On This Day (4th April 2017): Another forgettable outing for Moyes as Sunderland lose... again!

In what was a scarcely memorable season, it took a little research to rekindle my memories of this 2-0 defeat against Leicester City on this day seven years ago.

By the time this game came around, Sunderland were in deep trouble with the team eight points adrift of safety with six games remaining.

David Moyes’ tenure as Sunderland manager was a deeply depressing time at the club.

This was the first game since David Moyes’ comments that a BBC reporter might “get a slap” were made public making everything surrounding the club even worse.

Moyes’ dour demanour was in stark contrast to the personable and larger than life character that Sam Allardyce was.

Truthfully, one of the biggest issues with David Moyes was in fact that he was not Big Sam and Sunderland never really recovered from his departure to England National team job.

In December, Sunderland’s win against a struggling Leicester under Claudio Ranieri was perceived as a big moment for the side as it appeared Moyes was getting his ideas across whilst the previous season’s champions were paralysed by their own success.

Four months later, the roles had reversed with Craig Shakespeare rekindling the fortunes of his side whilst Moyes’ team sleepwalked into relegation.

The game itself was a drab affair overall.

Sunderland - boosted by the return of Lee Cattermole after a long layoff - had to settle for opportunites outside the box which came to very little.

The toothlessness of our attack was one of the glaringly clear issues with the squad.

After Jermain Defoe, our second top goalscorer in the season was Patrick Van Aanholt who had departed the club in January!

Defoe had Sunderland’s best chance in the first half with a long range shot from outside the box though it never looked like going in.

The same could be said for Leicester who never looked like scoring really despite the best efforts of winger Demari Gray who was giving the Sunderland defence a torturous time on the wing.

Leicester improved significantly in the second half where midfielder Marc Albrighton made a serious contribution towards the winning outcome by having a hand in the two goals.

His cross set up Islam Slimani’s first Leicester goal of the year whilst his pass into the box played through Jamie Vardy for the second.

Vardy’s goal was his fifth in five Premier League games under Shakespeare.

As was usual in this season, it was a comfortable win for the Foxes, who could have won by more after dominating the final 30 minutes of the match.

After the game, David Moyes conceded that it was going to be difficult for his side to stay up in the Premier League suggesting that the situation was ‘desperate’.

I’m really disappointed we didn’t get something out of the game. We played really well for 60 minutes. If we’d been in front, nobody could have complained. At Everton we were 1-0 down and hit the bar - like today. Small margins are important. We just didn’t get it today. It’s desperate now. I felt we had to win one of these past two games. The boys have given a good go of it. We have maybe lacked a bit of quality.

Desperate it was as Sunderland followed this game up with a 3-0 hammering at home to Manchester United. By three weeks later, the team were relegated after a 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth sent them down.

It was a season of many forgettable moments with very few memorable ones