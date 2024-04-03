International Fans Day 2024: What’s in store for the Lads fans jetting in from around the world?

International Fans Day 2024 is almost upon us, for our fellow fans living abroad and fortunate enough to attend the match vs Bristol City this coming Saturday.

Last year was our first time attending and it was refreshing to meet and interact with Sunderland fans from North America, Bulgaria, Slovakia and more.

We exchanged stories of how and when we became fans and reminisced on historic Sunderland AFC moments, and the Sunderland Branch Liaison Council and SAFC Supporters Liaison Officer Chris Waters both deserve huge praise for making this event happen each year.

However, despite the success of International Fans Day, could the club do more to engage with fans and branches not only abroad, but also in the UK?

They only confirmed and advertised International Fans Day 2024 on the website on 12 March this year. This has given fans abroad less than a month to try to arrange flights and accommodation, which is extremely challenging.

Several years ago, the club would interact with fans living abroad, even producing interviews and posting them on the club website. In addition, the club’s social media channels used to share stories of fans from abroad travelling over for matches.

Nowadays, social media activity is very limited and the ‘Fans’ section of the website remains without any updates in years, despite the addition of new branches both in the UK and overseas, such as our own.

Since the release of Sunderland ‘Til I Die in 2018, many football fans around the world have fallen in love with our club due to the passion and loyalty of our supporters despite years of adversity, and many of those people now form part of our branch.

Recently, we spoke to some of our fellow overseas branches like NASA, German Black Cats and Sunderland Argentina, all of whom grew in numbers as a result of the documentary.

In fact, the German Black Cats made the trip to the Stadium of Light a few weeks ago, with fanzine A Love Supreme sharing some photos of them on their social media page. Disappointingly, the club’s social media feeds failed to mention their attendance.

The club missed another opportunity for good publicity last December when a fan travelled all the way from China.

Ding has been a supporter for quite some time and even has a brick in the wall of fame. His travels were well-documented on social media by fanzines and fellow supporters as everyone shared posts to help him get a ticket for an away match at Hull.

Fortunately, some fellow Mackems helped him out and he managed to get to see the Lads grab a 0-1 away victory.

Sadly, the club’s social media platforms made no mention of Ding’s journey and his relentless desire to get a ticket to see his beloved team. These are little and simple things the club could do on social media to engage with fans abroad and help official supporters’ branches recruit new members, which in turn ensures that Sunderland AFC’s presence continues to grow internationally.

Being an official overseas supporters branch doesn’t merely consist of supporting the club from afar.

We also have a duty to represent the club in the best possible way and to ensure the name Sunderland AFC is widely heard wherever our branches are located in the world.

By doing this, we can certainly say with pride that ‘Sunderland take over everywhere we go’.

So, roll on International Fans Day 2024, to which we look forward for the chance to make more friends from fellow overseas branches and local supporters.

Haway The Fans!