Matchday Musings: Sunderland roll over for Rovers in home hammering

Good Friday was a great one for Sunderland, as we witnessed the return of the free-flowing football we’d become so accustomed to under Tony Mowbray last season.

We played with the kind of tempo, freedom, and unrestrained confidence that had eluded us since the early stages of the campaign, and after such a revitalised display, expectations were adjusted accordingly for Easter Monday’s visit of Blackburn Rovers, a team winless on the road since November and in a spot of bother near the foot of the table.

Despite this being the time of year for miraculous resurrections, the tomb containing any playoff aspirations had been sealed shut weeks ago.

However, with our mini-messiah Jack Clarke marking his own revival with a place in the matchday squad for the first time in six weeks, as well as several players also returning from injury layoffs, there seemed to be a semblance of optimism in the buildup.

Unfortunately, after a brief spell during the opening exchanges where we looked as if we were set to continue from where we left off in Wales, John Eustace’s Rovers had other ideas, with our visitors capitalising on a Patrick Roberts slip and picking out the league’s top scorer Sammie Szmodics, who coolly slotted past Anthony Patterson.

Seven minutes later, Szmodics doubled Blackburn’s lead, once again taking advantage of similarly shoddy defending.

Going into the half time break, boos rang out around the Stadium of Light.

Was it harsh? Perhaps, but it was clear that any goodwill banked after Friday’s performance had swiftly dissipated, undone in just thirty six minutes’ worth of work.

Some going, and if anything, it was rather impressive that we managed to self destruct in such a competent and efficient manner- the only thing we did with any efficiency all afternoon.

Our defensive fragilities and forward play were derisory, and Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah spent most of the afternoon chasing shadows.

Dan Ballard has looked a shell of the player he was prior to his injury woes; increasingly susceptible to a blunder and alongside a makeshift left back in Callum Styles, we made it far too easy for Blackburn to get at us in the final third.

The second half began as the first had finished, with further Blackburn pressure followed by another two goals just seven minutes apart.

The floodgates had well and truly opened as the Lancashire side netted their fourth, and as the Stadium of Light emptied, a Chris Rigg goal was a mere consolation before Rovers registered their fifth.

Questions have to be raised over selection, while Blackburn posed a different set of problems to that of a meek Cardiff, so why change a winning formula?

A clearly unfit Roberts had an afternoon to forget. He was responsible for giving up possession far too frequently and turned in one of his worst performances in a Sunderland shirt to date.

On the opposite flank, Romaine Mundle, although lively in spells, was hardly deserving of a starting berth ahead of Rigg, who didn’t put a foot wrong on Friday.

Persisting with Styles at left back was understandable, especially given the absence of suitable alternatives, yet his defensive positioning continuously left us exposed down the left, and Leo Hjelde can’t be worse, surely?

This was a particularly displeasing outing- not just in the manner of the defeat, but the frustration felt at the stark disparity between Monday and Friday’s performances and a total lack of consistency.

At this time, we have our hands partially tied behind our back and are unable to remedy the glaring issues at hand, with an interim head coach in charge and a young squad deficient in several key areas.

The solutions for these problems will have to be found during the summer, but in the meantime, it’s about damage limitation, which is something our current setup hasn’t lent itself to.

Although Mike Dodds has been hamstrung by injuries, persevering with the same methods that have returned little in the way of results in recent weeks highlights both his inexperience as a head coach and his tactical naivety.

We’re far too easy to play against and with our issues going forward, developing some much-needed defensive solidity is paramount if we’re to finish the season with some pride and morale still intact.

The buck doesn’t solely stop with Dodds, of course.

The players have to show accountability and regardless of their age, the inconsistency that’s plaguing our performances isn’t just a personnel issue, but a question of attitude that needs to be addressed.

With Bristol City awaiting us on Saturday, we have to hope this demoralising 1-5 capitulation serves as both the fuel and the flame to reignite the passion and desire we saw earlier in the campaign.

We have an undoubtedly talented side, but the disinterested, directionless malaise that’s been hovering over this young squad must evaporate, and quickly.

Whether that’s by bringing in a permanent head coach before the end of the season or reshuffling the pack tactically, it’s vital that we stem this perpetual spiral of negativity, both on and off the pitch, prior to the season’s conclusion.