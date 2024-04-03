Share All sharing options for: Sunderland have wasted half a season and the supporters have been short changed

A painful defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday afternoon continued our miserable recent run and demonstrated that the win over Cardiff City just three days earlier was a flash in the pan.

It was another display from a young squad desperately in need of some guidance by a manager or head coach who knows how to get the best out of them.

I’m not about to start an inquest into who was to blame for the Blackburn debacle, because that’s for Mike Dodds and his coaching staff to mull over. Instead, I want to look at the bigger picture.

After Michael Beale left the club on February 19, Sunderland made the decision to give Dodds the job until the end of the season.

I can’t say I was too disappointed at the time, as I was quite happy for the affable former Birmingham City coach to show his credentials after a promising stint in charge following the departure of Tony Mowbray a couple of months earlier.

However, Dodds has endured a terrible run of results and I can’t help but feel he needs a bit of senior support. After all, he was third in command at the start of the season, behind Mowbray and his assistant Mark Venus, before being promoted to number two under Beale.

It’s probably too late now with just six games to go, but could the Sunderland hierarchy have considered bringing in an experienced frontman to work alongside Dodds and Michael Proctor until the end of the season?

For weeks, it’s felt as though the entire club has simply been going through the motions with a view to the summer and beyond. We don’t have a great deal to play for and even though we aren’t mathematically safe, we’re unlikely to be dragged into the bottom three.

If we’d brought in a wise old head, he could’ve had a similar effect in the short term as Mowbray did in nurturing our youthful squad through the remaining games.

However, I genuinely don’t know who would’ve been the best candidate.

Neil Warnock’s stock would’ve fallen after his ill-fated spell at Aberdeen, but at least he would’ve brought a bit of spark to matchdays, the training ground, press conferences, and the club as a whole.

Another out-of-work old-timer is Mick McCarthy. ‘A backward step!’, I hear you cry.

He also doesn’t have a track record of managing young squads, but he’s just a wise old head who could’ve genuinely supported Dodds, Proctor and our players, giving them all the benefit of his vast experience.

I must acknowledge that we’ve been badly hit by injuries during our dreadful run of results, and I’m also not blaming Dodds and Proctor, who’ve undoubtedly given it their all in trying circumstances.

However, watching a team bereft of confidence drifting aimlessly into the bottom half of the Championship, fronted by a coach who’s clearly struggling, isn’t something any of us want to see.

Indeed, we might be taking our time to ensure the next appointment is absolutely the right one. but never again should such a large chunk of a season be left to fritter away.

For one reason or another, we’ve wasted half a season, in my opinion.

I appreciate that we’re building for the future and promotion was never a cast-iron certainty this season, even after our impressive start to the campaign, but as supporters who give up our Bank Holiday Mondays and spend our hard-earned money following the Lads, we want to see something in return for our overall investment in all things Sunderland AFC.

As Luke O’Nien rightly pointed out in his letter to fans ahead of the Blackburn match, this club is a way of life.

I don’t see any wise old campaigners making their way to the Stadium of Light between now and the end of the season, and it’s vital that Dodds and the team receive our unconditional backing, but we need to see a bit more desire than we did against Blackburn from those wearing a Sunderland shirt.