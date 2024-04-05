Sunderland’s final six games might help us to crack some codes

For Sunderland fans, the remainder of the season will be slightly surreal.

Realistically, we don’t have anything to play for, so the remaining games won’t bring about the same kind of butterflies in the stomach which have often been part and parcel of our run in.

However, this is Sunderland, so it’s far from a case of ‘sit back, relax and enjoy the ride’, and more a case of ‘where do we start?’ when it comes to addressing the issues the club is grappling with.

Commentators have been happy to have their say during our recent run of awful results and our drubbing at the hands of Blackburn Rovers on Monday had many questioning the club’s ‘model’.

First and foremost, the need for a striker that can score goals has been evident for multiple seasons.

Ross Stewart was a class act but as was painfully proven during last season without him and the sudden departure of Ellis Simms, we were reliant on our midfield to produce the goals and in the end, our lack of a hit man left us painfully exposed.

The model demands we need young, bright talent, bought for little to score the goals which would allow them to be sold for a handsome profit. However, four strikers in and only a handful of goals between them has left us marooned in mid-table mediocrity and seemingly unable to string two decent performances together.

Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale intimated that they’d their say on the need for an experienced head up top, but both left the club without getting what they asked for.

Meanwhile, Kristjaan Speakman has told the supporters that they tried and failed to get two experienced strikers through the door in January, due to issues which were outside of the club’s control.

The fact that they both likely decided to go elsewhere should’ve set alarm bells ringing as to how the club is perceived by established players- even if they’re deemed surplus to requirements at their current club.

However, we should have no fear, as the club must surely have learned their lesson after attempting to hunt down these two unnamed strikers in January, and will therefore be casting their net wider in the summer to find the experienced and proven goalscorer we need?

No. Instead, the news has all been about how the club has found the answer to its scoring problems for next season in the shape of West Ham United U21 striker Divin Mubama.

Mubama is all of nineteen years old and has decided not to sign a new contract.

If the speculation is accurate, we have another young striker full of promise but untested in the top two leagues in the country.

I appreciate in recent years that we’ve done very well when fishing in the West Ham U21s pool and it might be that here we have another ‘star of the future’. Having said that, and given the record of the young strikers who’ve arrived in the past two years, we have to fear that the fixation with ‘the model’ is as strong as ever.

Sadly, it’s likely that we’ll see some of our best players heading for the exit during the summer.

We have to hope that their departures will be eased with significant transfer fees in return, but will all or part of that be reinvested in the squad with some tried and tested players arriving at the Academy of Light to undergo the obligatory scarf pictures?

In addition, we have to hope that the new head coach will want to have a say in who comes through the door to give them the chance to deliver success on the pitch next season.

The Beale debacle won’t have had any positive effects for the club and we have to hope it won’t deter coaches from considering taking charge of the team.

On the pitch, we have to hope that Mike Dodds will decide that it’s time to give some of the talented youngsters who’ve done well in the U21s a chance for some game time during the coming six weeks.

Tommy Watson deserves an opportunity to show what he can do and Chris Rigg needs to be given an extended run, and I hope we can end the season with some of our young talent showing us what they’re capable of, and in doing so, boost our chances of hiring a high calibre head coach.

The league position may not reflect it, but we still have a lot to play for, both on and off the pitch.