On This Day (3rd April 1972): Watson saves the day for Sunderland!

Sunderland’s 1971/1972 season had seen us make a reasonable tilt at promotion as well as playing some quite attractive football at times.

We came into the Easter programme in fifth position, but a ropey performance against mid-table Hull at Roker Park on Easter Saturday had put a spanner in the works. I took this result quite hard at the time as I’d been convinced we were on the march out of Division Two, and I couldn’t fathom the result and our performance.

Next up were Burnley, managed by Jimmy Adamson, who’d go on to manage us from 1976 to 1978. They were lying just below us in the table and were building a head of steam that would carry them to the Second Division title the following season.

They had a very balanced squad, and the likes of Dave Thomas, Martin Dobson, Mick Docherty, and Leighton James were really making waves. Docherty and Colin Waldron, along with Doug Collins and James, would all play for us later in their careers.

This season also saw more talented youngsters also make their debuts in the Sunderland first team.

Keith Coleman, Joe Bolton, Micky Horswill, Jackie Ashurst and Jimmy ‘Chico’ Hamilton all got some game time, joining Brian Chambers, Mick McGiven, John Lathan, Dennis Tueart, Richie Pitt, and Bobby Park, who’d moved up during the last three previous seasons, to good effect.

Park, incidentally, was one of a clutch of young players with real potential. Sadly, he broke his leg at a rain-sodden Roker Park during the first game of 1971/1972 and never played for the first team again.

As the season got underway, manager Alan Brown probably envisaged a balance of talented youngsters and some experience to guide and lead on the pitch.

Goalkeeper Jimmy Montgomery and right back Cecil Irwin were part of that experienced group, along with Gordon Harris and one of my favourite players in Martin Harvey.

Elsewhere, Dave Watson had been bought for £100,000 in December 1970 and was a colossus of a player. Aged twenty five when this season began, most of his playing experience had been in the lower leagues with Notts County and Rotherham.

Brown had bought him as a centre forward and he’d finish as joint top scorer in 1971/1972 alongside Tueart with thirteen goals, but on the pitch, Watson was about more than goals.

He led from the front with his performance, focus and energy. and he possessed remarkable levels of fitness and durability,

He was a Sunderland player for a total of 189 league games and missed only twelve league games in four and a half seasons! He was without doubt- in my opinion- the best centre half and most complete athlete I’ve seen in our jersey.

To briefly digress, I was blessed to see two of the greatest centre halves the world has ever seen on our park, in Charlie Hurley and then Watson.

People often say to me, ‘Imagine if they’d played together’, and I always have the same reply: it’s not Hurley I regret Watson not playing with at Sunderland as they were of a different era, but Colin Todd, who was pound for pound the best young player to come out of the Sunderland youth system.

They played just four games together during the 1970/1971 season, with Todd in defence and Watson up front. Imagine the skill and leadership on the pitch we might’ve had with those two world class central defenders. I’m just grateful that I got to see them play for us.

Other on-pitch experience would come from players like Bobby Kerr, Billy Hughes and Ian Porterfield, who’d been playing in the first team since 1967 and had accumulated some good experience despite their tender years.

Dick Malone, at the time in his mid twenties, would be another of the ‘older heads’ on the pitch. He’d arrived during the previous season, a month before Watson, to bring a cool presence and forge a delightful partnership with Kerr down the right flank.

It’s a matter of fact that Irwin and Harris were gone from the first team early in the season, and Harvey sustained a career-ending injury at Norwich with ten games of the season remaining. He was a big miss on the pitch and in the dressing room.

As I took my place in the Fulwell End, I felt as if this was a must-win match if we were to get promoted this season, and we couldn’t afford to slip up as we’d done against Hull.

I was emboldened by a story from two lads in front of me from Shildon, who said their bus had picked up the Burnley team on the way to the ground as the Burnley coach had been involved in a crash with a carload of Sunderland fans. I hoped everyone was OK, but that the disruption for the Clarets worked in our favour!

We scored first, somewhat against the run of play, as Burnley zipped the ball about and had us chasing shadows for large parts of the first half. However, on thirty seven minutes, Watson got on the end of a McGiven header to smash home from close range.

The goal seemed to serve only to make Burnley up their level, as we could hardly get a kick of the ball. Three minutes after our goal, Eric Probert equalised for Burnley and four minutes after equalising, they went in front.

It was a clever goal from a very clever player in Martin Dobson, who got on the end of a throw in and deftly deceived Montgomery with a disguised flick of his head.

1-2 down at half-time and we couldn’t say Burnley didn’t deserve the lead.

The second half began in a similar vein, with the Clarets keeping the ball and looking dangerous, and just before the hour mark, a slick passing move saw Frank Casper ‘ghost’ in at the far post to put the visitors 1-3 up.

We’d managed a couple of attempts up to this point, but as the ball hit the back of our net, like many in the ground I thought our season was over!

However, with twelve minutes remaining, the hitherto well shackled Tueart picked up the ball on his wing and drifted past a couple of defenders.

Kerr dipped in as Tueart angled into the box and flicked a pass to Watson, who was lurking with intent. He duly smashed home his second goal of the game and suddenly there was belief in the stands and on the pitch as Sunderland surged forward.

Less than a minute after Watson’s goal, Coleman got on the end of a dangerous cross and planted his header past Alan Stevenson in the Burnley goal. What a roar it triggered as the Sunderland crowd and players began to work in some kind of spiritual symbiosis!

Three minutes later, substitute Hughes put us into the lead as he prodded home a sharp Kerr free kick.

What an absolutely crazy four minutes of football!

The crowd was going bonkers and Burnley looked as if they’d had all the wind knocked out of them!

In contrast, I was euphoric. ‘This is why I come,’ I roared to myself as I danced a victory jig down the Fulwell terrace along with some of my skinhead brethren.

In that crazy four-minute spell, our season went from being ‘over’ to being anything but. Unfortunately, we ran out of legs during the final six games of the campaign, losing two and drawing two to finish in fifth place.

Despite the disappointment, the signs were good for 1972/1973, but even in my wildest dreams, I couldn’t have dreamt up the fairy tale that was to come.

All twelve of the players on the pitch for this game against Burnley would play some part in Bob Stokoe’s magical carpet ride to Wembley and our subsequent FA Cup final victory.