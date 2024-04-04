Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “The relationship between Mike Dodds and Sunderland’s players is too cosy”

Dear Roker Report,

I’ve heard a number of players in recent weeks make references to ‘Doddsy’, and that alone tells me he can’t be our manager or head coach moving forward.

The relationship is too close and cosy; he’s the players’ friend and that can’t be the way forward.

Manchester Utd players of the past never called the manager ‘Fergie’. Instead, he was ‘boss’ or ‘gaffer’.

Some Manchester City players may call the gaffer ‘Pep’, but that’s a bit of a one-off. I also don’t hear Liverpool players referring to ‘Kloppy’ or Arsenal players talking about Arteta. Even in 2024, players need to know who’s boss.

Semantics maybe, but hopefully you get my point and as far as I can recall, even the lovely ‘Uncle Tony’ was never called ‘Tony’, or ‘Mowbs’ by the players.

It’s all gone a bit too soft and recent performances reflect that.

The next manager or head coach needs to be someone that has total respect and a bit of fear from the dressing room. That’s why I’m not sure about Will Still and would prefer Steve Cooper.

Whoever it is, they have to be capable of making players run through brick walls and deliver high standards of performance every week, knowing that they’ll be bollocked and dropped if they don’t.

Derek Cox

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Derek. Thank you for your letter. The question of exactly how much authority and gravitas Mike Dodds actually possesses is an interesting one, and it feels as though the answer is ‘not much at all’. Even though I felt it was a wise idea to allow him to steer the Lads through their remaining games, our form since he took charge has been largely dismal and whenever I watch him on the touchline or in interviews, he comes across as timid and nervous- not unlike Michael Beale, as it happens. As you say, these young players need a head coach with status, experience and credibility, and that needs to be uppermost in the club’s mind as they search for a permanent successor to Beale. The success or failure of next season could depend on it.

Dear Roker Report,

What on earth was the Blackburn game about?

It wasn’t just that individual performances were poor (although they definitely were), it was almost as if the players had never met each other.

There was zero coordination, and good passes were being made but nobody was in place for them.

It’s no surprise one that of the fullest stadiums I’ve seen since the Premier League days rapidly went down to one of the emptiest.

Paul Jones

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Paul. Thank you for getting in touch. It was a truly dismal performance and result on Easter Monday, and what I found particularly alarming was the lack of application from the players and the speed at which they crumbled after falling behind. Conceding a third goal mere moments into the second half was ultimately fatal, and the remainder of the half was painful as the stadium gradually emptied and the game drifted towards its conclusion. A huge setback after the victory over Cardiff City, and one that raised all sorts of uncomfortable questions for the players, coaches and directors.

Dear Roker Report,

So, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is looking for an American bank loan, probably to pay for the new floodlights, a new pitch and a new PA system.

This smells to high heaven.

No money from himself or other board members and no real plan other than to sell any player for profit and start again.

No manager, no plan, just keep sucking in 40,000 fans. It’s about time these guys owned up, because this is a club in crisis.

Alan Metcalfe

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Alan. Thank you for your letter. Without knowing the exact details of the loan that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is rumoured to have taken out, it’s impossible to judge it with any certainty, but on the subject of player sales, I think this summer will be the first time we’ll see some of our more valuable players departing, which has been common knowledge for quite some time. Quite how it’ll all work out is very much up in the air, but one thing is for sure: there isn’t a great deal of goodwill for the current regime at the moment, and they need to make some serious moves to get it right once the season is over. The 2024/2025 season will depend on whether they do.

Dear Roker Report,

Embracing the club’s recent tagline, coined to reinforce our blind faith, an edit could sum it up: ‘Rubbish: it’s a way of life!’

By the way, if like me and 25,000 others, you received your personal email from the skipper, feel free to reply to him.

Of course, it’s a ‘no reply message’ but send your response to enquiries@SAFC.com

Mark it: ‘FAO Luke O’Nien’.

Kevin Ramsay

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Kevin. Thank you for getting in touch. I found Luke O’Nien’s post-match interview following the Blackburn game quite interesting, as you could see that he was clearly livid about what had happened and the goals we conceded, but I did feel that he was trying to defend his teammates at the same time, which you’d expect him to do. At the moment, the standards aren’t acceptable for a club such as ours, and there needs to be a real effort from everyone during the final six games to turn it round and end the season with some momentum behind us. That’s the minimum we should expect.

Dear Roker Report,

Many people are suggesting that Sunderland’s ‘model’ should be scrapped- an understandable reaction.

However, it’s worth remembering that as a result of it, we were two games and possibly two draws away from the Premier League last season, and earlier this season, we were sitting in a playoff position.

Unfortunately the events of the last few months, culminating in the debacle against Blackburn, have provided incontrovertible evidence that the model needs modification.

It’s not the model per se that’s the problem but the intransigence of the powers that be.

If positions can’t be filled when operating under the constraints of the recruitment system then we surely, for the good of the club, must look beyond it, and our desperate need for a quality defensive midfield player and a mobile, savvy striker are two obvious examples.

The four ‘strikers’ we brought in don’t look capable of worrying even the flakiest of Championship defences.

I’s like to think that allowing some leeway in ‘the model’ would make it easier to recruit a decent manager or head coach, too.

Geoff Laidlaw