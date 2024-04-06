Match Preview: Will Sunderland put things right today against Bristol City?

Saturday 6th April 2024

(13th) Sunderland v Bristol City (12th)

Championship

Stadium of Light

Kick-Off: 15:00

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com.

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out the player ratings after the full-time whistle at www.RokerReport.com!

The build-up...

Well… that wasn’t supposed to happen.

Monday’s defeat was truly horrific and this week has been all about Mike Dodds and how capable he actually is. He’s done a lot of talking about how annoyed he’s been with his players, and one thing is for sure — Sunderland need a reaction today against Bristol City.

He hinted at there being a bunch of changes when he spoke in the pre-match press conference, and for the first time in forever he actually has the luxury of picking some of his best players in Jack Clarke and Aji Alese, both of whom will make a huge difference when fully fit and firing.

It’s Bristol City’s 9th successive season at this level, and with the Robins currently sitting 12th in the table, they may be on for a top half finish - which is a feat they have only achieved twice in the last eight years.

This was influenced by an early improvement in form following the arrival of Liam Manning, who left Oxford United in early-November to replace the outgoing Nigel Pearson.

Five wins in ten games that followed Pearson’s exit saw them climb the table, but their recent form reads five defeats in the last seven, which was the exact run of results that saw Pearson leave the club.

Away from home, City have won once in six attempts this calendar year, which following on from the Blackburn debacle, is exactly the type of form you want to be in before visiting the Stadium of Light at the moment.

The betting...

The bookies fancy a home win this afternoon with odds of 13/10 for the Lads to take maximum points, with Bristol City priced at 11/5 to take the spoils and the draw is around 21/10.

Head to head... at Sunderland

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins: 9

Draws: 9

Bristol City wins: 6

Sunderland goals: 41

Bristol City goals: 28

Last time we met... at the Stadium of Light

Saturday 18th February 2023

Championship

Sunderland 1-1 Bristol City

[Clarke 59’ - Wells (pen) 90’]

Sunderland: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese, Neil, Michut (O’Nien), Roberts (Ekwah), Diallo, Clarke (Cirkin), Gelhardt (Pritchard) Substitutes not used: Bass, Ba, Lihadji Bristol City: O’Leary, Tanner (Weimann), Pring, James, Vyner, Atkinson (Kalas), Sykes, Williams (Dasilva), Bell (Wells), Scott, Mehmeti (Cornick) Substitutes not used: Haikin, King Attendance: 38,682

Played for both...

Gary Owers

After making his debut in 1987, Owers went on to make 320 appearances for Sunderland over the next eight years, including three appearances at Wembley.

The midfielder moved to Bristol City in a swap deal involving Martin Scott, and after spending four years at Ashton Gate, he moved on to Notts County. Spells at Forest Green and Bath City followed before a move into management.