he fell back on when things got tough.

Let it be said that Bruce did a lot of good at the Stadium of Light.

The signings of Darren Bent, Asamoah Gyan and Danny Welbeck gave us the most potent strike force we’ve had in recent history, and we consistently beat the ‘big four’ during his time in charge.

Furthermore, the emergence of Jordan Henderson during his tenure is something he can certainly be proud of, yet the long winless runs along with his bemoaning of the goings on at the club in the media left things sour.

Bruce was sacked following a 1-2 home defeat to Wigan in November 2011, in what was probably the best move for all parties. Months later, however, he gave an interview suggesting that he felt hard done by at Sunderland, with his famous Newcastle roots being brought up again.

I must admit that being a Geordie came back to haunt me. The hatred I suffered was unbelievable. It was brutal, it really was. In fairness, it was a minority of Sunderland fans who abused me but it was way over the top and very hurtful. I can’t change my upbringing. I am who I am and proud of it, but I paid a big price. As a manager who’s spent a lifetime in football, I was prepared to take whatever came my way, but for my closest relatives it was very different. Both my family and my wife’s family are from Newcastle and they were deeply hurt and affected by what happened. I had to batten down the hatches and lie low. I didn’t go out to my local pub. I didn’t want to invite abuse.

Additionally, Bruce felt that Martin O’Neill was reaping the fruits of his labour after James McClean and Stéphane Sessègnon, both of whom had been signed by him, were beginning to excel following his departure from the club.

But what’s now being seen is the players I brought in bedding down and proving how good they are. James McClean and Stéphane Sessègnon are the headline stealers but we signed them, of course. I’m genuinely pleased for Sunderland and for Martin. This is a big club and it ought to have success.

At the time, it appeared that journalists were lapping up the former manager’s angst towards our club but as time went on, it became clear that this was a theme with Bruce.

I have close friends who support Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and even Newcastle United, all of whom suggest he did the same thing at their clubs.

It can’t always be the fans’ fault, can it?