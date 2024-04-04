Reader’s Corner: A step-by-step guide on how to ruin your season, SAFC style!

Welcome to a step-by-step guide on how to ruin your season, SAFC style!

Your hosts for tonight are Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus!

Disclaimer: (This is not the actual words of the Sunderland hierarchy or anyone related, this is simply a frustrated Sunderland fan’s satirical attempt to understand the seemingly incomprehensible decision making by staffers of Sunderland AFC as of late.)

In order to gain an understanding of how best to destroy your season, you need to first analyse and identify what is worth destroying! After a 6th placed finish in the EFL Championship last season, it would help to identify the reasons behind what made this season so successful and why there was such a feel-good atmosphere around the club, so that you can set out to destroy it, quickly and emphatically, with frightening precision.

Step 1 – Sack your popular and well-respected manager, without first seeing who is available to replace him – this is very important.

There is arguably no better way to destabilise a club than to remove a popular manager who has the club performing at the higher ends of the table. But more specifically, make sure he seems like a really good fit for the club before choosing to sack him.

For instance, if your club has a young squad, and you have a really experienced, mature manager who loves to work on developing these younger players, and has a track record of this ... this is when you must seek to destroy the harmony. But don’t allow for a valid reason for the sacking to be made plausible, instead, make sure it seems like a spur of the moment thing in the face of some bad form and after some vaguely critical comments that could maybe just maybe be taken as an insult toward the club recruitment model - that should go a long way in villainizing you in the eyes of the fans.

Additionally, make sure this manager has proven his worth in the form of tactical acumen and man-management. Make sure he is well-liked by the majority of the fan base. Make sure he is well-liked by the majority of the player base.

When you make sure of all this, this is when you must strike, and then as was the case with us: Half-attempt to replace him with a ginger lad from the French league, before settling on a cockney swindler who kinda did okay at QPR for a season.

If 90% of the footballing world is telling you that this is a bad idea, this is a sign that you’re on the right track!

Step 2 – Identify top performers and key dressing room players, then get rid of them.

When analysing the previously mentioned season, one thing we noticed was the very high performance of players like Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch.

Particularly, we observed the impressive versatility of Lynden, his work ethic, his commitment, his love for Sunderland. In addition to the fact he had been playing the best football of his career and was coming into his peak years. We took all this into account and decided ... this seemed like the exact right time to move him on.

In regards to Danny Batth, we thought similar, and chose to instead hand a contract to Corry Evans, who was and will be sidelined for a long duration, he will be our one experienced squad member, even if the aforementioned two are more influential on and off the pitch, and even if Evans does not kick a ball for us ever again.

We will then move onto Alex Pritchard, another standout performer and professional character in the dressing room. We felt the best course of action here was to delay and delay his contract offer, mess him around, then sell him for a cut-price fee to a Championship rival even though he was not keen on leaving.

Try sell your best striker to a Championship rival while you’re at it too. Trust us guys, you need to gut that squad of all its lifeforce, aim for the core and get to work!

Step 3 – Lovingly welcome your bitterly hated rivals and let them redecorate your own stadium.

This step may not be available to everyone, but if you proceed to draw your bitter rivals in a cup game, try to do something that will really anger your already disenchanted fanbase.

Inviting more of their fans than would normally be allocated would be a good start, and then while you’re at it, give them better seats than what away fans would have regularly received.

Welcome them, and make sure this is at the expense of your own fans, especially the season ticket holders. A nice drubbing should then neatly compound the misery, especially if the visiting team is allowed to gesticulate closer to their fanbase and get them more riled up.

Additionally, aim to redecorate your stadium with colours, symbols, and slogans associated with the rival club.

That way, when the fans are leaving the stadium after the miserable defeat, they will be further tortured by a bitter taste of soulless monetisation of a once deeply passionate and hostile encounter.

That should further severe ties with your remaining fanbase support!

Step 4 – Over-commit to an extremist model of youth development and recruitment whilst not allowing critiques of the holy and heralded “model.”

It’s really important that you do not budge your model’s parameters, do not adapt to situations at hand. Because since when is football an ever-changing landscape? Just remain stubbornly convinced in your plan, do not modify and do not take any advice from people who are older than you, because since when is wisdom associated with age?

Make everyone around you buy into your model, even if it’s flawed, take inspiration from the Soviet Union - you must cement the Stalinist regime! Any dissidents must go!

How dare that Mowbray suggest that the regime just perhaps needs to slightly modify their recruitment approach and sign an experienced striker, what madness, have they not seen Mason Burstow!?

Step 5 – Sack that manager who you appointed to replace the first manager, then re-appoint the caretaker manager, who is less qualified than them both.

Our genius strategy needs little explaining for this one, I’m sure everyone can see the logical, sane and coherent thinking behind this decision, enough said.

If you have done all these things, then you should be well on your way to ruining your club’s season, whilst managing to somehow leave a feeling that it’s mostly all your fault and not much to do with the players’ performances on the pitch, an impressive feat.

But not so hard to achieve with this blueprint and masterclass from yours truly.

Bonus step: Let the seats go pink again … (it’s already happening.)