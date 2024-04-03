The shambolic state of a club

Full-time on Easter Monday was a welcome relief to Sunderland fans. It put us out of our misery after a thoroughly abysmal display against a team battling relegation.

We could have moved further into mid table finish but we instead seemed more interested in playing like a team of spineless footballers intent on not playing with any fight whatsoever. A pathetic display for any professional side to put in, it feels as though with our sorry state in 2024 it couldn’t have come at a much worse time.

Individual errors gifted a Blackburn side who had won just once in their last 18 matches perhaps their easiest three points of the season. Fragility in midfield and the back and a woeful lack of potency up top combined to inflict on Sunderland their second 5-1 home defeat in just over a year.

The gutsy side of our game is non-existent of late, and in all honesty, we’ve barely seen it at all this season. The fight against a side scrapping for points down the wrong end of the table was a feeble one, and Blackburn sliced through us like a hot knife through butter. We made them look like world-beaters, and I’m grateful that we at least have the points on the board to not be sucked into a relegation fight because I really don’t think we’d have the mentality for it.

An endemic issue at this football club at the minute is a lack of leadership and responsibility. Our young group of players have been hung out to dry by more senior players being moved on in the last two transfer windows, and we’ve been left with players who have promise and might be good a few months or even years down the line.

We’ve no leaders on the pitch, and the conceding of a goal isn’t met with anyone trying to jeer up the rest of the players. The lads trudge back to their starting positions and go again, so they would have been sick to the back teeth of kicking off on Easter Monday. Moving on older players works great if their replacements are ready to hit the ground running, and too few of the players signed in the last two windows have been able to do that, whether that be their fault or that of the coaching staff.

Mike Dodds is a coach who is out of his depth in the hot seat, and the chain reaction of events this season has left us with a fragile squad, leadership unwilling or unable to make significant changes and a fanbase put through the wringer. Season tickets are being automatically renewed for thousands of fans and they’ve just seen their side implode against a side who were 19th at kick off.

Someone on Twitter shared a video of the ripped Sunderland flag outside the Stadium of Light’s main entrance, flapping in the awful weather we had on Wearside. It was coming apart at the seams and looked feeble and downright tragic.

If there was ever a metaphor for the state of Sunderland AFC that shows the lack of pride the club seems to have for itself, it’s that- a sign that the club can’t even do the little things like fixing a piece of fabric up a flagpole.

The primary hope is that we can focus on the summer, and what a monumental few months it will be. The people running our football club need to get the head coach and recruitment and pretty much everything else spot on, because a poor start to next year may just be the final straw for many fans.