Roker Rapport Podcast: “5H1TE” - Reaction to Sunderland AFC 1-5 Blackburn Rovers!

Our Martin and Chris had the good sense to fuck off on holiday for Easter so Gavin grabbed our heavy loss specialist, Craig Chapman, to see if they could ignore talking about any of the football from the win on Good Friday over Cardiff or the horrific loss yesterday to Blackburn!

By Editor Gav
What’s the craic?

  • Those Good Friday vibes didn’t continue, the lads would’ve talked about them but why bother?
  • Argh why us argh etc
  • Dodds was a mistake. A terrible, terrible mistake aye.
  • Would Heckingbottom be a good appointment and if so, would it be better to get him in now or leave it until the summer?
  • Craig attempts to get Kristjaan Speakman’s attention by accusing him of picking the side himself, poor decision making, appointing his mate in a caretaker role unnecessarily, poor player recruitment for a while, resting on ancient successes and tells him to sort it out like because this isn’t on like and we may get relegated next season if he doesn’t sort it out like. No protests have been planned as yet.
  • The important/vital summer becomes more important/vital still as the “important/vital summer” quote extravaganza continues.
  • All this and more! Aye.

