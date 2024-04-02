Fan Letters: “Mike Dodds isn’t having a positive impact as interim Sunderland head coach”

Dear Roker Report,

During the eighteen games since Michael Beale first took over (and I don’t blame him) we’ve accumulated eighteen points from a possible fifty four.

This would definitely be seen as relegation form, which is barely believable for a team that was close to the top six at the time of his appointment, and the problems facing the club seem to grow by the week.

Mike Dodds’ reputation has been totally undermined by leaving him in charge for far too long, and many fans will be seriously considering whether they attend matches next year, as the club has no momentum whatsoever going into the end of season.

The best clubs in England have managers instead of head coaches and their main strength is that they have a persona which demands respect and an element of fear from their players.

In contrast, Dodds seems to be the players’ friend and they don’t seem to be able to roll their sleeves up and dig in when necessary.

I really am concerned that turning the current situation around may prove harder than our so-called off-field leaders believe, and unless some very careful restructuring and recruitment takes place in the summer, we could be in for an extremely difficult 2024/2025 season.

Peter Laverick

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Peter. Thank you for your letter. Frankly, after the latest dismal result overseen by Dodds against Blackburn, I’m desperately hoping for an official club tweet announcing that he’s been relieved of his duties and that a proper head coach has been installed with immediate effect, but I don’t see it happening, sadly. He’s clearly a mile out of his depth and after the positive result against Cardiff, Monday’s defeat felt like a giant step backwards, with all of the old problems visible once again. Whoever the next head coach is, they need to meet a very specific set of criteria and the club needs to show some flexibility to ensure the right appointment is made.

Dear Roker Report,

I’m Sunderland through and through but from top to bottom - ownership, management, and players - you’re a disgrace to be associated with our club.

You should hang your heads in shame, or better still, walk away from the club.

Sunderland have already decided they’re on their holidays, and serving up dross like this is unacceptable and unforgivable. Shameful, in fact.

People spend their hard-earned cash for this and it’s totally embarrassing from everyone concerned.

Rob Brown

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Rob. Thank you for getting in touch. I can’t disagree with what you say about the standard of performance we saw against Blackburn. It wasn’t acceptable on any level and these players need to learn that playing for Sunderland demands a certain level of effort and the right attitude. We saw neither against Rovers, it’s going to be a tough few days for the players ahead of Saturday’s game, and there’ll be no hiding place when they run out against Bristol City.

Dear Roker Report,

Why tell lies?

There were nowhere near 42,000 fans in attendance against Blackburn, with huge gaps in the seating areas.

It was more like 25,000 and there’ll be even fewer next season because if we don’t get rid of at least six players, people won’t spend a lot of money for a season ticket to watch pathetic football.

Blackburn hadn’t won for eighteen games until they came to play the soft touches at the Stadium of Light.

I keep asking my son if he still wants to attend and he said, “Dad, we’ve paid until the season ends, so we might as well go”, but I’m having second thoughts about next season, and we could end up watching Hartlepool, Gateshead or South Shields, because Sunderland are rubbish.

Bill Calvert