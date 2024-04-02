Roker Rapport Podcast: “5H1TE” - Reaction to Sunderland AFC 1-5 Blackburn Rovers!

What’s the craic?
- Those Good Friday vibes didn’t continue, the lads would’ve talked about them but why bother?
- Argh why us argh etc
- Dodds was a mistake. A terrible, terrible mistake aye.
- Would Heckingbottom be a good appointment and if so, would it be better to get him in now or leave it until the summer?
- Craig attempts to get Kristjaan Speakman’s attention by accusing him of picking the side himself, poor decision making, appointing his mate in a caretaker role unnecessarily, poor player recruitment for a while, resting on ancient successes and tells him to sort it out like because this isn’t on like and we may get relegated next season if he doesn’t sort it out like. No protests have been planned as yet.
- The important/vital summer becomes more important/vital still as the “important/vital summer” quote extravaganza continues.
- All this and more! Aye.
