Fan Letters: “As Sunderland captain, Luke O’Nien needs to be more vocal on the pitch”

Dear Roker Report,

I attended the match against Blackburn Rovers (the less said about it, the better), and I’ve just read our captain’s post-match comments on the game, stating that it ‘wasn’t acceptable’.

I seem to remember he said something similar a couple of weeks ago and that it wouldn’t happen again? Players not putting in the effort, etc, etc.

You have to ask yourself why our captain isn’t bollocking these players during games. I never saw him utter a word to anyone, but he made mistakes as well.

It’s a captain’s job to get the players motivated on the pitch, but I don’t see this from Luke O’Nien, and it’s time he started.

A.Lynn

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, and thank you for your letter. On the topic of whether Luke O’Nien is an effective captain and whether he can rally the troops when things are challenging, I can see both sides of the argument. On one hand, O’Nien is a committed and wholehearted player who’s clearly developed a true affection for the club during his six years on Wearside, and as an example of how to conduct yourself on the pitch, he rarely puts a foot wrong. However, it’s also true that when compared to the more vocal Sunderland captains we’ve had, perhaps O’Nien isn’t quite as inspirational, but the game has changed and therefore the art of captaincy has had to change as well. Assuming he plays against Bristol City tomorrow, we’ll get an idea of how determined he and his teammates are to put things right. The standards need to be raised and it starts with the next game.

Dear Roker Report,

I’m astounded by social media blogs and posts from fans who think they have a divine right to know every minor detail that the owners and senior management have planned for the future development and stable running of the club.

Yes, there have been some mistakes, and these have either been quickly rectified or are currently being rectified.

Fans who demand to know the ins and outs of everything going on at the club have no real idea of how running a business actually works, and in this day and age, they feel they have the right to do so.

Well, quite frankly, they don’t.

I ran my own business for over twenty two years and no one had the right to know the details of how I ran it, nor did they ask how I arranged things.

It’s the same with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and his senior team. No one has the right or the need to know exactly what their plans are, and when they’re planned and put into place, people will be told.

So, for God’s sake, support the team and the management and have some faith and belief; after all, so many claim to be ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’.

Malcolm Donnison

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Malcolm. Thank you for getting in touch. This is always a tricky subject, and as Guy Mowbray once famously said, ‘the more you know about the running of your football club, the less you’ll enjoy it’. I do think there could be more of an effort made by the club to build bridges with the fans without lifting the lid and revealing the day-to-day inner workings of the club and the rationale behind certain decisions. The trust on behalf of the supporters has been damaged after a litany of bad decisions from the club this season, and firm action in the months ahead would go some way to making up for it, as would more of an effort to reach out and listen to supporters’ concerns.

Dear Roker Report,

I just saw a video on Twitter featuring Tommy Watson scoring another screamer for the U21s, so when will this boy get a proper chance ?

I feel like he’s been killing it all season but is nowhere to be seen.

For me, the time to start him off was when Jack Clarke got injured as he looks like the best fit, but instead we’ve played Romaine Mundle who’s no more experienced, and Abdoullah Ba, who isn’t a winger.

Your thoughts?

Ian Hughes

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Ian. Thank you for your letter. I think we’ve got another tremendously exciting young talent on our hands in Watson, and although I wouldn’t expect him to feature much during the remainder of this season, he’ll definitely be knocking on the door during the summer and 2024/2025 could be his big opportunity. He bears a striking resemblance to Clarke and he plays like him too, with that languid, socks-round-the-ankles style mixed with some real agility, plenty of skill, and an eye for goal. Hopefully there’ll be big things to come from him in a red and white shirt!

Dear Roker Report,

Win, lose or draw, I tune into your podcasts following every game.

Whereas it’s obviously far more enjoyable feeding on the positivity following a victory, there’s something in the feeling of a common sense of pain following a defeat which helps me to appreciate that it’s not just me who’s thoroughly annoyed at the latest defeat.

Following the disgrace that was Blackburn, I settled down for my latest ‘therapy’ session, which has become way too common this season, but I realise this isn’t your fault!

After superbly managing to make no mention of the game (well done for that), the lads began discussing the next managerial appointment and potential candidates.

The need for a ‘statement’ was mentioned for the board to rebuild hope that next season can be significantly different to this one, and the three candidates discussed were Will Still, Steve Cooper and Paul Heckingbottom.

I was somewhat amazed that Still was dismissed.

He’s the one candidate who’s on a steep upward curve; he has Reims within touching distance of a Europa League slot and was very unlucky not to beat Paris Saint-Germain a couple of weeks ago.

He’s operating at a level way above Sunderland at the moment and would come nowhere near us if there was no chance of promotion to further enhance his reputation. If appointed, the very fact he signed would be enough to give the fans the genuine hope we desperately need.

Cooper, meanwhile, would also be a decent appointment.

He did well at Swansea and Nottingham Forest while working under a ridiculous transfer strategy, and he also has promotion experience. He was well-liked at both clubs, which is always a telling sign that he’d be a sound appointment, but for me, he doesn’t have that ‘wow factor’ and that upward curve I alluded to with Still.

The lads seemed to agree that Heckingbottom would also be a sound appointment but I disagree, as it’s hardly one to whet the appetite of the fans.

He was sacked by Hibernian after nine months, got the chop from Leeds after four months and whilst he admittedly guided Sheffield United to promotion, I don’t see it as a huge achievement when a club is in receipt of parachute money and therefore has a huge advantage over the rest of the league.

If Heckingbottom is indeed the target, given his availability, why not appoint him relatively soon after Michael Beale was sacked?

It would smack of doing it on the cheap once again if we waited until after this season had finished to appoint a head coach we could’ve had in February, who in turn could’ve made an impact this season.

The club does need an appointment that’s going to make the rest of the footballing world, and crucially, our fanbase- many of whom will be holding back on committing for the 2024/2025 season before they see the club show any ambition- think ‘Wow, they’re going for it’.

For me, the only one who does that is Still.

Tommy (South Shields)

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Tommy. Thank you for getting in touch and for your positive comments regarding our podcast. Regarding the three names you mentioned, I have mixed feelings on them. Steve Cooper would easily be my number one choice, as I feel he ticks every box we need and having occupied high-profile coaching roles previously, I don’t think he’d struggle with the expectation at Sunderland. When it comes to Paul Heckingbottom, I don’t think he’d be a terrible choice, albeit perhaps not an inspiring one. Again, he has plenty of experience and a promotion from this league on his CV, so I wouldn’t dismiss him out of hand. As for Will Still, I think in the long term, he’ll be holding out for a Premier League job. It feels as though he’s keen to take Reims as far as he can before leaving France for a top flight gig, and I suspect there won’t be a shortage of potential suitors if and when that time comes. Three interesting potential candidates, and we’ll doubtless be linked with many more over the coming weeks as the season heads towards its conclusion.

Dear Roker Report,

Kristjaan Speakman is to blame for the demise of a great club in Sunderland AFC.

He hasn’t got a clue what he’s doing by buying in so many inexperienced youngsters who are clearly no good for what we need.

Please, Mr Dreyfus, sack him now and get someone in who knows what he’s doing, and also a decent manager for this great club of ours before we’re back in League One.

Ian Frame