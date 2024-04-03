Sunderland’s Easter humbling highlights all their failings - a huge summer awaits

On the holiest of weekends, it seemed appropriate that “Jesus Christ” were the watch-words around the Stadium of Light on Monday.

Something far less appropriate was at 12.01 when an email slopped into my inbox thanking me for my season card renewal next season. On the evidence of what followed a few short hours later, you’d forgive many fans for frantically ringing their banks to cancel their direct debits, citing some sort of dodgy transaction. I’ve half a mind to ring the club up and ask for a “Blackburn Rovers discount.”

Funnily enough dodgy transactions sum up the horror-show that has unfolded since Tony Mowbray was removed as head coach in December. Kristjaan Speakman has developed the much-maligned reverse Midas touch, whereas we know everything he lays his hands on has turned to shit. It’s a bit like on Saturday night, when I attempted to remove a broken hinge from the toilet seat in our bathroom; the first hinge came out fine, but the second put up more resistance. Instead of persevering, taking time and care like some auxiliary-plumber, I yanked the entire seat with unnecessary force, snapping the whole plastic covering and rendered the entire thing useless - and broken. This necessitated a hair raising dash to Screwfix, arriving five minutes before closing time.

There is no doubt that Speakman, KLD and co have broken the toilet seat that is Sunderland AFC over these last few months. If there was a “how to run a football club” training course, their actions over the last five months would be held up as the antithesis of good football governance. However it’s important to say there have been no cardinal sins, just really sloppy management and execution which has ruined the season. What is now important as this doesn’t bleed through into the next campaign, because that’s where the problems will start to escalate.

So fear not, it is fixable, but they’ve left themselves with precious little manoeuvre in the summer - every decision they make has to be correct. The new head coach, the experienced playing staff, the promised infrastructure improvements, repairing the relationship with the fans. However, it’s not just about making sure they do everything right, but also ensuring they don’t put a foot out of line. What was a list of achievements by the leadership team until last August has swiftly become a charge sheet by February.

A starting point would not be painting the Black Cats Bar black and white. They can have that one for free. It shouldn’t have to be pointed out, but with a club like this sometimes you just never know.

The most important decision clearly is the new head coach, whoever that may be. This person must be a leader - because what was on display against Blackburn was rudderless, directionless, leaderless, unfocused nonsense. They looked like they’d been set up by my 96-year old Nana. Defensively, especially out of possession, they resembled a penguin colony watching a plane fly by.

Take Blackburn’s second. In their waltz to the line no fewer than eight (eight!) outfield players in red and white were in the vicinity of the ball, yet Rovers slalomed around them as if they were a bunch of bloody tank traps that had been moved there from Druridge Bay. It was defending which wouldn’t come with an 18 certificate - it would have been banned by the British Board of Film Classification, such was the level of offence it caused.

So what has become of these entertainers that fizzed and crackled so much last year? Where are they hiding? In the words of Delia Smith, where are you? Sadly, they now resemble the “very crude watercolour painting of a man in a bishop’s hat” that features in the Father Ted episode ‘Kicking Bishop Brennan up the Arse.’ As the gulls circled the pitch as full time approached, outnumbering the remaining fans by a good three to one, it seemed their express intention was to pick apart the festering carcass that was our faith in this young, vibrant side.

There will be no niceties about this, the result was a disgrace. But it was in the post. It was a product of bad oversight, bad buys, bad management and bad coaching.

This all falls in the lap of those at the top. Sometimes it feels like there is a bit of arrogance to their decision making. It’s the don’t-worry-stupid-fans-we-know-better-than-you method of doing things. A perfect example was Speakman explaining why Tony Mowbray was sacked in December, when he said ”Do you make it early and it’s a surprise, and people are maybe concerned because it doesn’t weigh up with the results? Or do you make it [too late]?”

Then there’s the interminable ‘Portakabin-problem’ up front. This semi-permanent issue of having no established, senior strikers is becoming hugely damaging because it means others in the team - primarily Jobe - have to perform in a fashion that compensates for the lack of one.

It’s ultimately damaging to Jobe and to the team. It does not allow him to play his natural game. It doesn’t give others a focus to their play and, if badly managed, it causes a team to run around like headless chickens which is exactly what we saw against Blackburn. It wasn’t the reason for the defeat, but it is a key reason - and has been for a while - why Sunderland look so soft and open when out of possession. There is no shape or direction to the play far too often nowadays.

These mini problems have persisted for too long and are forming one big one. Sometimes it is not the fault of Speakman and co, such as the injuries to any decent left back Sunderland have. But conversely it is their fault that the players signed as a replacement in Hjelde and Styles are woefully short of the required standard.

The future of Speakman and the fortunes of Sunderland AFC will ultimately be decided on two things this summer - the quality of head coach who comes in and the quality of players signed following the inevitable departure of Jack Clarke.