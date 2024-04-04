How encouragingly has Romaine Mundle’s Sunderland career began?

Malc Dugdale says...

Although Mundle still looks a bit rough around the edges, I think he’s settled in pretty well and taken his chance better than a few others seem to have done this season.

His energy levels are generally good; he doesn’t mind the physical stuff and getting stuck in to win a ball and create the basis of an opportunity, and he’s gelled quite well with those around him.

To cap it all off, he scored a deflected goal against Southampton, which got us back into a game we had no right to be in.

His contribution and the goal from Jobe to level it at 2-2 should’ve meant we got something from that game. We didn’t, but those lads made it possible.

He needs to gain patience and accuracy and also needs to sharpen his actions in the final third at times, as some of his shots of late could be worked better in other ways.

With Patrick Roberts still looking pretty rusty and Jack Clarke not quite fully fit, Mundle gives us an option and he may well turn out to be a useful member of the squad, if not always as part of the starting eleven.

Phil West says…

I like Mundle, and although his Sunderland career has so far unfolded at a reasonably serene pace as opposed to progressing at warp speed, there’s definitely a talented player there and under the right permanent head coach (I know, I know, that old chestnut) he could become a real asset for us.

When I watched him play against Birmingham City shortly after his arrival, I saw distinct similarities between himself and Jack Clarke following the latter’s arrival on Wearside in 2022.

Rawness, a somewhat indisciplined playing style and an element of unpredictability marked Clarke’s first few months at Sunderland but he eventually got to grips with his role, developed his footballing intelligence to a greater degree and is now an absolutely key player for us.

At the moment, Mundle is at that stage of his Sunderland career but he’s also shown a good turn of pace and plenty of enthusiasm, as well as a willingness to take on defenders, and his goal against Southampton, although scruffy, would’ve been a big boost as well.

It’s true that at times, he can be erratic and sometimes frustrating to watch, but those are the rough edges that’ll hopefully be smoothed off with time.

Depending on what happens during the summer and how our transfer business unfolds, Mundle could find himself at the very heart of our forward line during 2024/2025, and I’m eager to see how he progresses.

Sean Brown says...

Of the 476 minutes or so we’ve seen him play under two different head coaches in a couple different setups using an injury hit squad during the worst run of losses in a decade, all I can say with absolute certainty is that I know little about him as a player beyond the fact he has potential.

He looks good and I can’t really critique him at all, especially not specific areas of his game.