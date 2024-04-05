Share All sharing options for: On This Day (5 April 2015): Defoe & Dick bring the know-how as Sunderland beat Newcastle again!

Think Jermain Defoe at Sunderland, and you think of one particular moment nine years ago today. THAT moment. Pantilimon > Fletcher > Defoe. Bang. Top corner. FTM.

Cue chaotic scenes on and off the pitch; the 32-year-old JD in tears running to the East Stand, and Thierry Henry celebrating in the studio.

Perfect day? Lou Reed would say so.

As was customary at the time, we’d changed manager a fixture earlier. The Little General – Big Dick – had taken the reigns after Gus Poyet spectacularly imploded during the previous home game against Aston Villa. Gus was out, and the 67-year-old Advocaat was at the helm.

With 30 years and almost 1000 games in management, leading the likes of PSV, Rangers, Zenit St Petersburg, AZ, Holland, and Russia, Dick was the walking, talking definition of experience, and it felt like one last managerial hurrah – which hopefully we’d benefit from.

His first game in charge, again, as was customary, he lost – 1-0 to Big Sam’s West Ham. But the following fixture, two weeks on after an international break, is one he – and Defoe – are remembered for.

Defoe had arrived in January, in a swap deal for Jozy Altidore. To say Jozy hadn’t had the best of times at Sunderland is an understatement; one goal in 42 league games is Burstow-esque, but you could never question his determination or commitment to the cause.

However, the numbers speak for themselves, and swapping him for Defoe seemed to be a good deal on paper, although Defoe’s ‘semi-retirement’ in Canada did cause some concern.

Our new striker got off to a decent start, scoring two goals in his first three games – a stark contrast to Jozy’s hit rate – however, the 2-0 win over Burnley in Defoe’s home debut was our only win in 12, which resulted in Poyet’s departure.

Poyet had spent the eight games since Defoe’s arrival trying to figure out how to get the best from the diminutive striker. Our established pattern of play didn’t suit a nippy forward who played on the last man, and Poyet chopped and changed, trying to land on something – anything – that would suit. Illustrating just how desperate things got, Danny Graham was even recalled to the team in an attempt to find a solution.

Needless to say, the answer did not ever lie there. Not to any question.

For Advocaat, the solution lay not in finding someone for Defoe to play off, but taking JD out of the striking equation.

It’s often forgotten that, in this game against Newcastle, Defoe played wide midfield, with Connor Wickham partnering Steven Fletcher up front. Jermain was given licence to join the forwards when we were attacking, evidently on the proviso he got back when needed, too.

(In actual fact, it wasn’t until Big Sam arrived six months later, that we started seeing the best of Defoe as a through-the-middle striker, with Advocaat often preferring Fletcher, Graham and Wickham as his central strikers.)

Newcastle – under the leadership of the self-anointed ‘best manager in the Premier League’ John Carver – were in a spot of trouble, too – although they were nine points ahead of us at the beginning of play.

Sunderland had had the best of recent games against Newcastle, and that, combined with both teams’ recent form, contributed to a cagey game in a white-hot atmosphere. Defoe had an early chance for the home team after being set up by Fletcher, while Wickham’s header skimmed the outside of the post.

An injury-hit Newcastle, featuring pantomime villain Jack Colback, turned in an insipid display, and no one could argue with the lads going in 1-0 up. Pantilimon, Fletcher, Defoe. Bang. As far as great Stadium of Light goals go, that’s well up there.

As Defoe raced towards the East Stand, the noise was incredible; as could what may have transpired next, if not for the awareness of Patrick van Aanholt.

Defoe had run so far in celebration that he was back in our half, as were the rest of his celebrating teammates. A quick-thinking Newcastle player wanted to kick off, with no opposition realistically in a position to stop him. The referee was considering whether to let him resume or not — technically, play could have begun — but PVA spotted the danger and ran back into the Newcastle half, snuffing out the threat. The laws of the game say all the opposition players have to be in their own half to kick off – it doesn’t say anything about them being in position.

In the second half, Sunderland dominated. van Aanholt and Jones were in superb form at fullback, as was Lee Cattermole, who dominated midfield with the tenacity and passing that he was known for. Fletcher, van Aanholt, Vergini and Larsson all had chances to extend the lead, while it wasn’t until the 78th minute Newcastle managed a shot on target, Pantilimon saving well from Cabella.

The last ten minutes or so were typical derby heart-in-mouth stuff, but we held on to claim a valuable three points and the double over Newcastle.

With Defoe's experience on the pitch and Advocaat's off it, we seemed better set up than we had been for quite a while to finally ‘kick on’...

Footnote: While the 67-year-old Advocaat did make it seem as if he was at Sunderland for one final managerial sojourn, he’s still managing nine years later. Since leaving Sunderland (after copious amounts of flowers were sent to his wife) he’s rarely been out of work, managing (deep breath) Fenerbache, Netherlands, Sparta Rotterdam, Utrecht, Feyenoord, Iraq and Den Haag. And has recently been appointed as the national coach of Curacao.

Can’t keep a good man down, it seems.