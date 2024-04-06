Score Predictions: What on earth do we expect today against Brizzle City?

Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: What on earth do we expect today against Brizzle City?

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 2 Bristol City 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

Despite the awful performance at home to Blackburn Rovers, this isn't a bad team. We bossed Cardiff after the first ten minutes in the previous tie, playing very well against a good side across all the 11 players plus subs.

That was only a couple of days before what we saw Monday, let’s not forget that.

The tactics and application of them were at an all time low on Monday, as was the energy and focus of the players, I cannot disagree with that. But there is no better example to learn from than a display that scraped the bottom of the barrel in every aspect.

We may see changes, with Corry Evans’ experience maybe considered to steady us at the back if he is ready for an hour or so of first team footy. The mercurial Jack Clarke is likely to get more minutes too if not a full start.

If we revert our ways of working to what we did in Cardiff and Jobe is as good as he was there, we can come away with another solid and professional 2-0 win. As long as we steady this ship we love so much, despite all the stress she throws at us, I will be happy.

Results like Monday create angst and bitterness which the club had put behind it. Let’s not go there again. That is definitely not where we need to be.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 1 Bristol City 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

What Sunderland are we going to get today? Is it the Cardiff or Blackburn one? If it’s the latter, god help us all.

I admire the optimism of some of my fellow panellists, but I feel so apathetic towards this side that I can’t bring myself to say we’ll win this.

Bristol City, away from home, have not been particularly mesmerising, with a solitary win in their last seven on the road.

But that just feeds into my worry that Sunderland will be feeling charitable and open the doors for the Robins.

I’ll go for a score draw, and that’s me being optimistic.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 4 Bristol City 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Dan Ballard

It’s decisions like this that has probably contributed to me being relatively stranded at the bottom of the table for the second half of the season, but alas I’ll be making the 520 mile round trip to the stadium, despite ironically living 30 miles from Bristol.

Unfortunately for me, the game is now secondary to catching up with some of my Roker Report buddies and the hostess at my digs, the wonderful Miss Diana.

I cannot help but look forward to a good drink at the fans Museum and bringing home some delightful baked treats from Love Lily on the beachfront for me and the missus.

As for the game itself, it’s a prediction based on hope than anything else as I’ll be in attendance, but it surely cannot be as bad as Blackburn otherwise what a wasted journey it would be!

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 2 Bristol City 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Hopefully we’ll see a good response to Monday’s battering today. We need to, for everyone concerned.

Hopefully Jack Clarke will be back in the team today after injury too - we’ve missed him badly - and working on that assumption I’m going for a mildly convincing 2-0 win.

Will Jones predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 1 Bristol City 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

After another dismal showing, I’m not going to allow us all to choose a win this weekend.

The season is a write off, the players aren’t showing any desire or fight, and they are all scared of getting (more) injuries.

Everything feels fragile, the fans relationship with the club, and the players on the pitch.

I would love a win. But I can’t see it.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 3 Bristol City 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

This is pure guesswork now.

I thought we’d turned a corner against Cardiff but then decided to turn in one of our worst performances since the drubbing away to Bolton in League One.

It was comical, showed the state of affairs on and off the pitch and is wholly unacceptable for a club like ours.

It’ll be typical then, in true Sunderland fashion to run out comfortable winners so I’ll have a stab at that.

Hopefully it can’t get any worse.

Predictions League - latest result

The Roker Report Predictions team were very “glass half full” after quite unexpectedly playing very well in the Welsh capital and bringing home 3 points and a clean sheet, so the forecasts for Blackburn at home reflected that.

Every single one of our team called a win, which statistically made sense given how long it was since Rovers won on the road. As can often be the case though, our club is sent to try us…

Personally, once the game got to 4-0 I gave up and did something else with my time, and by the looks of the SOL, a lot of fans watching live at the game did the same.

I’m a big advocate of staying till the end when the lads compete and give their all. This wasn’t that, not by a long way, with the only slight positive being the opportune goal from young Chris Rigg.

Every single player and all of the staff need to take a long look at themselves in the mirror after that. It simply was not acceptable.

Today, it is international fans day, a day when the stadium will be rammed full of fans who have travelled long distances at their own significant cost to watch the lads do their thing.

We have to hope their travel is not rewarded with more of what we saw on Monday. Every single supporter in the land deserves way more than what they put out. So does every fan gone by. It was God-awful.

League Table

No Predictions points were scored from the Blackburn game, as no-one picked young Chris Rigg to notch our only goal late on, and nobody saw the embarrassing rout coming at all.

One minor change to the Predictions table is evident, given our embarrassing showing on Easter Monday.

Our man Jack was a bit tardy with his Bristol prediction, meaning he takes a Predictions yellow card and a two point hit. No other changes given we all got carried away with an expected win and no-one called Riggy.

Everyone will for sure be hoping today is a way better occasion in terms of both performance and result.

How the points are awarded

Just a quick reminder of how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions: