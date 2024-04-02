Talking Points: Sunderland collapse as Rovers run riot

It started badly...

After the promise of our Good Friday victory against Cardiff City, the miserable Easter Monday weather felt like a minor irritation as we headed for the Stadium of Light to hopefully watch the Lads build on what had been our most effervescent and enjoyable performance in a long time.

Sadly, either Blackburn hadn’t read the script or the memo had got lost in transit, and when Sammie Szmodics fired Rovers into 0-2 lead, it became obvious that things were heading off the rails at an alarming rate.

Both goals were well-worked (or as soft as clarts, depending on your persuasion) and they gave the visitors a platform on which they would eventually build with ruthless efficiency.

From the start, Blackburn demonstrated far more desire, fighting spirit and solidity than we could muster- the sign of a team really fighting for their manager and for each other- and they made a mockery of the fact that they hadn’t won away from Ewood Park since November.

In contrast, we were sloppy and lethargic, and despite being able to call on the returning Patrick Roberts, the popular winger looked rusty and miles off the pace- perhaps understandably so, given his lack of football in recent weeks.

Attitude-wise, Sunderland weren’t anywhere near good enough yesterday, and it simply isn’t acceptable.

…it got progressively worse…

As the second half began, the message surely needed to be, ‘Let’s keep it tight, don’t give them anything easy, and try to get back into the game’.

Unfortunately, that theory was blown to pieces as Rovers strolled through our midfield as gaps the size of the Grand Canyon suddenly opened up, leaving Ryan Hedges free to slide the ball home for 0-3, effectively killing off the game as a contest and leaving the travelling fans in dreamland.

This goal really summed up the sheer wretchedness of our performance, as we lost our shape, didn’t put up any real fight to try and win the ball back, and were duly punished.

Sunderland’s midfield misfired badly yesterday, with Dan Neil growing increasingly frustrated and Pierre Ekwah turning in the kind of languid display that often leaves supporters feeling frustrated at his apparent lack of application in games where skill needs to be augmented by grit and work rate.

For whatever reason and in contrast to Friday’s display, the red and white engine room seemed to be running on the wrong kind of petrol, and boy, did we pay a heavy price.

…it then turned decidedly ugly…

At 0-3, the atmosphere inside the stadium was thick with anger and disbelief at what we were seeing, but worse was to follow as Tyrhys Dolan capitalised on yet more dreadful defending to make it 0-4, duly celebrating with the lesser-seen backflip celebration.

All afternoon, our central defensive partnership of Luke O’Nien and Dan Ballard looked decidedly ropey against the threat of Szmodics and the brute force of Sam Gallagher, and once again, you were left scratching your head as to how things could’ve turned this sour.

Callum Styles endured another tough afternoon and it’s impossible to see his loan move being made permanent, and even Trai Hume had a game to forget after looking far more threatening in an offensive capacity at the Cardiff City Stadium.

A bad day for our backline, and you could understand Anthony Patterson’s frustration as he had to pick the ball out of his net on five occasions.

…before things were wrapped up in suitably dismal fashion

If there was a bright spot from this game (and that’s the biggest ‘if’ possible) it was the urgency shown by Chris Rigg when he entered the fray.

The youngster must’ve felt like he was being asked to patch the hole in a sinking ship with nothing more than a mattress and a roll of duct tape, but he at least showed a bit of fight and his goal ensured that we didn’t suffer the ignominy of being shut out by the visitors.

However, that was about as good as it got, and as the Stadium of Light emptied rapidly as the hardy spectators decided to make the most of what was left of their bank holiday, 1-4 became 1-5 when Andrew Moran added insult to injury with just under ten minutes left to play.

By that point, you could practically hear a pin drop in the lower bowl of the stadium, and as the Blackburn fans celebrated what must’ve felt like one of the best results of the season, we were left to sift through the wreckage of another home hammering and one of the bleakest days on home turf since we were promoted.

‘Obsession with progression’? A ‘high performance culture’?

This was about as far removed from Kristjaan Speakman’s vision for Sunderland as it’s possible to get, and it simply can’t be glossed over as a tough few days lie ahead before Saturday’s visit of Bristol City.