Starting XI: Four changes predicted for Sunderland’s game against Bristol City today

After Friday’s game at Cardiff, I certainly expected us to turn in a good performance at home to Blackburn and get another three points. More fool me.

It was dire, and everyone involved should be ashamed of themselves. Fortunately (?!) we have a relatively quick opportunity to put things right, and with players returning from injury we’ve got a few more options to choose from.

So, who will get the chance to put things right this afternoon?

Here’s how I think we might line up.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Patterson’s got no real competition at all, so his place is guaranteed.

He’ll probably feel like he should have done more against Blackburn, and will be determined to make amends today.

Defenders: Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese

The defence had a collective shocker on Monday, and Hume, O’Nien, Ballard and Styles all need to accept responsibility.

Hume, Ballard and O’Nien have generally been in good form this season so will likely earn a reprieve, and I expect Alese to come back into the starting lineup after playing in the central league in midweek.

Pembele scored in midweek too, and if he was given a chance ahead of Hume I’d not be too surprised.

Midfield: Dan Neil, Chris Rigg, Bradley Dack

Rigg was unlucky to miss out on a starting place on Monday, and at least showed some fight when he came on.

I reckon Dack will start today to provide some experience, with Rigg starting alongside Dan Neil.

Attack: Patrick Roberts, Jobe Bellingham, Jack Clarke

Roberts was a surprise inclusion on Monday and he played as if he hadn’t been expecting it, either.

I reckon we’ll keep him in the starting line up today, with Jack Clarke making a welcome return on the other side.

Up front, Jobe will probably continue.